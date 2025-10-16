Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Announces Results for the Quarter and Period Ended September 30, 2025

3rd Quarter 2025 Highlights:

Net income was $67.9 million for the current quarter, an increase of $15.1 million, or 29 percent, from the prior quarter net income of $52.8 million and an increase of $16.8 million, or 33 percent, from the prior year third quarter net income of $51.1 million.

Diluted earnings per share for the current quarter was $0.57 per share, an increase of $0.12 per share, or 27 percent, from each of the prior quarter and the prior year third quarter diluted earnings per share of $0.45 per share.

Net interest income of $225 million for the current quarter increased $17.8 million, or 9 percent, from the prior quarter net interest income of $208 million and increased $45.1 million, or 25 percent, from the prior year third quarter net interest income of $180 million.

The loan portfolio of $18.791 billion at September 30, 2025 increased $258 million, or 6 percent annualized, from the prior quarter.

Total deposits of $21.871 billion at September 30, 2025 increased $242 million, or 4 percent annualized, from the prior quarter.

Non-interest bearing deposits of $6.674 billion increased $80.7 million, or 5 percent annualized, from the prior quarter.

The net interest margin as a percentage of earning assets, on a tax-equivalent basis, for the current quarter was 3.39 percent, an increase of 18 basis points from the prior quarter net interest margin of 3.21 percent and an increase of 56 basis points from the prior year third quarter net interest margin of 2.83 percent.

The loan yield of 5.97 percent in the current quarter increased 11 basis points from the prior quarter loan yield of 5.86 percent and increased 28 basis points from the prior year third quarter loan yield of 5.69 percent.

The total earning asset yield of 4.86 percent in the current quarter increased 13 basis points from the prior quarter earning asset yield of 4.73 percent and increased 34 basis points from the prior year third quarter earning asset yield of 4.52 percent.

The total cost of funding (including non-interest bearing deposits) of 1.58 percent in the current quarter decreased 5 basis point from the prior quarter total cost of funding of 1.63 percent and decreased 21 basis points form the prior year third quarter total cost of funding of 1.79 percent.

The Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share. The Company has declared 162 consecutive quarterly dividends and has increased the dividend 49 times.

The Company completed the core system conversion of Bank of Idaho Holding Co., the bank holding company for Bank of Idaho (collectively, “BOID”) which had total assets of $1.365 billion as of the acquisition date of April 30, 2025.

Year-to-Date 2025 Highlights

Net income for the first nine months of 2025 was $175 million, an increase of $46.9 million, or 36 percent, from the prior year first nine months net income of $128 million.

Diluted earnings per share for the first nine months of 2025 was $1.51 per share, an increase of 34 percent from the prior year first nine months diluted earnings per share of $1.13 per share.

Net interest income of $623 million for the first nine months of 2025 increased $110 million, or 21 percent, from the prior year net interest income of $513 million.

The loan portfolio increased $1.529 billion, or 9 percent, during the first nine months of 2025 and organically increased $454 million, or 3 percent, during the first nine months of 2025.

Total deposits increased $1.324 billion, or 6 percent, during the first nine months of 2025 and organically increased $246 million, or 1 percent, during the first nine months of 2025.

The net interest margin as a percentage of earning assets, on a tax-equivalent basis, for the first nine months of 2025 was 3.21 percent, an increase of 51 basis points from the prior year first nine months net interest margin of 2.70 percent.

Dividends declared in the first nine months of 2025 were $0.99 per share.

On June, 24, 2025 the Company announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire Guaranty Bancshares, Inc., the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. (collectively, “Guaranty”). The acquisition was completed on October 1, 2025 and expanded the Company’s southwest presence and its the first entrance into the state of Texas. Guaranty had total assets of $3.111 billion as of September 30, 2025.

Financial Summary

At or for the Three Months ended At or for the Nine Months ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share and market data) Sep 30,

2025 Jun 30,

2025 Mar 31,

2025 Sep 30,

2024 Sep 30,

2025 Sep 30,

2024 Operating results Net income $ 67,900 52,781 54,568 51,055 175,249 128,390 Basic earnings per share $ 0.57 0.45 0.48 0.45 1.51 1.14 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.57 0.45 0.48 0.45 1.51 1.13 Dividends declared per share $ 0.33 0.33 0.33 0.33 0.99 0.99 Market value per share Closing $ 48.67 43.08 44.22 45.70 48.67 45.70 High $ 50.54 44.70 52.81 47.71 52.81 47.71 Low $ 42.08 36.76 43.18 35.57 36.76 34.35 Selected ratios and other data Number of common stock shares outstanding 118,552,847 118,550,475 113,517,944 113,394,786 118,552,847 113,394,786 Average outstanding shares - basic 118,552,231 116,890,776 113,451,199 113,394,758 116,316,754 113,093,583 Average outstanding shares - diluted 118,628,434 116,918,290 113,546,365 113,473,107 116,382,822 113,137,861 Return on average assets (annualized) 0.93% 0.74% 0.80% 0.73% 0.82% 0.62% Return on average equity (annualized) 7.52% 6.13% 6.77% 6.34% 6.82% 5.47% Efficiency ratio 62.05% 62.08% 65.49% 64.92% 63.12% 68.98% Loan to deposit ratio 86.11% 85.91% 83.64% 83.16% 86.11% 83.16% Number of full time equivalent employees 3,649 3,665 3,457 3,434 3,649 3,434 Number of locations 248 247 227 232 248 232 Number of ATMs 298 300 286 279 298 279





KALISPELL, Mont., Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: GBCI) reported net income of $67.9 million for the current quarter, an increase of $15.1 million, or 29 percent from the prior quarter net income of $52.8 million and an increase of $16.8 million, or 33 percent, from the $51.1 million of net income for the prior year third quarter. Diluted earnings per share for the current quarter was $0.57 per share, an increase of 27 percent from the prior quarter and prior year third quarter diluted earnings per share of $0.45 per share. The current quarter included $7.0 million in acquisition-related expenses. “We are pleased with the continuation of very favorable trends across the Company and the strong results we reported this quarter,” said Randy Chesler, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We closed our acquisition of Guaranty Bank in Texas on October 1 and look forward to expanding into Texas with the impressive Guaranty team leading the way.”

Net income for the first nine months of 2025 was $175 million, an increase of $46.9 million, or 36 percent, from the prior year first nine months net income of $128 million. Diluted earnings per share for the first nine months of 2025 was $1.51 per share, an increase of 34 percent from the prior year first nine months diluted earnings per share of $1.13 per share.

On April 30, 2025, the Company completed the acquisition of BOID, which had 15 branches across eastern Idaho, Boise and eastern Washington. Upon the core system conversion in the third quarter of 2025, the BOID operations joined three existing Glacier Bank divisions. The Eastern Idaho operations of Bank of Idaho joined Citizens Community Bank, the Boise operations joined Mountain West Bank and the Eastern Washington operations joined Wheatland Bank. The Company’s results of operations and financial condition include the BOID acquisition beginning on the acquisition date.

