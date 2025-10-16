Dayforce to Announce Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results on October 29th

MINNEAPOLIS and TORONTO, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dayforce, Inc. (NYSE:DAY) (TSX:DAY), a global human capital management (HCM) leader that makes work life better, today announced that it will release third quarter 2025 financial results after the close of regular market trading on Wednesday, October 29, 2025.

In light of Dayforce entering into a definitive agreement on August 20, 2025 to be acquired by affiliates of Thoma Bravo, Dayforce will not host an earnings conference call or webcast for its third quarter fiscal 2025 results nor provide forward-looking guidance. Earnings materials will be publicly available on the Investor Relations page of Dayforce’s website at investors.dayforce.com.

