Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Announces Results for the Quarter and Period Ended September 30, 2025

3rd Quarter 2025 Highlights:

  • Net income was $67.9 million for the current quarter, an increase of $15.1 million, or 29 percent, from the prior quarter net income of $52.8 million and an increase of $16.8 million, or 33 percent, from the prior year third quarter net income of $51.1 million.
  • Diluted earnings per share for the current quarter was $0.57 per share, an increase of $0.12 per share, or 27 percent, from each of the prior quarter and the prior year third quarter diluted earnings per share of $0.45 per share.
  • Net interest income of $225 million for the current quarter increased $17.8 million, or 9 percent, from the prior quarter net interest income of $208 million and increased $45.1 million, or 25 percent, from the prior year third quarter net interest income of $180 million.
  • The loan portfolio of $18.791 billion at September 30, 2025 increased $258 million, or 6 percent annualized, from the prior quarter.
  • Total deposits of $21.871 billion at September 30, 2025 increased $242 million, or 4 percent annualized, from the prior quarter.
  • Non-interest bearing deposits of $6.674 billion increased $80.7 million, or 5 percent annualized, from the prior quarter.
  • The net interest margin as a percentage of earning assets, on a tax-equivalent basis, for the current quarter was 3.39 percent, an increase of 18 basis points from the prior quarter net interest margin of 3.21 percent and an increase of 56 basis points from the prior year third quarter net interest margin of 2.83 percent.
  • The loan yield of 5.97 percent in the current quarter increased 11 basis points from the prior quarter loan yield of 5.86 percent and increased 28 basis points from the prior year third quarter loan yield of 5.69 percent.
  • The total earning asset yield of 4.86 percent in the current quarter increased 13 basis points from the prior quarter earning asset yield of 4.73 percent and increased 34 basis points from the prior year third quarter earning asset yield of 4.52 percent.
  • The total cost of funding (including non-interest bearing deposits) of 1.58 percent in the current quarter decreased 5 basis point from the prior quarter total cost of funding of 1.63 percent and decreased 21 basis points form the prior year third quarter total cost of funding of 1.79 percent.
  • The Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share. The Company has declared 162 consecutive quarterly dividends and has increased the dividend 49 times.
  • The Company completed the core system conversion of Bank of Idaho Holding Co., the bank holding company for Bank of Idaho (collectively, “BOID”) which had total assets of $1.365 billion as of the acquisition date of April 30, 2025.

Year-to-Date 2025 Highlights

  • Net income for the first nine months of 2025 was $175 million, an increase of $46.9 million, or 36 percent, from the prior year first nine months net income of $128 million.
  • Diluted earnings per share for the first nine months of 2025 was $1.51 per share, an increase of 34 percent from the prior year first nine months diluted earnings per share of $1.13 per share.
  • Net interest income of $623 million for the first nine months of 2025 increased $110 million, or 21 percent, from the prior year net interest income of $513 million.
  • The loan portfolio increased $1.529 billion, or 9 percent, during the first nine months of 2025 and organically increased $454 million, or 3 percent, during the first nine months of 2025.
  • Total deposits increased $1.324 billion, or 6 percent, during the first nine months of 2025 and organically increased $246 million, or 1 percent, during the first nine months of 2025.
  • The net interest margin as a percentage of earning assets, on a tax-equivalent basis, for the first nine months of 2025 was 3.21 percent, an increase of 51 basis points from the prior year first nine months net interest margin of 2.70 percent.
  • Dividends declared in the first nine months of 2025 were $0.99 per share.
  • On June, 24, 2025 the Company announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire Guaranty Bancshares, Inc., the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. (collectively, “Guaranty”). The acquisition was completed on October 1, 2025 and expanded the Company’s southwest presence and its the first entrance into the state of Texas. Guaranty had total assets of $3.111 billion as of September 30, 2025.

Financial Summary  

 At or for the Three Months ended At or for the Nine Months ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share and market data)Sep 30,
2025		 Jun 30,
2025		 Mar 31,
2025		 Sep 30,
2024		 Sep 30,
2025		 Sep 30,
2024
Operating results           
Net income$67,900  52,781  54,568  51,055  175,249  128,390 
Basic earnings per share$0.57  0.45  0.48  0.45  1.51  1.14 
Diluted earnings per share$0.57  0.45  0.48  0.45  1.51  1.13 
Dividends declared per share$0.33  0.33  0.33  0.33  0.99  0.99 
Market value per share           
Closing$48.67  43.08  44.22  45.70  48.67  45.70 
High$50.54  44.70  52.81  47.71  52.81  47.71 
Low$42.08  36.76  43.18  35.57  36.76  34.35 
Selected ratios and other data           
Number of common stock shares outstanding 118,552,847  118,550,475  113,517,944  113,394,786  118,552,847  113,394,786 
Average outstanding shares - basic 118,552,231  116,890,776  113,451,199  113,394,758  116,316,754  113,093,583 
Average outstanding shares - diluted 118,628,434  116,918,290  113,546,365  113,473,107  116,382,822  113,137,861 
Return on average assets (annualized) 0.93%  0.74%  0.80%  0.73%  0.82%  0.62% 
Return on average equity (annualized) 7.52%  6.13%  6.77%  6.34%  6.82%  5.47% 
Efficiency ratio 62.05%  62.08%  65.49%  64.92%  63.12%  68.98% 
Loan to deposit ratio 86.11%  85.91%  83.64%  83.16%  86.11%  83.16% 
Number of full time equivalent employees 3,649  3,665  3,457  3,434  3,649  3,434 
Number of locations 248  247  227  232  248  232 
Number of ATMs 298  300  286  279  298  279 


KALISPELL, Mont., Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: GBCI) reported net income of $67.9 million for the current quarter, an increase of $15.1 million, or 29 percent from the prior quarter net income of $52.8 million and an increase of $16.8 million, or 33 percent, from the $51.1 million of net income for the prior year third quarter. Diluted earnings per share for the current quarter was $0.57 per share, an increase of 27 percent from the prior quarter and prior year third quarter diluted earnings per share of $0.45 per share. The current quarter included $7.0 million in acquisition-related expenses. “We are pleased with the continuation of very favorable trends across the Company and the strong results we reported this quarter,” said Randy Chesler, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We closed our acquisition of Guaranty Bank in Texas on October 1 and look forward to expanding into Texas with the impressive Guaranty team leading the way.”