The following table discloses the preliminary fair value estimates of select classifications of assets and liabilities acquired:

BOID (Dollars in thousands) April 30,

2025 Total assets $ 1,364,640 Cash and cash equivalents 26,127 Debt securities 139,974 Loans receivable 1,075,232 Non-interest bearing deposits 271,385 Interest bearing deposits 806,992 Borrowings and subordinated debt 71,932 Core deposit intangible 19,758 Goodwill 70,083





Asset Summary

$ Change from (Dollars in thousands) Sep 30,

2025 Jun 30,

2025 Dec 31,

2024 Sep 30,

2024 Jun 30,

2025 Dec 31,

2024 Sep 30,

2024 Cash and cash equivalents $ 854,244 915,507 848,408 987,833 (61,263 ) 5,836 (133,589 ) Debt securities, available-for-sale 3,916,189 4,024,980 4,245,205 4,436,578 (108,791 ) (329,016 ) (520,389 ) Debt securities, held-to-maturity 3,155,901 3,206,133 3,294,847 3,348,698 (50,232 ) (138,946 ) (192,797 ) Total debt securities 7,072,090 7,231,113 7,540,052 7,785,276 (159,023 ) (467,962 ) (713,186 ) Loans receivable Residential real estate 1,926,448 1,931,554 1,858,929 1,837,697 (5,106 ) 67,519 88,751 Commercial real estate 12,045,446 11,935,109 10,963,713 10,833,841 110,337 1,081,733 1,211,605 Other commercial 3,451,177 3,303,889 3,119,535 3,177,051 147,288 331,642 274,126 Home equity 980,472 975,429 930,994 931,440 5,043 49,478 49,032 Other consumer 387,443 386,759 388,678 401,158 684 (1,235 ) (13,715 ) Loans receivable 18,790,986 18,532,740 17,261,849 17,181,187 258,246 1,529,137 1,609,799 Allowance for credit losses (229,077 ) (226,799 ) (206,041 ) (205,170 ) (2,278 ) (23,036 ) (23,907 ) Loans receivable, net 18,561,909 18,305,941 17,055,808 16,976,017 255,968 1,506,101 1,585,892 Other assets 2,527,384 2,552,422 2,458,719 2,456,643 (25,038 ) 68,665 70,741 Total assets $ 29,015,627 29,004,983 27,902,987 28,205,769 10,644 1,112,640 809,858





The Company continues to maintain a strong cash position of $854 million at September 30, 2025 which was a decrease of $61 million over the prior quarter and a decrease of $134 million over the prior year third quarter. Total debt securities of $7.072 billion at September 30, 2025 decreased $159 million, or 2 percent, during the current quarter and decreased $713 million, or 9 percent, from the prior year third quarter. Debt securities represented 24 percent of total assets at September 30, 2025 compared to 25 percent at June 30, 2025 and 28 percent at September 30, 2024.

The loan portfolio of $18.791 billion at September 30, 2025 increased $258 million, or 6 percent annualized, during the current quarter. The loan category with the largest dollar increase during the current quarter was other commercial loans which increased $147 million, or 4 percent over the prior quarter. Excluding the BOID acquisition, the loan portfolio organically increased $535 million, or 3 percent, since the prior year third quarter. Excluding the acquisition, the loan category with the largest dollar increase in the last twelve months was commercial real estate which increased $481 million, or 4 percent.

Credit Quality Summary

At or for the

Nine Months

ended At or for the Six

Months ended At or for the

Year ended At or for the

Nine Months

ended (Dollars in thousands) Sep 30,

2025 Jun 30,

2025 Dec 31,

2024 Sep 30,

2024 Allowance for credit losses Balance at beginning of period $ 206,041 206,041 192,757 192,757 Acquisitions 35 35 3 3 Provision for credit losses 29,355 24,163 27,179 21,138 Charge-offs (11,276) (7,236) (18,626) (12,406) Recoveries 4,922 3,796 4,728 3,678 Balance at end of period $ 229,077 226,799 206,041 205,170 Provision for credit losses Loan portfolio $ 29,355 24,163 27,179 21,138 Unfunded loan commitments 6,382 3,918 1,127 (1,366) Total provision for credit losses $ 35,737 28,081 28,306 19,772 Other real estate owned $ 1,376 1,737 1,085 432 Other foreclosed assets 37 142 79 201 Accruing loans 90 days or more past due 7,449 11,371 6,177 11,551 Non-accrual loans 45,450 35,356 20,445 15,937 Total non-performing assets $ 54,312 48,606 27,786 28,121 Non-performing assets as a percentage of subsidiary assets 0.19 % 0.17 % 0.10 % 0.10 % Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of non-performing loans 433 % 485 % 774 % 730 % Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans 1.22 % 1.22 % 1.19 % 1.19 % Net charge-offs as a percentage of total loans 0.03 % 0.02 % 0.08 % 0.05 % Accruing loans 30-89 days past due $ 39,524 54,403 32,228 56,213 U.S. government guarantees included in non-performing assets $ 12,262 2,651 748 1,802





Non-performing assets as a percentage of subsidiary assets at September 30, 2025 was 0.19 percent compared to 0.17 percent in the prior quarter and 0.10 percent in the prior year third quarter. Non-performing assets of $54.3 million at September 30, 2025 increased $5.7 million, or 12 percent, over the prior quarter and increased $26.2 million, or 93 percent, over the prior year third quarter.

Early stage delinquencies (accruing loans 30-89 days past due) as a percentage of loans at September 30, 2025 were 0.21 percent compared to 0.29 percent for the prior quarter end and 0.33 percent for the prior year third quarter. Early stage delinquencies of $39.5 million at September 30, 2025 decreased $14.9 million from the prior quarter and decreased $16.7 million from the prior year third quarter.

The current quarter provision for credit loss expense of $7.7 million included $5.2 million of credit loss expense on loans and $2.5 million of credit loss expense on unfunded loan commitments from the acquisition. The allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) on loans as a percentage of total loans outstanding was 1.22 percent at September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2025 compared to 1.19 percent at September 30, 2024. Loan portfolio growth, composition, average loan size, credit quality considerations, economic forecasts, actual results, and other environmental factors will continue to determine the level of the ACL on loans.

Credit Quality Trends and Provision for Credit Losses on the Loan Portfolio

(Dollars in thousands) Provision for

Credit Losses

Loans Net Charge-Offs ACL

as a Percent

of Loans Accruing

Loans 30-89

Days Past Due

as a Percent of

Loans Non-Performing

Assets to

Total Subsidiary

Assets Third quarter 2025 $ 5,192 $ 2,914 1.22 % 0.21 % 0.19 % Second quarter 2025 18,009 1,645 1.22 % 0.29 % 0.17 % First quarter 2025 6,154 1,795 1.22 % 0.27 % 0.14 % Fourth quarter 2024 6,041 5,170 1.19 % 0.19 % 0.10 % Third quarter 2024 6,981 2,766 1.19 % 0.33 % 0.10 % Second quarter 2024 5,066 2,890 1.19 % 0.29 % 0.06 % First quarter 2024 9,091 3,072 1.19 % 0.37 % 0.09 % Fourth quarter 2023 4,181 3,695 1.19 % 0.31 % 0.09 %





Net charge-offs for the current quarter were $2.9 million compared to $1.6 million in the prior quarter and $2.8 million for the prior year third quarter. The current quarter net charge-offs included $1.8 million in deposit overdraft net charge-offs and $1.1 million of net loan charge-offs.

Supplemental information regarding credit quality and identification of the Company’s loan portfolio based on the regulatory classification of loans is provided in the exhibits at the end of this press release. The regulatory classification of loans is based primarily on collateral type while the Company’s loan segments presented herein are based on the purpose of the loan.

Liability Summary

$ Change from (Dollars in thousands) Sep 30,

2025 Jun 30,

2025 Dec 31,

2024 Sep 30,

2024 Jun 30,

2025 Dec 31,

2024 Sep 30,

2024 Deposits Non-interest bearing deposits $ 6,674,441 6,593,728 6,136,709 6,407,728 80,713 537,732 266,713 NOW and DDA accounts 5,805,816 5,747,388 5,543,512 5,363,476 58,428 262,304 442,340 Savings accounts 3,049,753 2,956,387 2,845,124 2,801,077 93,366 204,629 248,676 Money market deposit accounts 3,137,810 3,089,115 2,878,213 2,854,540 48,695 259,597 283,270 Certificate accounts 3,199,825 3,238,576 3,139,821 3,284,609 (38,751 ) 60,004 (84,784 ) Core deposits, total 21,867,645 21,625,194 20,543,379 20,711,430 242,451 1,324,266 1,156,215 Wholesale deposits 3,304 3,308 3,615 3,334 (4 ) (311 ) (30 ) Deposits, total 21,870,949 21,628,502 20,546,994 20,714,764 242,447 1,323,955 1,156,185 Repurchase agreements 2,004,286 1,976,228 1,777,475 1,831,501 28,058 226,811 172,785 Deposits and repurchase agreements, total 23,875,235 23,604,730 22,324,469 22,546,265 270,505 1,550,766 1,328,970 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 895,022 1,255,088 1,800,000 1,800,000 (360,066 ) (904,978 ) (904,978 ) Other borrowed funds 78,180 81,771 83,341 84,168 (3,591 ) (5,161 ) (5,988 ) Subordinated debentures 157,379 157,127 133,105 133,065 252 24,274 24,314 Other liabilities 401,523 374,003 338,218 397,221 27,520 63,305 4,302 Total liabilities $ 25,407,339 25,472,719 24,679,133 24,960,719 (65,380 ) 728,206 446,620





Total deposits of $21.871 billion at September 30, 2025 increased $242 million, or 4 percent annualized, during the current quarter and non-interest bearing deposits of $6.674 billion increased $80.7 million, or 5 percent annualized, from the prior quarter. Total deposits at September 30, 2025 increased $1.324 billion, or 6 percent, from the prior year end and organically increased $246 million, or 1 percent, from the prior year end. Non-interest bearing deposits at September 30, 2025 increased $538 million, or 9 percent, from the prior year end and organically increased $266 million, or 4 percent, from the prior year end. Non-interest bearing deposits represented 31 percent of total deposits at September 30, 2025 compared to 30 percent at December 31, 2024 and 31 percent at September 30, 2024.

Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) advances of $895 million decreased $360 million, or 29 percent, from the prior quarter and decreased $905 million, or 50 percent, from the prior year third quarter. Subordinated debentures of $157 million increased $24.0 million, or 18 percent, from the prior year end as a result of the acquisition of BOID.

Stockholders’ Equity Summary

$ Change from (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Sep 30,

2025 Jun 30,

2025 Dec 31,

2024 Sep 30,

2024 Jun 30,

2025 Dec 31,

2024 Sep 30,

2024 Common equity $ 3,801,178 3,770,919 3,533,150 3,507,356 30,259 268,028 293,822 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (192,890 ) (238,655 ) (309,296 ) (262,306 ) 45,765 116,406 69,416 Total stockholders’ equity 3,608,288 3,532,264 3,223,854 3,245,050 76,024 384,434 363,238 Goodwill and intangibles, net (1,182,536 ) (1,186,350 ) (1,102,500 ) (1,106,336 ) 3,814 (80,036 ) (76,200 ) Tangible stockholders’ equity $ 2,425,752 2,345,914 2,121,354 2,138,714 79,838 304,398 287,038





Stockholders’ equity to total assets 12.44 % 12.18 % 11.55 % 11.50 % Tangible stockholders’ equity to total tangible assets 8.72 % 8.43 % 7.92 % 7.89 % Book value per common share $ 30.44 29.80 28.43 28.62 0.64 2.01 1.82 Tangible book value per common share $ 20.46 19.79 18.71 18.86 0.67 1.75 1.60





Tangible stockholders’ equity of $2.426 billion at September 30, 2025 increased $79.8 million, or 3 percent, compared to the prior quarter and was primarily due to a decrease in other comprehensive loss and earnings retention. Tangible stockholders’ equity at September 30, 2025 increased $304 million, or 14 percent, compared to the prior year end and was primarily due to $205 million of Company stock issued in connection with the acquisition of BOID and a $116 million decrease in other comprehensive loss. The increase was partially offset by the increase in goodwill and core deposit intangible associated with the BOID acquisition. Tangible book value per common share of $20.46 at the current quarter end increased $0.67 per share, or 3 percent, from the prior quarter and increased $1.60 per share, or 8 percent, from the prior year third quarter.

Cash Dividends

On September 22, 2025, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.33 per share. The dividend was payable October 16, 2025 to shareholders of record on October 7, 2025. The dividend was the Company’s 162nd consecutive regular dividend. Future cash dividends will depend on a variety of factors, including net income, capital, asset quality, general economic conditions and regulatory considerations.

Operating Results for Three Months Ended September 30, 2025

Compared to June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, and September 30, 2024

Income Summary

Three Months ended $ Change from (Dollars in thousands) Sep 30,

2025 Jun 30,

2025 Mar 31,

2025 Sep 30,

2024 Jun 30,

2025 Mar 31,

2025 Sep 30,

2024 Net interest income Interest income $ 325,003 308,115 289,925 289,578 16,888 35,078 35,425 Interest expense 99,624 100,499 99,946 109,347 (875 ) (322 ) (9,723 ) Total net interest income 225,379 207,616 189,979 180,231 17,763 35,400 45,148 Non-interest income Service charges and other fees 21,460 20,405 18,818 20,587 1,055 2,642 873 Miscellaneous loan fees and charges 5,123 5,067 4,664 4,970 56 459 153 Gain on sale of loans 5,027 4,273 4,311 4,898 754 716 129 Gain on sale of securities — — — 26 — — (26 ) Other income 3,742 3,199 4,849 4,223 543 (1,107 ) (481 ) Total non-interest income 35,352 32,944 32,642 34,704 2,408 2,710 648 Total income $ 260,731 240,560 222,621 214,935 20,171 38,110 45,796 Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) 3.39 % 3.21 % 3.04 % 2.83 %





Net Interest Income

Net interest income of $225 million for the current quarter increased $17.8 million, or 9 percent, from the prior quarter net interest income of $208 million and increased $45.1 million, or 25 percent, from the prior year third quarter net interest income of $180 million. The current quarter interest income of $325 million increased $16.9 million, or 5 percent, over the prior quarter and increased $35.4 million, or 12 percent, over the prior year third quarter, both increases primarily due to the increase in the loan yields and the increase in average balances of the loan portfolio. The loan yield of 5.97 percent in the current quarter increased 11 basis points from the prior quarter loan yield of 5.86 percent and increased 28 basis points from the prior year third quarter loan yield of 5.69 percent.

The current quarter interest expense of $100 million decreased $875 thousand or 87 basis points, from the prior quarter and was primarily attributable to a decrease in average borrowings. The current quarter interest expense decreased $9.7 million, or 9 percent, from the prior year third quarter and was primarily the result of lower average wholesale borrowings and a decrease in deposit costs. Deposit cost (including non-interest bearing deposits) decreased to 1.23 percent in the current quarter compared to 1.25 percent in the prior quarter and 1.37 percent in the prior year third quarter. The total cost of funding (including non-interest bearing deposits) of 1.58 percent in the current quarter decreased 5 basis points from the prior quarter and decreased 21 basis points from the prior year third quarter.