Net income for the first nine months of 2025 was $175 million, an increase of $46.9 million, or 36 percent, from the prior year first nine months net income of $128 million. Diluted earnings per share for the first nine months of 2025 was $1.51 per share, an increase of 34 percent from the prior year first nine months diluted earnings per share of $1.13 per share.

On April 30, 2025, the Company completed the acquisition of BOID, which had 15 branches across eastern Idaho, Boise and eastern Washington. Upon the core system conversion in the third quarter of 2025, the BOID operations joined three existing Glacier Bank divisions. The Eastern Idaho operations of Bank of Idaho joined Citizens Community Bank, the Boise operations joined Mountain West Bank and the Eastern Washington operations joined Wheatland Bank. The Company’s results of operations and financial condition include the BOID acquisition beginning on the acquisition date.

The following table discloses the preliminary fair value estimates of select classifications of assets and liabilities acquired:

 BOID
(Dollars in thousands)April 30,
2025
Total assets$1,364,640
Cash and cash equivalents 26,127
Debt securities 139,974
Loans receivable 1,075,232
Non-interest bearing deposits 271,385
Interest bearing deposits 806,992
Borrowings and subordinated debt 71,932
Core deposit intangible 19,758
Goodwill 70,083


Asset Summary

         $ Change from
(Dollars in thousands)Sep 30,
2025		 Jun 30,
2025		 Dec 31,
2024		 Sep 30,
2024		 Jun 30,
2025		 Dec 31,
2024		 Sep 30,
2024
Cash and cash equivalents$854,244  915,507  848,408  987,833  (61,263) 5,836  (133,589)
Debt securities, available-for-sale 3,916,189  4,024,980  4,245,205  4,436,578  (108,791) (329,016) (520,389)
Debt securities, held-to-maturity 3,155,901  3,206,133  3,294,847  3,348,698  (50,232) (138,946) (192,797)
Total debt securities 7,072,090  7,231,113  7,540,052  7,785,276  (159,023) (467,962) (713,186)
Loans receivable             
Residential real estate 1,926,448  1,931,554  1,858,929  1,837,697  (5,106) 67,519  88,751 
Commercial real estate 12,045,446  11,935,109  10,963,713  10,833,841  110,337  1,081,733  1,211,605 
Other commercial 3,451,177  3,303,889  3,119,535  3,177,051  147,288  331,642  274,126 
Home equity 980,472  975,429  930,994  931,440  5,043  49,478  49,032 
Other consumer 387,443  386,759  388,678  401,158  684  (1,235) (13,715)
Loans receivable 18,790,986  18,532,740  17,261,849  17,181,187  258,246  1,529,137  1,609,799 
Allowance for credit losses (229,077) (226,799) (206,041) (205,170) (2,278) (23,036) (23,907)
Loans receivable, net 18,561,909  18,305,941  17,055,808  16,976,017  255,968  1,506,101  1,585,892 
Other assets 2,527,384  2,552,422  2,458,719  2,456,643  (25,038) 68,665  70,741 
Total assets$29,015,627  29,004,983  27,902,987  28,205,769  10,644  1,112,640  809,858 


The Company continues to maintain a strong cash position of $854 million at September 30, 2025 which was a decrease of $61 million over the prior quarter and a decrease of $134 million over the prior year third quarter. Total debt securities of $7.072 billion at September 30, 2025 decreased $159 million, or 2 percent, during the current quarter and decreased $713 million, or 9 percent, from the prior year third quarter. Debt securities represented 24 percent of total assets at September 30, 2025 compared to 25 percent at June 30, 2025 and 28 percent at September 30, 2024.

The loan portfolio of $18.791 billion at September 30, 2025 increased $258 million, or 6 percent annualized, during the current quarter. The loan category with the largest dollar increase during the current quarter was other commercial loans which increased $147 million, or 4 percent over the prior quarter. Excluding the BOID acquisition, the loan portfolio organically increased $535 million, or 3 percent, since the prior year third quarter. Excluding the acquisition, the loan category with the largest dollar increase in the last twelve months was commercial real estate which increased $481 million, or 4 percent.

Credit Quality Summary

 At or for the
Nine Months
ended		 At or for the Six
Months ended		 At or for the
Year ended		 At or for the
Nine Months
ended
(Dollars in thousands)Sep 30,
2025		 Jun 30,
2025		 Dec 31,
2024		 Sep 30,
2024
Allowance for credit losses       
Balance at beginning of period$206,041  206,041  192,757  192,757 
Acquisitions 35  35  3  3 
Provision for credit losses 29,355  24,163  27,179  21,138 
Charge-offs (11,276)  (7,236)  (18,626)  (12,406) 
Recoveries 4,922  3,796  4,728  3,678 
Balance at end of period$229,077  226,799  206,041  205,170 
Provision for credit losses       
Loan portfolio$29,355  24,163  27,179  21,138 
Unfunded loan commitments 6,382  3,918  1,127  (1,366) 
Total provision for credit losses$35,737  28,081  28,306  19,772 
Other real estate owned$1,376  1,737  1,085  432 
Other foreclosed assets 37  142  79  201 
Accruing loans 90 days or more past due 7,449  11,371  6,177  11,551 
Non-accrual loans 45,450  35,356  20,445  15,937 
Total non-performing assets$54,312  48,606  27,786  28,121 
Non-performing assets as a percentage of subsidiary assets 0.19% 0.17% 0.10% 0.10%
Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of non-performing loans 433% 485% 774% 730%
Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans 1.22% 1.22% 1.19% 1.19%
Net charge-offs as a percentage of total loans 0.03% 0.02% 0.08% 0.05%
Accruing loans 30-89 days past due$39,524  54,403  32,228  56,213 
U.S. government guarantees included in non-performing assets$12,262  2,651  748  1,802 


Non-performing assets as a percentage of subsidiary assets at September 30, 2025 was 0.19 percent compared to 0.17 percent in the prior quarter and 0.10 percent in the prior year third quarter. Non-performing assets of $54.3 million at September 30, 2025 increased $5.7 million, or 12 percent, over the prior quarter and increased $26.2 million, or 93 percent, over the prior year third quarter.