The net interest margin as a percentage of earning assets, on a tax-equivalent basis, for the current quarter was 3.39 percent, an increase of 18 basis points from the prior quarter net interest margin of 3.21 percent and was primarily driven by an increase in loan yields and a decrease in total cost of funding. The net interest margin as a percentage of earning assets, on a tax-equivalent basis, for the current quarter was an increase of 56 basis points from the prior year third quarter net interest margin of 2.83 percent and was also primarily driven by the increase in loan yields and the decrease in total cost of funding. Core net interest margin excludes the impact from discount accretion and non-accrual interest. Excluding the 4 basis points from discount accretion, the core net interest margin was 3.35 percent in the current quarter compared to 3.18 percent in the prior quarter and 2.79 percent in the prior year third quarter. “The continued remix of lower yield securities cash flow into higher yield loans combined with the continued reduction in the cost of deposits and wholesale funding were a primary driver of the 18 basis points increase in the net interest margin for the current quarter,” said Ron Copher, Chief Financial Officer.

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income for the current quarter totaled $35.4 million, which was an increase of $2.4 million, or 7 percent, over the prior quarter and an increase of $648 thousand, or 2 percent, over the prior year third quarter. Service charges and other fees of $21.5 million for the current quarter increased $1.1 million, or 5 percent, compared to the prior quarter and increased $873 thousand, or 4 percent, compared to the prior year third quarter. Gain on the sale of residential loans of $5.0 million for the current quarter increased $754 thousand, or 18 percent, compared to the prior quarter and increased $129 thousand, or 3 percent, from the prior year third quarter.

Non-interest Expense Summary

Three Months ended $ Change from (Dollars in thousands) Sep 30,

2025 Jun 30,

2025 Mar 31,

2025 Sep 30,

2024 Jun 30,

2025 Mar 31,

2025 Sep 30,

2024 Compensation and employee benefits $ 96,498 94,355 91,443 85,083 2,143 5,055 11,415 Occupancy and equipment 13,236 12,558 12,294 11,989 678 942 1,247 Advertising and promotions 4,620 4,394 4,144 4,062 226 476 558 Data processing 10,634 9,883 9,138 9,196 751 1,496 1,438 Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets 63 26 63 13 37 — 50 Regulatory assessments and insurance 5,799 5,847 5,534 5,150 (48 ) 265 649 Intangibles amortization 3,813 3,624 3,270 3,367 189 543 446 Other expenses 33,120 24,432 25,432 25,848 8,688 7,688 7,272 Total non-interest expense $ 167,783 155,119 151,318 144,708 12,664 16,465 23,075





Total non-interest expense of $168 million for the current quarter increased $12.7 million, or 8 percent, over the prior quarter and increased $23.1 million, or 16 percent, over the prior year third quarter and was primarily from increased costs from the acquisitions. Compensation and employee benefits of $96.5 million increased by $2.1 million, or 2 percent, over the prior quarter. Compensation and employee benefits increased $11.4 million, or 13 percent, from the prior year third quarter and was primarily driven by annual salary increases and increases in staffing levels from the current year acquisition.

Other expenses of $33.1 million increased $8.7 million, or 36 percent, from the prior quarter and increased $7.3 million, or 28 percent, from the prior year third quarter, both increases primarily attributable to current quarter acquisition related-expenses and prior quarter and prior year third quarter gains on sale of former branch facilities. Acquisition-related expense was $7.0 million in the current quarter compared to $3.2 million in the prior quarter and $1.9 million in the prior year third quarter. The other expenses included $1.6 million of gain from the sale of a former branch facility in the prior quarter and $619 thousand in the prior year third quarter.

Federal and State Income Tax Expense

Tax expense during the third quarter of 2025 was $17.4 million, an increase of $5.0 million, or 40 percent, compared to the prior quarter and an increase of $6.2 million, or 56 percent, from the prior year third quarter. The effective tax rate in the current quarter was 20.4 percent compared to 19.0 percent in the prior quarter and 17.9 percent in the prior year third quarter. The higher tax expense and higher effective tax rate in the current quarter compared to the prior quarter was primarily the result of an increase in income before income tax expense in the current quarter.

Efficiency Ratio

The efficiency ratio was 62.05 percent in the current quarter compared to 62.08 percent in the prior quarter and 64.92 percent in the prior year third quarter. The decrease from the prior quarter and the prior year third quarter was principally driven by the increase in net interest income which outpaced the increase in non-interest expense.

Operating Results for Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025

Compared to September 30, 2024

Income Summary

Nine Months ended (Dollars in thousands) Sep 30,

2025 Sep 30,

2024 $ Change % Change Net interest income Interest income $ 923,043 $ 842,814 $ 80,229 10 % Interest expense 300,069 329,625 (29,556 ) (9)% Total net interest income 622,974 513,189 109,785 21 % Non-interest income Service charges and other fees 60,683 58,572 2,111 4 % Miscellaneous loan fees and charges 14,854 14,153 701 5 % Gain on sale of loans 13,611 12,929 682 5 % Gain on sale of securities — 30 (30 ) (100)% Other income 11,790 11,213 577 5 % Total non-interest income 100,938 96,897 4,041 4 % Total Income $ 723,912 $ 610,086 $ 113,826 19 % Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) 3.21 % 2.70 %





Net Interest Income

Net interest income of $623 million for the first nine months of 2025 increased $110 million, or 21 percent, from the prior year and was primarily driven by increased interest income and decreased interest expense. Interest income of $923 million for the first nine months of 2025 increased $80.2 million, or 10 percent, from the prior year and was primarily attributable to the increase in the loan portfolio and an increase in loan yields. The loan yield was 5.87 percent during the first nine months of 2025, an increase of 29 basis points from the prior year first nine months loan yield of 5.58 percent.

Interest expense of $300 million for the first nine months of 2025 decreased $30 million, or 9 percent, from the same period in the prior year and was primarily the result of lower interest rates on deposits and a decreases in higher cost borrowings. Deposit cost (including non-interest bearing deposits) was 1.24 percent for the first nine months of 2025, which was a decrease of 12 basis points from the first nine months of the prior year deposit costs of 1.36 percent. The total funding cost (including non-interest bearing deposits) for the first nine months of 2025 was 1.63 percent, which was a decrease of 18 basis points over the first nine months of the prior year funding cost of 1.81 percent.

The net interest margin as a percentage of earning assets, on a tax-equivalent basis, during the first nine months of 2025 was 3.21 percent, a 51 basis points increase from the net interest margin of 2.70 percent for the first nine months of the prior year. Excluding the 4 basis points from discount accretion, the core net interest margin was 3.17 percent in the first nine months of the current year compared to 2.65 percent in the prior year first nine months. The increase in net interest margin from the prior year was primarily driven by increased loan yields and decreased funding costs combined with a shift in earning asset mix to higher yielding loans and a shift in funding liabilities to lower cost deposits.

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income of $101 million for the first nine months of 2025 increased $4.0 million, or 4 percent, over the same period last year. Service charges and other fees of $60.7 million for the first nine months of 2025 increased $2.1 million, or 4 percent, over the first nine months of the prior year. Gain on sale of residential loans of $13.6 million for the first nine months of 2025 increased by $682 thousand, or 5 percent, over the first nine months of the prior year. Other income of $11.8 million for the first nine months of 2025 increased $577 thousand over the prior year first nine months.



Non-interest Expense Summary

Nine Months ended (Dollars in thousands) Sep 30,

2025 Sep 30,

2024 $ Change % Change Compensation and employee benefits $ 282,296 $ 255,306 $ 26,990 11 % Occupancy and equipment 38,088 35,466 2,622 7 % Advertising and promotions 13,158 12,407 751 6 % Data processing 29,655 27,742 1,913 7 % Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets 152 187 (35 ) (19)% Regulatory assessments and insurance 17,180 18,304 (1,124 ) (6)% Core deposit intangibles amortization 10,707 9,144 1,563 17 % Other expenses 82,984 78,947 4,037 5 % Total non-interest expense $ 474,220 $ 437,503 $ 36,717 8 %





Total non-interest expense of $474 million for the first nine months of 2025 increased $36.7 million, or 8 percent, over the same period in the prior year. Compensation and employee benefits expense of $282 million in the first nine months of 2025 increased $27.0 million, or 11 percent, over the same period in the prior year and was primarily driven by annual salary increases and staffing increases from acquisitions. Regulatory assessment and insurance expense of $17.2 million for the first nine months of 2025 decreased $1.1 million, or 6 percent, from the prior year first nine months primarily as a result of adjustments to the FDIC special assessment. Other expenses of $83.0 million for the first nine months of 2025 increased $4.0 million, or 5 percent, from the first nine months of the prior year. Included in other expenses was $9.3 million of acquisition-related expenses in the first nine months of the current year compared to $7.8 million in the same period in the prior year.

Provision for Credit Losses

The provision for credit loss expense was $35.7 million for the first nine months of 2025, an increase of $16.0 million, or 81 percent, over the same period in the prior year. Included in the current year provision for credit losses was $16.7 million from the acquisition of BOID and included in the prior year was $9.7 million from acquisitions in the prior year. Net charge-offs for the first nine months of 2025 were $6.4 million compared to $8.7 million in the first nine months of 2024.

Federal and State Income Tax Expense

Tax expense of $38.7 million for the first nine months of 2025 increased $14.3 million, or 58 percent, over the same period in the prior year. The effective tax rate for the first nine months of 2025 was 18.1 percent compared to 16.0 percent for the same period in the prior year. The increase in tax expense and the increase in the effective tax rate was the primarily the result of an increase in the pre-tax income.

Efficiency Ratio

The efficiency ratio was 63.12 percent for the first nine months of 2025 compared to 68.98 percent for the same period of 2024. The decrease from the prior year was primarily attributable to the increase in net interest income that outpaced the increase in non-interest expense.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions that are not historical facts, and other statements identified by words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “will,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “should,” “projects,” “seeks,” “estimates” or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and expectations of management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. In addition, these forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that are subject to change. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results (express or implied) or other expectations in the forward-looking statements, including those made in this news release:

risks associated with lending and potential adverse changes in the credit quality of the Company’s loan portfolio;

changes in monetary and fiscal policies, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board, which could adversely affect the Company’s net interest income and margin, the fair value of its financial instruments, profitability, and stockholders’ equity;

legislative or regulatory changes, including increased FDIC insurance rates and assessments, changes in the review and regulation of bank mergers, or increased banking and consumer protection regulations, that may adversely affect the Company’s business and strategies;

risks related to overall economic conditions, including the impact on the current government shutdown, economy of an uncertain interest rate environment, inflationary pressures, recently passed legislation and the potential for significant additional changes in economic and trade policies in the current administration;

risks to the Company’s business and the business of the Company’s customers arising from current or future tariffs or other trade restrictions, labor or supply chain issues, change in labor force, or geopolitical instability, including the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East;

risks associated with the Company’s ability to negotiate, complete, and successfully integrate pending or future acquisitions;

costs or difficulties related to the completion and integration of future or recently completed acquisitions;

impairment of the goodwill recorded by the Company in connection with acquisitions, which may have an adverse impact on earnings and capital;

reduction in demand for banking products and services, whether as a result of changes in customer behavior, economic conditions, banking environment, or competition;

deterioration of the reputation of banks and the financial services industry, which could adversely affect the Company's ability to obtain and maintain customers;

changes in the competitive landscape, including as may result from new market entrants or further consolidation in the financial services industry, resulting in the creation of larger competitors with greater financial resources;

risks presented by public stock market volatility, which could adversely affect the market price of the Company’s common stock and the ability to raise additional capital or grow through acquisitions;

risks associated with dependence on the Chief Executive Officer, the senior management team and the Presidents of Glacier Bank’s divisions;

material failure, potential interruption or breach in security of the Company’s systems or changes in technology which could expose the Company to cybersecurity risks, fraud, system failures, or direct liabilities;

risks related to natural disasters, including droughts, fires, floods, earthquakes, pandemics, and other unexpected events;

success in managing risks involved in any of the foregoing; and

effects of any reputational damage to the Company resulting from any of the foregoing.



The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly correct or update any forward-looking statement if it later becomes aware that actual results are likely to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statement.

Conference Call Information

A conference call for investors is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, October 17, 2025. Please note that our conference call host no longer offers a general dial-in number. Investors who would like to join the call may now register by following this link to obtain dial-in instructions: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIcf9199709f3c486a8bbce1cc1984ca38. To participate via the webcast, log on to: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/cmgx4jbr.

About Glacier Bancorp, Inc.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: GBCI), a member of the Russell 2000® and the S&P MidCap 400® indices, is the parent company for Glacier Bank and its Bank divisions located across its nine state footprint: Altabank (American Fork, UT), Bank of the San Juans (Durango, CO), Citizens Community Bank (Pocatello, ID), Collegiate Peaks Bank (Buena Vista, CO), First Bank of Montana (Lewistown, MT), First Bank of Wyoming (Powell, WY), First Community Bank Utah (Layton, UT), First Security Bank (Bozeman, MT), First Security Bank of Missoula (Missoula, MT), First State Bank (Wheatland, WY), Glacier Bank (Kalispell, MT), Guaranty Bank (Mount Pleasant, Texas), Heritage Bank of Nevada (Reno, NV), Mountain West Bank (Coeur d’Alene, ID), The Foothills Bank (Yuma, AZ), Valley Bank (Helena, MT), Western Security Bank (Billings, MT), and Wheatland Bank (Spokane, WA).

CONTACT: Randall M. Chesler, CEO

(406) 751-4722

Ron J. Copher, CFO

(406) 751-7706





Glacier Bancorp, Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Sep 30,

2025 Jun 30,

2025 Dec 31,

2024 Sep 30,

2024 Assets Cash on hand and in banks $ 312,506 375,398 268,746 342,105 Interest bearing cash deposits 541,738 540,109 579,662 645,728 Cash and cash equivalents 854,244 915,507 848,408 987,833 Debt securities, available-for-sale 3,916,189 4,024,980 4,245,205 4,436,578 Debt securities, held-to-maturity 3,155,901 3,206,133 3,294,847 3,348,698 Total debt securities 7,072,090 7,231,113 7,540,052 7,785,276 Loans held for sale, at fair value 42,668 47,738 33,060 46,126 Loans receivable 18,790,986 18,532,740 17,261,849 17,181,187 Allowance for credit losses (229,077 ) (226,799 ) (206,041 ) (205,170 ) Loans receivable, net 18,561,909 18,305,941 17,055,808 16,976,017 Premises and equipment, net 427,271 426,801 411,968 408,809 Right-of-use assets, net 54,502 56,525 56,252 58,168 Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets 1,413 1,879 1,164 633 Accrued interest receivable 120,257 108,286 99,262 114,121 Deferred tax asset 99,702 114,528 138,955 125,432 Intangibles, net 61,135 64,949 51,182 52,780 Goodwill 1,121,401 1,121,401 1,051,318 1,053,556 Non-marketable equity securities 61,362 76,990 99,669 98,285 Bank-owned life insurance 191,996 191,623 189,849 188,971 Other assets 345,677 341,702 326,040 309,762 Total assets $ 29,015,627 29,004,983 27,902,987 28,205,769 Liabilities Non-interest bearing deposits $ 6,674,441 6,593,728 6,136,709 6,407,728 Interest bearing deposits 15,196,508 15,034,774 14,410,285 14,307,036 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 2,004,286 1,976,228 1,777,475 1,831,501 FHLB advances 895,022 1,255,088 1,800,000 1,800,000 Other borrowed funds 59,779 62,366 62,062 61,911 Finance lease liabilities 18,401 19,405 21,279 22,257 Subordinated debentures 157,379 157,127 133,105 133,065 Accrued interest payable 27,733 27,973 33,626 35,382 Operating lease liabilities 41,367 42,274 39,902 40,642 Other liabilities 332,423 303,756 264,690 321,197 Total liabilities 25,407,339 25,472,719 24,679,133 24,960,719 Commitments and Contingent Liabilities — — — — Stockholders’ Equity Preferred shares, $0.01 par value per share, 1,000,000 shares authorized, none issued or outstanding — — — — Common stock, $0.01 par value per share, 234,000,000 shares authorized 1,186 1,186 1,134 1,134 Paid-in capital 2,657,469 2,655,894 2,448,758 2,447,200 Retained earnings - substantially restricted 1,142,523 1,113,839 1,083,258 1,059,022 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (192,890 ) (238,655 ) (309,296 ) (262,306 ) Total stockholders’ equity 3,608,288 3,532,264 3,223,854 3,245,050 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 29,015,627 29,004,983 27,902,987 28,205,769