Early stage delinquencies (accruing loans 30-89 days past due) as a percentage of loans at September 30, 2025 were 0.21 percent compared to 0.29 percent for the prior quarter end and 0.33 percent for the prior year third quarter. Early stage delinquencies of $39.5 million at September 30, 2025 decreased $14.9 million from the prior quarter and decreased $16.7 million from the prior year third quarter.

The current quarter provision for credit loss expense of $7.7 million included $5.2 million of credit loss expense on loans and $2.5 million of credit loss expense on unfunded loan commitments from the acquisition. The allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) on loans as a percentage of total loans outstanding was 1.22 percent at September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2025 compared to 1.19 percent at September 30, 2024. Loan portfolio growth, composition, average loan size, credit quality considerations, economic forecasts, actual results, and other environmental factors will continue to determine the level of the ACL on loans. 

Credit Quality Trends and Provision for Credit Losses on the Loan Portfolio

(Dollars in thousands)Provision for
Credit Losses
Loans		 Net Charge-Offs ACL
as a Percent
of Loans		 Accruing
Loans 30-89
Days Past Due
as a Percent of
Loans		 Non-Performing
Assets to
Total Subsidiary
Assets
Third quarter 2025$5,192 $2,914 1.22% 0.21% 0.19%
Second quarter 2025 18,009  1,645 1.22% 0.29% 0.17%
First quarter 2025 6,154  1,795 1.22% 0.27% 0.14%
Fourth quarter 2024 6,041  5,170 1.19% 0.19% 0.10%
Third quarter 2024 6,981  2,766 1.19% 0.33% 0.10%
Second quarter 2024 5,066  2,890 1.19% 0.29% 0.06%
First quarter 2024 9,091  3,072 1.19% 0.37% 0.09%
Fourth quarter 2023 4,181  3,695 1.19% 0.31% 0.09%


Net charge-offs for the current quarter were $2.9 million compared to $1.6 million in the prior quarter and $2.8 million for the prior year third quarter. The current quarter net charge-offs included $1.8 million in deposit overdraft net charge-offs and $1.1 million of net loan charge-offs.

Supplemental information regarding credit quality and identification of the Company’s loan portfolio based on the regulatory classification of loans is provided in the exhibits at the end of this press release. The regulatory classification of loans is based primarily on collateral type while the Company’s loan segments presented herein are based on the purpose of the loan.

Liability Summary

         $ Change from
(Dollars in thousands)Sep 30,
2025		 Jun 30,
2025		 Dec 31,
2024		 Sep 30,
2024		 Jun 30,
2025		 Dec 31,
2024		 Sep 30,
2024
Deposits             
Non-interest bearing deposits$6,674,441 6,593,728 6,136,709 6,407,728 80,713  537,732  266,713 
NOW and DDA accounts 5,805,816 5,747,388 5,543,512 5,363,476 58,428  262,304  442,340 
Savings accounts 3,049,753 2,956,387 2,845,124 2,801,077 93,366  204,629  248,676 
Money market deposit accounts 3,137,810 3,089,115 2,878,213 2,854,540 48,695  259,597  283,270 
Certificate accounts 3,199,825 3,238,576 3,139,821 3,284,609 (38,751) 60,004  (84,784)
Core deposits, total 21,867,645 21,625,194 20,543,379 20,711,430 242,451  1,324,266  1,156,215 
Wholesale deposits 3,304 3,308 3,615 3,334 (4) (311) (30)
Deposits, total 21,870,949 21,628,502 20,546,994 20,714,764 242,447  1,323,955  1,156,185 
Repurchase agreements 2,004,286 1,976,228 1,777,475 1,831,501 28,058  226,811  172,785 
Deposits and repurchase agreements, total 23,875,235 23,604,730 22,324,469 22,546,265 270,505  1,550,766  1,328,970 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 895,022 1,255,088 1,800,000 1,800,000 (360,066) (904,978) (904,978)
Other borrowed funds 78,180 81,771 83,341 84,168 (3,591) (5,161) (5,988)
Subordinated debentures 157,379 157,127 133,105 133,065 252  24,274  24,314 
Other liabilities 401,523 374,003 338,218 397,221 27,520  63,305  4,302 
Total liabilities$25,407,339 25,472,719 24,679,133 24,960,719 (65,380) 728,206  446,620 


Total deposits of $21.871 billion at September 30, 2025 increased $242 million, or 4 percent annualized, during the current quarter and non-interest bearing deposits of $6.674 billion increased $80.7 million, or 5 percent annualized, from the prior quarter. Total deposits at September 30, 2025 increased $1.324 billion, or 6 percent, from the prior year end and organically increased $246 million, or 1 percent, from the prior year end. Non-interest bearing deposits at September 30, 2025 increased $538 million, or 9 percent, from the prior year end and organically increased $266 million, or 4 percent, from the prior year end. Non-interest bearing deposits represented 31 percent of total deposits at September 30, 2025 compared to 30 percent at December 31, 2024 and 31 percent at September 30, 2024.

Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) advances of $895 million decreased $360 million, or 29 percent, from the prior quarter and decreased $905 million, or 50 percent, from the prior year third quarter. Subordinated debentures of $157 million increased $24.0 million, or 18 percent, from the prior year end as a result of the acquisition of BOID.