Glacier Bancorp, Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations Three Months ended Nine Months ended (Dollars in thousands) Sep 30,

2025 Jun 30,

2025 Mar 31,

2025 Sep 30,

2024 Sep 30,

2025 Sep 30,

2024 Interest Income Investment securities $ 45,348 44,148 45,646 46,371 135,142 144,754 Residential real estate loans 26,335 25,361 24,275 23,118 75,971 65,636 Commercial loans 228,363 214,816 197,388 196,901 640,567 566,699 Consumer and other loans 24,957 23,790 22,616 23,188 71,363 65,725 Total interest income 325,003 308,115 289,925 289,578 923,043 842,814 Interest Expense Deposits 67,346 65,569 62,865 70,607 195,780 205,655 Securities sold under agreements to

repurchase 14,706 14,109 13,733 14,737 42,548 40,901 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 14,271 17,806 20,719 22,344 52,796 50,772 FRB Bank Term Funding — — — — — 27,097 Other borrowed funds 385 400 402 252 1,187 949 Subordinated debentures 2,916 2,615 2,227 1,407 7,758 4,251 Total interest expense 99,624 100,499 99,946 109,347 300,069 329,625 Net Interest Income 225,379 207,616 189,979 180,231 622,974 513,189 Provision for credit losses 7,656 20,267 7,814 8,005 35,737 19,772 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 217,723 187,349 182,165 172,226 587,237 493,417 Non-Interest Income Service charges and other fees 21,460 20,405 18,818 20,587 60,683 58,572 Miscellaneous loan fees and charges 5,123 5,067 4,664 4,970 14,854 14,153 Gain on sale of loans 5,027 4,273 4,311 4,898 13,611 12,929 Gain on sale of securities — — — 26 — 30 Other income 3,742 3,199 4,849 4,223 11,790 11,213 Total non-interest income 35,352 32,944 32,642 34,704 100,938 96,897 Non-Interest Expense Compensation and employee benefits 96,498 94,355 91,443 85,083 282,296 255,306 Occupancy and equipment 13,236 12,558 12,294 11,989 38,088 35,466 Advertising and promotions 4,620 4,394 4,144 4,062 13,158 12,407 Data processing 10,634 9,883 9,138 9,196 29,655 27,742 Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets 63 26 63 13 152 187 Regulatory assessments and insurance 5,799 5,847 5,534 5,150 17,180 18,304 Intangibles amortization 3,813 3,624 3,270 3,367 10,707 9,144 Other expenses 33,120 24,432 25,432 25,848 82,984 78,947 Total non-interest expense 167,783 155,119 151,318 144,708 474,220 437,503 Income Before Income Taxes 85,292 65,174 63,489 62,222 213,955 152,811 Federal and state income tax expense 17,392 12,393 8,921 11,167 38,706 24,421 Net Income $ 67,900 52,781 54,568 51,055 175,249 128,390





Glacier Bancorp, Inc.

Average Balance Sheets Three Months ended September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 (Dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Average

Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Average

Yield/

Rate Assets Residential real estate loans $ 1,962,831 $ 26,335 5.37 % $ 1,940,514 $ 25,361 5.23 % Commercial loans1 15,351,367 229,915 5.94 % 14,884,885 216,385 5.83 % Consumer and other loans 1,363,996 24,957 7.26 % 1,336,030 23,790 7.14 % Total loans2 18,678,194 281,207 5.97 % 18,161,429 265,536 5.86 % Tax-exempt debt securities3 1,583,554 14,068 3.55 % 1,594,895 13,999 3.51 % Taxable debt securities4, 5 6,554,179 33,185 2.03 % 6,645,312 32,045 1.93 % Total earning assets 26,815,927 328,460 4.86 % 26,401,636 311,580 4.73 % Goodwill and intangibles 1,184,370 1,153,466 Non-earning assets 987,070 918,007 Total assets $ 28,987,367 $ 28,473,109 Liabilities Non-interest bearing deposits $ 6,550,398 $ — — % $ 6,256,245 $ — — % NOW and DDA accounts 5,734,329 16,483 1.14 % 5,674,990 16,045 1.13 % Savings accounts 2,995,538 5,843 0.77 % 2,904,389 5,402 0.75 % Money market deposit accounts 3,136,019 16,783 2.12 % 3,000,487 15,389 2.06 % Certificate accounts 3,217,199 28,195 3.48 % 3,211,418 28,667 3.58 % Total core deposits 21,633,483 67,304 1.23 % 21,047,529 65,503 1.25 % Wholesale deposits6 3,649 42 4.48 % 5,618 66 4.67 % Repurchase agreements 1,986,620 14,706 2.94 % 1,898,841 14,109 2.98 % FHLB advances 1,192,493 14,271 4.68 % 1,494,781 17,806 4.71 % Subordinated debentures and other borrowed funds 236,375 3,301 5.54 % 231,902 3,015 5.21 % Total funding liabilities 25,052,620 99,624 1.58 % 24,678,671 100,499 1.63 % Other liabilities 353,452 338,289 Total liabilities 25,406,072 25,016,960 Stockholders’ Equity Stockholders’ equity 3,581,295 3,456,149 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 28,987,367 $ 28,473,109 Net interest income (tax-equivalent) $ 228,836 $ 211,081 Net interest spread (tax-equivalent) 3.28 % 3.10 % Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) 3.39 % 3.21 %

______________________________

1 Includes tax effect of $1.6 million and $1.6 million on tax-exempt municipal loan and lease income for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2025, respectively.

2 Total loans are gross of the allowance for credit losses, net of unearned income and include loans held for sale. Non-accrual loans were included in the average volume for the entire period.

3 Includes tax effect of $1.8 million and $1.7 million on tax-exempt debt securities income for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2025, respectively.

4 Includes interest income of $6.7 million and $4.8 million on average interest-bearing cash balances of $600.3 million and $433.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2025, respectively.

5 Includes tax effect of $150 thousand and $151 thousand on federal income tax credits for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2025, respectively.

6 Wholesale deposits include brokered deposits classified as NOW, DDA, money market deposit and certificate accounts with contractual maturities.





Glacier Bancorp, Inc.

Average Balance Sheets (continued) Three Months ended September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 (Dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Average

Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Average

Yield/

Rate Assets Residential real estate loans $ 1,962,831 $ 26,335 5.37 % $ 1,850,066 $ 23,118 5.00 % Commercial loans1 15,351,367 229,915 5.94 % 13,957,304 198,556 5.66 % Consumer and other loans 1,363,996 24,957 7.26 % 1,324,142 23,188 6.97 % Total loans2 18,678,194 281,207 5.97 % 17,131,512 244,862 5.69 % Tax-exempt debt securities3 1,583,554 14,068 3.55 % 1,660,643 14,710 3.54 % Taxable debt securities4, 5 6,554,179 33,185 2.03 % 7,073,967 34,001 1.92 % Total earning assets 26,815,927 328,460 4.86 % 25,866,122 293,573 4.52 % Goodwill and intangibles 1,184,370 1,092,632 Non-earning assets 987,070 836,878 Total assets $ 28,987,367 $ 27,795,632 Liabilities Non-interest bearing deposits $ 6,550,398 $ — — % $ 6,237,166 $ — — % NOW and DDA accounts 5,734,329 16,483 1.14 % 5,314,459 16,221 1.21 % Savings accounts 2,995,538 5,843 0.77 % 2,829,203 5,699 0.80 % Money market deposit accounts 3,136,019 16,783 2.12 % 2,887,173 15,048 2.07 % Certificate accounts 3,217,199 28,195 3.48 % 3,211,842 33,597 4.16 % Total core deposits 21,633,483 67,304 1.23 % 20,479,843 70,565 1.37 % Wholesale deposits6 3,649 42 4.48 % 3,122 42 5.47 % Repurchase agreements 1,986,620 14,706 2.94 % 1,723,553 14,738 3.40 % FHLB advances 1,192,493 14,271 4.68 % 1,828,533 22,344 4.78 % Subordinated debentures and other borrowed funds 236,375 3,301 5.54 % 219,472 1,658 3.01 % Total funding liabilities 25,052,620 99,624 1.58 % 24,254,523 109,347 1.79 % Other liabilities 353,452 336,906 Total liabilities 25,406,072 24,591,429 Stockholders’ Equity Stockholders’ equity 3,581,295 3,204,203 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 28,987,367 $ 27,795,632 Net interest income (tax-equivalent) $ 228,836 $ 184,226 Net interest spread (tax-equivalent) 3.28 % 2.73 % Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) 3.39 % 2.83 %

______________________________

1 Includes tax effect of $1.6 million and $1.7 million on tax-exempt municipal loan and lease income for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

2 Total loans are gross of the allowance for credit losses, net of unearned income and include loans held for sale. Non-accrual loans were included in the average volume for the entire period.

3 Includes tax effect of $1.8 million and $2.1 million on tax-exempt debt securities income for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

4 Includes interest income of $6.7 million and $4.8 million on average interest-bearing cash balances of $600.3 million and $357.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

5 Includes tax effect of $150 thousand and $203 thousand on federal income tax credits for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

6 Wholesale deposits include brokered deposits classified as NOW, DDA, money market deposit and certificate accounts with contractual maturities.





Glacier Bancorp, Inc.

Average Balance Sheets (continued) Nine Months ended September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 (Dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Average

Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Average

Yield/

Rate Assets Residential real estate loans $ 1,929,897 $ 75,971 5.25 % $ 1,798,202 $ 65,636 4.87 % Commercial loans1 14,780,437 645,221 5.84 % 13,737,866 571,540 5.56 % Consumer and other loans 1,334,462 71,363 7.15 % 1,299,463 65,725 6.76 % Total loans2 18,044,796 792,555 5.87 % 16,835,531 702,901 5.58 % Tax-exempt debt securities3 1,594,355 42,003 3.51 % 1,695,965 44,978 3.54 % Taxable debt securities4, 5 6,713,914 98,828 1.96 % 7,429,971 106,939 1.92 % Total earning assets 26,353,065 933,386 4.74 % 25,961,467 854,818 4.40 % Goodwill and intangibles 1,146,519 1,071,024 Non-earning assets 918,154 734,681 Total assets $ 28,417,738 $ 27,767,172 Liabilities Non-interest bearing deposits $ 6,267,432 $ — — % $ 6,077,392 $ — — % NOW and DDA accounts 5,645,862 47,593 1.13 % 5,270,842 47,866 1.21 % Savings accounts 2,921,024 16,404 0.75 % 2,881,273 17,368 0.81 % Money market deposit accounts 2,996,375 45,698 2.04 % 2,913,206 43,907 2.01 % Certificate accounts 3,193,843 85,937 3.60 % 3,083,866 96,365 4.17 % Total core deposits 21,024,536 195,632 1.24 % 20,226,579 205,506 1.36 % Wholesale deposits6 4,289 148 4.58 % 3,603 149 5.49 % Repurchase agreements 1,909,939 42,548 2.98 % 1,612,021 40,901 3.39 % FHLB advances 1,475,071 52,796 4.72 % 1,397,258 50,772 4.77 % FRB Bank Term Funding — — — % 824,672 27,097 4.39 % Subordinated debentures and other borrowed funds 228,191 8,945 5.24 % 220,835 5,200 3.15 % Total funding liabilities 24,642,026 300,069 1.63 % 24,284,968 329,625 1.81 % Other liabilities 339,599 345,822 Total liabilities 24,981,625 24,630,790 Stockholders’ Equity Stockholders’ equity 3,436,113 3,136,382 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 28,417,738 $ 27,767,172 Net interest income (tax-equivalent) $ 633,317 $ 525,193 Net interest spread (tax-equivalent) 3.11 % 2.59 % Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) 3.21 % 2.70 %

______________________________

1 Includes tax effect of $4.7 million and $4.8 million on tax-exempt municipal loan and lease income for the Nine Months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

2 Total loans are gross of the allowance for credit losses, net of unearned income and include loans held for sale. Non-accrual loans were included in the average volume for the entire period.

3 Includes tax effect of $5.2 million and $6.5 million on tax-exempt debt securities income for the Nine Months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

4 Includes interest income of $17.7 million and $17.2 million on average interest-bearing cash balances of $531.3 million and $631.7 million for the Nine Months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

5 Includes tax effect of $451 thousand and $629 thousand on federal income tax credits for the Nine Months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

6 Wholesale deposits include brokered deposits classified as NOW, DDA, money market deposit and certificate accounts with contractual maturities.





Glacier Bancorp, Inc.

Loan Portfolio by Regulatory Classification Loans Receivable, by Loan Type % Change from (Dollars in thousands) Sep 30,