Stockholders’ Equity Summary

         $ Change from
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)Sep 30,
2025		 Jun 30,
2025		 Dec 31,
2024		 Sep 30,
2024		 Jun 30,
2025		 Dec 31,
2024		 Sep 30,
2024
Common equity$3,801,178  3,770,919  3,533,150  3,507,356  30,259 268,028  293,822 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (192,890) (238,655) (309,296) (262,306) 45,765 116,406  69,416 
Total stockholders’ equity 3,608,288  3,532,264  3,223,854  3,245,050  76,024 384,434  363,238 
Goodwill and intangibles, net (1,182,536) (1,186,350) (1,102,500) (1,106,336) 3,814 (80,036) (76,200)
Tangible stockholders’ equity$2,425,752  2,345,914  2,121,354  2,138,714  79,838 304,398  287,038 


Stockholders’ equity to total assets 12.44% 12.18% 11.55% 11.50%        
Tangible stockholders’ equity to total tangible assets 8.72% 8.43% 7.92% 7.89%        
Book value per common share$30.44  29.80  28.43  28.62  0.64 2.01  1.82 
Tangible book value per common share$20.46  19.79  18.71  18.86  0.67 1.75  1.60 


Tangible stockholders’ equity of $2.426 billion at September 30, 2025 increased $79.8 million, or 3 percent, compared to the prior quarter and was primarily due to a decrease in other comprehensive loss and earnings retention. Tangible stockholders’ equity at September 30, 2025 increased $304 million, or 14 percent, compared to the prior year end and was primarily due to $205 million of Company stock issued in connection with the acquisition of BOID and a $116 million decrease in other comprehensive loss. The increase was partially offset by the increase in goodwill and core deposit intangible associated with the BOID acquisition. Tangible book value per common share of $20.46 at the current quarter end increased $0.67 per share, or 3 percent, from the prior quarter and increased $1.60 per share, or 8 percent, from the prior year third quarter.

Cash Dividends
On September 22, 2025, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.33 per share. The dividend was payable October 16, 2025 to shareholders of record on October 7, 2025. The dividend was the Company’s 162nd consecutive regular dividend. Future cash dividends will depend on a variety of factors, including net income, capital, asset quality, general economic conditions and regulatory considerations.

Operating Results for Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 
Compared to June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, and September 30, 2024

Income Summary

 Three Months ended $ Change from
(Dollars in thousands)Sep 30,
2025		 Jun 30,
2025		 Mar 31,
2025		 Sep 30,
2024		 Jun 30,
2025		 Mar 31,
2025		 Sep 30,
2024
Net interest income             
Interest income$325,003  308,115  289,925  289,578  16,888  35,078  35,425 
Interest expense 99,624  100,499  99,946  109,347  (875) (322) (9,723)
Total net interest income 225,379  207,616  189,979  180,231  17,763  35,400  45,148 
Non-interest income             
Service charges and other fees 21,460  20,405  18,818  20,587  1,055  2,642  873 
Miscellaneous loan fees and charges 5,123  5,067  4,664  4,970  56  459  153 
Gain on sale of loans 5,027  4,273  4,311  4,898  754  716  129 
Gain on sale of securities       26      (26)
Other income 3,742  3,199  4,849  4,223  543  (1,107) (481)
Total non-interest income 35,352  32,944  32,642  34,704  2,408  2,710  648 
Total income$260,731  240,560  222,621  214,935  20,171  38,110  45,796 
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) 3.39% 3.21% 3.04% 2.83%      


Net Interest Income
Net interest income of $225 million for the current quarter increased $17.8 million, or 9 percent, from the prior quarter net interest income of $208 million and increased $45.1 million, or 25 percent, from the prior year third quarter net interest income of $180 million. The current quarter interest income of $325 million increased $16.9 million, or 5 percent, over the prior quarter and increased $35.4 million, or 12 percent, over the prior year third quarter, both increases primarily due to the increase in the loan yields and the increase in average balances of the loan portfolio. The loan yield of 5.97 percent in the current quarter increased 11 basis points from the prior quarter loan yield of 5.86 percent and increased 28 basis points from the prior year third quarter loan yield of 5.69 percent.

The current quarter interest expense of $100 million decreased $875 thousand or 87 basis points, from the prior quarter and was primarily attributable to a decrease in average borrowings. The current quarter interest expense decreased $9.7 million, or 9 percent, from the prior year third quarter and was primarily the result of lower average wholesale borrowings and a decrease in deposit costs. Deposit cost (including non-interest bearing deposits) decreased to 1.23 percent in the current quarter compared to 1.25 percent in the prior quarter and 1.37 percent in the prior year third quarter. The total cost of funding (including non-interest bearing deposits) of 1.58 percent in the current quarter decreased 5 basis points from the prior quarter and decreased 21 basis points from the prior year third quarter.

The net interest margin as a percentage of earning assets, on a tax-equivalent basis, for the current quarter was 3.39 percent, an increase of 18 basis points from the prior quarter net interest margin of 3.21 percent and was primarily driven by an increase in loan yields and a decrease in total cost of funding. The net interest margin as a percentage of earning assets, on a tax-equivalent basis, for the current quarter was an increase of 56 basis points from the prior year third quarter net interest margin of 2.83 percent and was also primarily driven by the increase in loan yields and the decrease in total cost of funding. Core net interest margin excludes the impact from discount accretion and non-accrual interest. Excluding the 4 basis points from discount accretion, the core net interest margin was 3.35 percent in the current quarter compared to 3.18 percent in the prior quarter and 2.79 percent in the prior year third quarter. “The continued remix of lower yield securities cash flow into higher yield loans combined with the continued reduction in the cost of deposits and wholesale funding were a primary driver of the 18 basis points increase in the net interest margin for the current quarter,” said Ron Copher, Chief Financial Officer.

Non-interest Income
Non-interest income for the current quarter totaled $35.4 million, which was an increase of $2.4 million, or 7 percent, over the prior quarter and an increase of $648 thousand, or 2 percent, over the prior year third quarter. Service charges and other fees of $21.5 million for the current quarter increased $1.1 million, or 5 percent, compared to the prior quarter and increased $873 thousand, or 4 percent, compared to the prior year third quarter. Gain on the sale of residential loans of $5.0 million for the current quarter increased $754 thousand, or 18 percent, compared to the prior quarter and increased $129 thousand, or 3 percent, from the prior year third quarter.