2025 Jun 30,

2025 Dec 31,

2024 Sep 30,

2024 Jun 30,

2025 Dec 31,

2024 Sep 30,

2024 Custom and owner occupied construction $ 231,238 $ 254,790 $ 242,844 $ 235,915 (9)% (5)% (2)% Pre-sold and spec construction 217,413 208,106 191,926 203,610 4 % 13 % 7 % Total residential construction 448,651 462,896 434,770 439,525 (3)% 3 % 2 % Land development 197,981 176,925 197,369 205,704 12 % — % (4)% Consumer land or lots 207,816 229,823 187,024 189,705 (10)% 11 % 10 % Unimproved land 137,720 127,550 113,532 109,237 8 % 21 % 26 % Developed lots for operative builders 56,180 73,053 61,661 67,140 (23)% (9)% (16)% Commercial lots 99,220 175,929 99,243 98,644 (44)% — % 1 % Other construction 982,743 753,056 693,461 689,638 31 % 42 % 43 % Total land, lot, and other construction 1,681,660 1,536,336 1,352,290 1,360,068 9 % 24 % 24 % Owner occupied 3,570,671 3,529,536 3,197,138 3,121,900 1 % 12 % 14 % Non-owner occupied 4,333,302 4,283,986 4,053,996 4,001,430 1 % 7 % 8 % Total commercial real estate 7,903,973 7,813,522 7,251,134 7,123,330 1 % 9 % 11 % Commercial and industrial 1,554,832 1,545,498 1,395,997 1,387,538 1 % 11 % 12 % Agriculture 1,189,948 1,167,611 1,024,520 1,047,320 2 % 16 % 14 % First lien 2,579,418 2,590,433 2,481,918 2,462,885 — % 4 % 5 % Junior lien 81,568 80,170 76,303 77,029 2 % 7 % 6 % Total 1-4 family 2,660,986 2,670,603 2,558,221 2,539,914 — % 4 % 5 % Multifamily residential 969,573 975,785 895,242 921,138 (1)% 8 % 5 % Home equity lines of credit 1,056,757 1,048,595 1,005,783 1,004,300 1 % 5 % 5 % Other consumer 192,501 197,744 209,457 221,517 (3)% (8)% (13)% Total consumer 1,249,258 1,246,339 1,215,240 1,225,817 — % 3 % 2 % States and political subdivisions 994,062 973,145 983,601 993,871 2 % 1 % — % Other 180,711 188,743 183,894 188,792 (4)% (2)% (4)% Total loans receivable, including

loans held for sale 18,833,654 18,580,478 17,294,909 17,227,313 1 % 9 % 9 % Less loans held for sale1 (42,668 ) (47,738 ) (33,060 ) (46,126 ) (11)% 29 % (7)% Total loans receivable $ 18,790,986 $ 18,532,740 $ 17,261,849 $ 17,181,187 1 % 9 % 9 %

______________________________

1 Loans held for sale are primarily first lien 1-4 family loans.





Glacier Bancorp, Inc.

Credit Quality Summary by Regulatory Classification



Non-performing Assets, by Loan Type Non-

Accrual

Loans Accruing

Loans 90

Days

or More Past

Due Other real

estate

owned and

foreclosed

assets (Dollars in thousands) Sep 30,

2025 Jun 30,

2025 Dec 31,

2024 Sep 30,

2024 Sep 30,

2025 Sep 30,

2025 Sep 30,

2025 Custom and owner occupied construction $ 476 235 198 202 184 292 — Pre-sold and spec construction 2,039 2,806 2,132 3,705 2,039 — — Total residential construction 2,515 3,041 2,330 3,907 2,223 292 — Land development 917 885 966 583 917 — — Consumer land or lots 358 460 78 458 358 — — Developed lots for operative builders 456 531 531 531 — 456 — Commercial lots — 47 47 47 — — — Total land, lot and other construction 1,731 1,923 1,622 1,619 1,275 456 — Owner occupied 5,237 4,412 2,979 1,903 4,903 127 207 Non-owner occupied 691 1,206 2,235 1,335 — — 691 Total commercial real estate 5,928 5,618 5,214 3,238 4,903 127 898 Commercial and Industrial 24,165 14,764 2,069 2,455 22,557 1,608 — Agriculture 5,408 6,603 2,335 6,040 2,135 3,273 — First lien 8,388 10,549 9,053 6,065 7,652 736 — Junior lien 765 533 315 279 287 — 478 Total 1-4 family 9,153 11,082 9,368 6,344 7,939 736 478 Multifamily residential 1,039 398 389 392 398 641 — Home equity lines of credit 3,402 4,016 3,465 2,867 3,292 110 — Other consumer 852 921 955 1,111 728 87 37 Total consumer 4,254 4,937 4,420 3,978 4,020 197 37 Other 119 240 39 148 — 119 — Total $ 54,312 48,606 27,786 28,121 45,450 7,449 1,413





Glacier Bancorp, Inc.

Credit Quality Summary by Regulatory Classification (continued) Accruing 30-89 Days Delinquent Loans, by Loan Type % Change from (Dollars in thousands) Sep 30,

2025 Jun 30,

2025 Dec 31,

2024 Sep 30,

2024 Jun 30,

2025 Dec 31,

2024 Sep 30,

2024 Custom and owner occupied construction $ 305 $ 385 $ 969 $ 13 (21)% (69)% 2,246 % Pre-sold and spec construction — — 564 1,250 n/m (100)% (100)% Total residential construction 305 385 1,533 1,263 (21)% (80)% (76)% Land development — 170 1,450 157 (100)% (100)% (100)% Consumer land or lots 564 1,210 402 747 (53)% 40 % (24)% Unimproved land 33 75 36 39 (56)% (8)% (15)% Developed lots for operative builders 5,265 — 214 — n/m 2,360 % n/m Other construction — 7,840 — — (100)% n/m n/m Total land, lot and other construction 5,862 9,295 2,102 943 (37)% 179 % 522 % Owner occupied 3,809 3,903 2,867 5,641 (2)% 33 % (32)% Non-owner occupied 7,615 13,806 5,037 13,785 (45)% 51 % (45)% Total commercial real estate 11,424 17,709 7,904 19,426 (35)% 45 % (41)% Commercial and industrial 3,711 6,711 6,194 3,125 (45)% (40)% 19 % Agriculture 2,104 8,243 744 16,932 (74)% 183 % (88)% First lien 5,357 3,583 6,326 6,275 50 % (15)% (15)% Junior lien — — 214 13 n/m (100)% (100)% Total 1-4 family 5,357 3,583 6,540 6,288 50 % (18)% (15)% Multifamily Residential 150 — — — n/m n/m n/m Home equity lines of credit 7,421 5,482 3,731 4,567 35 % 99 % 62 % Other consumer 1,751 1,615 1,775 2,227 8 % (1)% (21)% Total consumer 9,172 7,097 5,506 6,794 29 % 67 % 35 % Other 1,439 1,380 1,705 1,442 4 % (16)% — % Total $ 39,524 $ 54,403 $ 32,228 $ 56,213 (27)% 23 % (30)%

______________________________

n/m - not measurable





Glacier Bancorp, Inc.

Credit Quality Summary by Regulatory Classification (continued) Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries), Year-to-Date

Period Ending, By Loan Type Charge-Offs Recoveries (Dollars in thousands) Sep 30,

2025 Jun 30,

2025 Dec 31,

2024 Sep 30,

2024 Sep 30,

2025 Sep 30,

2025 Pre-sold and spec construction $ — 50 (4 ) (4 ) 51 51 Land development (358 ) (341 ) 1,095 (21 ) — 358 Consumer land or lots (5 ) (3 ) (22 ) (21 ) — 5 Unimproved land — — 1,338 5 — — Commercial lots — — 319 319 — — Total land, lot and other construction (363 ) (344 ) 2,730 282 — 363 Owner occupied (1 ) (1 ) (73 ) (73 ) — 1 Non-owner occupied (11 ) (8 ) 2 (3 ) — 11 Total commercial real estate (12 ) (9 ) (71 ) (76 ) — 12 Commercial and industrial 655 26 1,422 1,272 1,508 853 Agriculture (111 ) (109 ) 64 65 — 111 First lien (158 ) (79 ) 32 (34 ) 1 159 Junior lien (34 ) (137 ) (65 ) (60 ) 126 160 Total 1-4 family (192 ) (216 ) (33 ) (94 ) 127 319 Home equity lines of credit (27 ) (20 ) 69 (31 ) 9 36 Other consumer 1,151 656 1,078 753 1,386 235 Total consumer 1,124 636 1,147 722 1,395 271 Other 5,253 3,406 8,643 6,561 8,195 2,942 Total $ 6,354 3,440 13,898 8,728 11,276 4,922