Non-interest Expense Summary

 Three Months ended $ Change from
(Dollars in thousands)Sep 30,
2025		 Jun 30,
2025		 Mar 31,
2025		 Sep 30,
2024		 Jun 30,
2025		 Mar 31,
2025		 Sep 30,
2024
Compensation and employee benefits$96,498 94,355 91,443 85,083 2,143  5,055 11,415
Occupancy and equipment 13,236 12,558 12,294 11,989 678  942 1,247
Advertising and promotions 4,620 4,394 4,144 4,062 226  476 558
Data processing 10,634 9,883 9,138 9,196 751  1,496 1,438
Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets 63 26 63 13 37   50
Regulatory assessments and insurance 5,799 5,847 5,534 5,150 (48) 265 649
Intangibles amortization 3,813 3,624 3,270 3,367 189  543 446
Other expenses 33,120 24,432 25,432 25,848 8,688  7,688 7,272
Total non-interest expense$167,783 155,119 151,318 144,708 12,664  16,465 23,075


Total non-interest expense of $168 million for the current quarter increased $12.7 million, or 8 percent, over the prior quarter and increased $23.1 million, or 16 percent, over the prior year third quarter and was primarily from increased costs from the acquisitions. Compensation and employee benefits of $96.5 million increased by $2.1 million, or 2 percent, over the prior quarter. Compensation and employee benefits increased $11.4 million, or 13 percent, from the prior year third quarter and was primarily driven by annual salary increases and increases in staffing levels from the current year acquisition.

Other expenses of $33.1 million increased $8.7 million, or 36 percent, from the prior quarter and increased $7.3 million, or 28 percent, from the prior year third quarter, both increases primarily attributable to current quarter acquisition related-expenses and prior quarter and prior year third quarter gains on sale of former branch facilities. Acquisition-related expense was $7.0 million in the current quarter compared to $3.2 million in the prior quarter and $1.9 million in the prior year third quarter. The other expenses included $1.6 million of gain from the sale of a former branch facility in the prior quarter and $619 thousand in the prior year third quarter.

Federal and State Income Tax Expense

Tax expense during the third quarter of 2025 was $17.4 million, an increase of $5.0 million, or 40 percent, compared to the prior quarter and an increase of $6.2 million, or 56 percent, from the prior year third quarter. The effective tax rate in the current quarter was 20.4 percent compared to 19.0 percent in the prior quarter and 17.9 percent in the prior year third quarter. The higher tax expense and higher effective tax rate in the current quarter compared to the prior quarter was primarily the result of an increase in income before income tax expense in the current quarter.

Efficiency Ratio
The efficiency ratio was 62.05 percent in the current quarter compared to 62.08 percent in the prior quarter and 64.92 percent in the prior year third quarter. The decrease from the prior quarter and the prior year third quarter was principally driven by the increase in net interest income which outpaced the increase in non-interest expense.

Operating Results for Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025
Compared to September 30, 2024

Income Summary

 Nine Months ended  
(Dollars in thousands)Sep 30,
2025		 Sep 30,
2024		 $ Change % Change
Net interest income       
Interest income$923,043  $842,814  $80,229  10%
Interest expense 300,069   329,625   (29,556) (9)%
Total net interest income 622,974   513,189   109,785  21%
Non-interest income       
Service charges and other fees 60,683   58,572   2,111  4%
Miscellaneous loan fees and charges 14,854   14,153   701  5%
Gain on sale of loans 13,611   12,929   682  5%
Gain on sale of securities    30   (30) (100)%
Other income 11,790   11,213   577  5%
Total non-interest income 100,938   96,897   4,041  4%
Total Income$723,912  $610,086  $113,826  19%
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) 3.21%  2.70%    


Net Interest Income
Net interest income of $623 million for the first nine months of 2025 increased $110 million, or 21 percent, from the prior year and was primarily driven by increased interest income and decreased interest expense. Interest income of $923 million for the first nine months of 2025 increased $80.2 million, or 10 percent, from the prior year and was primarily attributable to the increase in the loan portfolio and an increase in loan yields. The loan yield was 5.87 percent during the first nine months of 2025, an increase of 29 basis points from the prior year first nine months loan yield of 5.58 percent.

Interest expense of $300 million for the first nine months of 2025 decreased $30 million, or 9 percent, from the same period in the prior year and was primarily the result of lower interest rates on deposits and a decreases in higher cost borrowings. Deposit cost (including non-interest bearing deposits) was 1.24 percent for the first nine months of 2025, which was a decrease of 12 basis points from the first nine months of the prior year deposit costs of 1.36 percent. The total funding cost (including non-interest bearing deposits) for the first nine months of 2025 was 1.63 percent, which was a decrease of 18 basis points over the first nine months of the prior year funding cost of 1.81 percent.

The net interest margin as a percentage of earning assets, on a tax-equivalent basis, during the first nine months of 2025 was 3.21 percent, a 51 basis points increase from the net interest margin of 2.70 percent for the first nine months of the prior year. Excluding the 4 basis points from discount accretion, the core net interest margin was 3.17 percent in the first nine months of the current year compared to 2.65 percent in the prior year first nine months. The increase in net interest margin from the prior year was primarily driven by increased loan yields and decreased funding costs combined with a shift in earning asset mix to higher yielding loans and a shift in funding liabilities to lower cost deposits.

Non-interest Income  
Non-interest income of $101 million for the first nine months of 2025 increased $4.0 million, or 4 percent, over the same period last year. Service charges and other fees of $60.7 million for the first nine months of 2025 increased $2.1 million, or 4 percent, over the first nine months of the prior year. Gain on sale of residential loans of $13.6 million for the first nine months of 2025 increased by $682 thousand, or 5 percent, over the first nine months of the prior year. Other income of $11.8 million for the first nine months of 2025 increased $577 thousand over the prior year first nine months.

Non-interest Expense Summary

 Nine Months ended    
(Dollars in thousands)Sep 30,
2025		 Sep 30,
2024		 $ Change % Change
Compensation and employee benefits$282,296 $255,306 $26,990  11%
Occupancy and equipment 38,088  35,466  2,622  7%
Advertising and promotions 13,158  12,407  751  6%
Data processing 29,655  27,742  1,913  7%
Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets 152  187  (35) (19)%
Regulatory assessments and insurance 17,180  18,304  (1,124) (6)%
Core deposit intangibles amortization 10,707  9,144  1,563  17%
Other expenses 82,984  78,947  4,037  5%
Total non-interest expense$474,220 $437,503 $36,717  8%


Total non-interest expense of $474 million for the first nine months of 2025 increased $36.7 million, or 8 percent, over the same period in the prior year. Compensation and employee benefits expense of $282 million in the first nine months of 2025 increased $27.0 million, or 11 percent, over the same period in the prior year and was primarily driven by annual salary increases and staffing increases from acquisitions. Regulatory assessment and insurance expense of $17.2 million for the first nine months of 2025 decreased $1.1 million, or 6 percent, from the prior year first nine months primarily as a result of adjustments to the FDIC special assessment. Other expenses of $83.0 million for the first nine months of 2025 increased $4.0 million, or 5 percent, from the first nine months of the prior year. Included in other expenses was $9.3 million of acquisition-related expenses in the first nine months of the current year compared to $7.8 million in the same period in the prior year.

Provision for Credit Losses

The provision for credit loss expense was $35.7 million for the first nine months of 2025, an increase of $16.0 million, or 81 percent, over the same period in the prior year. Included in the current year provision for credit losses was $16.7 million from the acquisition of BOID and included in the prior year was $9.7 million from acquisitions in the prior year. Net charge-offs for the first nine months of 2025 were $6.4 million compared to $8.7 million in the first nine months of 2024.

Federal and State Income Tax Expense
Tax expense of $38.7 million for the first nine months of 2025 increased $14.3 million, or 58 percent, over the same period in the prior year. The effective tax rate for the first nine months of 2025 was 18.1 percent compared to 16.0 percent for the same period in the prior year. The increase in tax expense and the increase in the effective tax rate was the primarily the result of an increase in the pre-tax income.

Efficiency Ratio
The efficiency ratio was 63.12 percent for the first nine months of 2025 compared to 68.98 percent for the same period of 2024. The decrease from the prior year was primarily attributable to the increase in net interest income that outpaced the increase in non-interest expense.

Forward-Looking Statements  
This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions that are not historical facts, and other statements identified by words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “will,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “should,” “projects,” “seeks,” “estimates” or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and expectations of management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. In addition, these forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that are subject to change. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results (express or implied) or other expectations in the forward-looking statements, including those made in this news release:

  • risks associated with lending and potential adverse changes in the credit quality of the Company’s loan portfolio;
  • changes in monetary and fiscal policies, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board, which could adversely affect the Company’s net interest income and margin, the fair value of its financial instruments, profitability, and stockholders’ equity;
  • legislative or regulatory changes, including increased FDIC insurance rates and assessments, changes in the review and regulation of bank mergers, or increased banking and consumer protection regulations, that may adversely affect the Company’s business and strategies;
  • risks related to overall economic conditions, including the impact on the current government shutdown, economy of an uncertain interest rate environment, inflationary pressures, recently passed legislation and the potential for significant additional changes in economic and trade policies in the current administration;
  • risks to the Company’s business and the business of the Company’s customers arising from current or future tariffs or other trade restrictions, labor or supply chain issues, change in labor force, or geopolitical instability, including the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East;
  • risks associated with the Company’s ability to negotiate, complete, and successfully integrate pending or future acquisitions;
  • costs or difficulties related to the completion and integration of future or recently completed acquisitions;
  • impairment of the goodwill recorded by the Company in connection with acquisitions, which may have an adverse impact on earnings and capital;
  • reduction in demand for banking products and services, whether as a result of changes in customer behavior, economic conditions, banking environment, or competition;
  • deterioration of the reputation of banks and the financial services industry, which could adversely affect the Company's ability to obtain and maintain customers;
  • changes in the competitive landscape, including as may result from new market entrants or further consolidation in the financial services industry, resulting in the creation of larger competitors with greater financial resources;
  • risks presented by public stock market volatility, which could adversely affect the market price of the Company’s common stock and the ability to raise additional capital or grow through acquisitions;
  • risks associated with dependence on the Chief Executive Officer, the senior management team and the Presidents of Glacier Bank’s divisions;
  • material failure, potential interruption or breach in security of the Company’s systems or changes in technology which could expose the Company to cybersecurity risks, fraud, system failures, or direct liabilities;
  • risks related to natural disasters, including droughts, fires, floods, earthquakes, pandemics, and other unexpected events;
  • success in managing risks involved in any of the foregoing; and
  • effects of any reputational damage to the Company resulting from any of the foregoing.

The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly correct or update any forward-looking statement if it later becomes aware that actual results are likely to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statement.

Conference Call Information
About Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: GBCI), a member of the Russell 2000® and the S&P MidCap 400® indices, is the parent company for Glacier Bank and its Bank divisions located across its nine state footprint: Altabank (American Fork, UT), Bank of the San Juans (Durango, CO), Citizens Community Bank (Pocatello, ID), Collegiate Peaks Bank (Buena Vista, CO), First Bank of Montana (Lewistown, MT), First Bank of Wyoming (Powell, WY), First Community Bank Utah (Layton, UT), First Security Bank (Bozeman, MT), First Security Bank of Missoula (Missoula, MT), First State Bank (Wheatland, WY), Glacier Bank (Kalispell, MT), Guaranty Bank (Mount Pleasant, Texas), Heritage Bank of Nevada (Reno, NV), Mountain West Bank (Coeur d’Alene, ID), The Foothills Bank (Yuma, AZ), Valley Bank (Helena, MT), Western Security Bank (Billings, MT), and Wheatland Bank (Spokane, WA).

Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
 
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)Sep 30,
2025		 Jun 30,
2025		 Dec 31,
2024		 Sep 30,
2024
Assets       
Cash on hand and in banks$312,506  375,398  268,746  342,105 
Interest bearing cash deposits 541,738  540,109  579,662  645,728 
Cash and cash equivalents 854,244  915,507  848,408  987,833 
Debt securities, available-for-sale 3,916,189  4,024,980  4,245,205  4,436,578 
Debt securities, held-to-maturity 3,155,901  3,206,133  3,294,847  3,348,698 
Total debt securities 7,072,090  7,231,113  7,540,052  7,785,276 
Loans held for sale, at fair value 42,668  47,738  33,060  46,126 
Loans receivable 18,790,986  18,532,740  17,261,849  17,181,187 
Allowance for credit losses (229,077) (226,799) (206,041) (205,170)
Loans receivable, net 18,561,909  18,305,941  17,055,808  16,976,017 
Premises and equipment, net 427,271  426,801  411,968  408,809 
Right-of-use assets, net 54,502  56,525  56,252  58,168 
Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets 1,413  1,879  1,164  633 
Accrued interest receivable 120,257  108,286  99,262  114,121 
Deferred tax asset 99,702  114,528  138,955  125,432 
Intangibles, net 61,135  64,949  51,182  52,780 
Goodwill 1,121,401  1,121,401  1,051,318  1,053,556 
Non-marketable equity securities 61,362  76,990  99,669  98,285 
Bank-owned life insurance 191,996  191,623  189,849  188,971 
Other assets 345,677  341,702  326,040  309,762 
Total assets$29,015,627  29,004,983  27,902,987  28,205,769 
Liabilities       
Non-interest bearing deposits$6,674,441  6,593,728  6,136,709  6,407,728 
Interest bearing deposits 15,196,508  15,034,774  14,410,285  14,307,036 
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 2,004,286  1,976,228  1,777,475  1,831,501 
FHLB advances 895,022  1,255,088  1,800,000  1,800,000 
Other borrowed funds 59,779  62,366  62,062  61,911 
Finance lease liabilities 18,401  19,405  21,279  22,257 
Subordinated debentures 157,379  157,127  133,105  133,065 
Accrued interest payable 27,733  27,973  33,626  35,382 
Operating lease liabilities 41,367  42,274  39,902  40,642 
Other liabilities 332,423  303,756  264,690  321,197 
Total liabilities 25,407,339  25,472,719  24,679,133  24,960,719 
Commitments and Contingent Liabilities        
Stockholders’ Equity       
Preferred shares, $0.01 par value per share, 1,000,000 shares authorized, none issued or outstanding        
Common stock, $0.01 par value per share, 234,000,000 shares authorized 1,186  1,186  1,134  1,134 
Paid-in capital 2,657,469  2,655,894  2,448,758  2,447,200 
Retained earnings - substantially restricted 1,142,523  1,113,839  1,083,258  1,059,022 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (192,890) (238,655) (309,296) (262,306)
Total stockholders’ equity 3,608,288  3,532,264  3,223,854  3,245,050 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$29,015,627  29,004,983  27,902,987  28,205,769 


Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
 
 Three Months ended Nine Months ended
(Dollars in thousands)Sep 30,
2025		 Jun 30,
2025		 Mar 31,
2025		 Sep 30,
2024		 Sep 30,
2025		 Sep 30,
2024
Interest Income           
Investment securities$45,348 44,148 45,646 46,371 135,142 144,754
Residential real estate loans 26,335 25,361 24,275 23,118 75,971 65,636
Commercial loans 228,363 214,816 197,388 196,901 640,567 566,699
Consumer and other loans 24,957 23,790 22,616 23,188 71,363 65,725
Total interest income 325,003 308,115 289,925 289,578 923,043 842,814
Interest Expense           
Deposits 67,346 65,569 62,865 70,607 195,780 205,655
Securities sold under agreements to
repurchase		 14,706 14,109 13,733 14,737 42,548 40,901
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 14,271 17,806 20,719 22,344 52,796 50,772
FRB Bank Term Funding      27,097
Other borrowed funds 385 400 402 252 1,187 949
Subordinated debentures 2,916 2,615 2,227 1,407 7,758 4,251
Total interest expense 99,624 100,499 99,946 109,347 300,069 329,625
Net Interest Income 225,379 207,616 189,979 180,231 622,974 513,189
Provision for credit losses 7,656 20,267 7,814 8,005 35,737 19,772
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 217,723 187,349 182,165 172,226 587,237 493,417
Non-Interest Income           
Service charges and other fees 21,460 20,405 18,818 20,587 60,683 58,572
Miscellaneous loan fees and charges 5,123 5,067 4,664 4,970 14,854 14,153
Gain on sale of loans 5,027 4,273 4,311 4,898 13,611 12,929
Gain on sale of securities    26  30
Other income 3,742 3,199 4,849 4,223 11,790 11,213
Total non-interest income 35,352 32,944 32,642 34,704 100,938 96,897
Non-Interest Expense           
Compensation and employee benefits 96,498 94,355 91,443 85,083 282,296 255,306
Occupancy and equipment 13,236 12,558 12,294 11,989 38,088 35,466
Advertising and promotions 4,620 4,394 4,144 4,062 13,158 12,407
Data processing 10,634 9,883 9,138 9,196 29,655 27,742
Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets 63 26 63 13 152 187
Regulatory assessments and insurance 5,799 5,847 5,534 5,150 17,180 18,304
Intangibles amortization 3,813 3,624 3,270 3,367 10,707 9,144
Other expenses 33,120 24,432 25,432 25,848 82,984 78,947
Total non-interest expense 167,783 155,119 151,318 144,708 474,220 437,503
Income Before Income Taxes 85,292 65,174 63,489 62,222 213,955 152,811
Federal and state income tax expense 17,392 12,393 8,921 11,167 38,706 24,421
Net Income$67,900 52,781 54,568 51,055 175,249 128,390


Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Average Balance Sheets
 
 Three Months ended
 September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025
(Dollars in thousands)Average
Balance		 Interest &
Dividends		 Average
Yield/
Rate		 Average
Balance		 Interest &
Dividends		 Average
Yield/
Rate
Assets           
Residential real estate loans$1,962,831 $26,335 5.37% $1,940,514 $25,361 5.23%
Commercial loans1 15,351,367  229,915 5.94%  14,884,885  216,385 5.83%
Consumer and other loans 1,363,996  24,957 7.26%  1,336,030  23,790 7.14%
Total loans2 18,678,194  281,207 5.97%  18,161,429  265,536 5.86%
Tax-exempt debt securities3 1,583,554  14,068 3.55%  1,594,895  13,999 3.51%
Taxable debt securities4, 5 6,554,179  33,185 2.03%  6,645,312  32,045 1.93%
Total earning assets 26,815,927  328,460 4.86%  26,401,636  311,580 4.73%
Goodwill and intangibles 1,184,370      1,153,466    
Non-earning assets 987,070      918,007    
Total assets$28,987,367     $28,473,109    
Liabilities           
Non-interest bearing deposits$6,550,398 $ % $6,256,245 $ %
NOW and DDA accounts 5,734,329  16,483 1.14%  5,674,990  16,045 1.13%
Savings accounts 2,995,538  5,843 0.77%  2,904,389  5,402 0.75%
Money market deposit accounts 3,136,019  16,783 2.12%  3,000,487  15,389 2.06%
Certificate accounts 3,217,199  28,195 3.48%  3,211,418  28,667 3.58%
Total core deposits 21,633,483  67,304 1.23%  21,047,529  65,503 1.25%
Wholesale deposits6 3,649  42 4.48%  5,618  66 4.67%
Repurchase agreements 1,986,620  14,706 2.94%  1,898,841  14,109 2.98%
FHLB advances 1,192,493  14,271 4.68%  1,494,781  17,806 4.71%
Subordinated debentures and other borrowed funds 236,375  3,301 5.54%  231,902  3,015 5.21%
Total funding liabilities 25,052,620  99,624 1.58%  24,678,671  100,499 1.63%
Other liabilities 353,452      338,289    
Total liabilities 25,406,072      25,016,960    
Stockholders’ Equity           
Stockholders’ equity 3,581,295      3,456,149    
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$28,987,367     $28,473,109    
Net interest income (tax-equivalent)  $228,836     $211,081  
Net interest spread (tax-equivalent)    3.28%     3.10%
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)    3.39%     3.21%

______________________________

1 Includes tax effect of $1.6 million and $1.6 million on tax-exempt municipal loan and lease income for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2025, respectively.
2 Total loans are gross of the allowance for credit losses, net of unearned income and include loans held for sale. Non-accrual loans were included in the average volume for the entire period.
3 Includes tax effect of $1.8 million and $1.7 million on tax-exempt debt securities income for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2025, respectively.
4 Includes interest income of $6.7 million and $4.8 million on average interest-bearing cash balances of $600.3 million and $433.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2025, respectively.
5 Includes tax effect of $150 thousand and $151 thousand on federal income tax credits for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2025, respectively.
6 Wholesale deposits include brokered deposits classified as NOW, DDA, money market deposit and certificate accounts with contractual maturities.


Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Average Balance Sheets (continued)
 
 Three Months ended
 September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024
(Dollars in thousands)Average
Balance		 Interest &
Dividends		 Average
Yield/
Rate		 Average
Balance		 Interest &
Dividends		 Average
Yield/
Rate
Assets           
Residential real estate loans$1,962,831 $26,335 5.37% $1,850,066 $23,118 5.00%
Commercial loans1 15,351,367  229,915 5.94%  13,957,304  198,556 5.66%
Consumer and other loans 1,363,996  24,957 7.26%  1,324,142  23,188 6.97%
Total loans2 18,678,194  281,207 5.97%  17,131,512  244,862 5.69%
Tax-exempt debt securities3 1,583,554  14,068 3.55%  1,660,643  14,710 3.54%
Taxable debt securities4, 5 6,554,179  33,185 2.03%  7,073,967  34,001 1.92%
Total earning assets 26,815,927  328,460 4.86%  25,866,122  293,573 4.52%
Goodwill and intangibles 1,184,370      1,092,632    
Non-earning assets 987,070      836,878    
Total assets$28,987,367     $27,795,632    
Liabilities           
Non-interest bearing deposits$6,550,398 $ % $6,237,166 $ %
NOW and DDA accounts 5,734,329  16,483 1.14%  5,314,459  16,221 1.21%
Savings accounts 2,995,538  5,843 0.77%  2,829,203  5,699 0.80%
Money market deposit accounts 3,136,019  16,783 2.12%  2,887,173  15,048 2.07%
Certificate accounts 3,217,199  28,195 3.48%  3,211,842  33,597 4.16%
Total core deposits 21,633,483  67,304 1.23%  20,479,843  70,565 1.37%
Wholesale deposits6 3,649  42 4.48%  3,122  42 5.47%
Repurchase agreements 1,986,620  14,706 2.94%  1,723,553  14,738 3.40%
FHLB advances 1,192,493  14,271 4.68%  1,828,533  22,344 4.78%
Subordinated debentures and other borrowed funds 236,375  3,301 5.54%  219,472  1,658 3.01%
Total funding liabilities 25,052,620  99,624 1.58%  24,254,523  109,347 1.79%
Other liabilities 353,452      336,906    
Total liabilities 25,406,072      24,591,429    
Stockholders’ Equity           
Stockholders’ equity 3,581,295      3,204,203    
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$28,987,367     $27,795,632    
Net interest income (tax-equivalent)  $228,836     $184,226  
Net interest spread (tax-equivalent)    3.28%     2.73%
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)    3.39%     2.83%

______________________________

1 Includes tax effect of $1.6 million and $1.7 million on tax-exempt municipal loan and lease income for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
2 Total loans are gross of the allowance for credit losses, net of unearned income and include loans held for sale. Non-accrual loans were included in the average volume for the entire period.
3 Includes tax effect of $1.8 million and $2.1 million on tax-exempt debt securities income for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
Includes interest income of $6.7 million and $4.8 million on average interest-bearing cash balances of $600.3 million and $357.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
5 Includes tax effect of $150 thousand and $203 thousand on federal income tax credits for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
6 Wholesale deposits include brokered deposits classified as NOW, DDA, money market deposit and certificate accounts with contractual maturities.


Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Average Balance Sheets (continued)
 
 Nine Months ended
 September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024
(Dollars in thousands)Average
Balance		 Interest &
Dividends		 Average
Yield/
Rate		 Average
Balance		 Interest &
Dividends		 Average
Yield/
Rate
Assets           
Residential real estate loans$1,929,897 $75,971 5.25% $1,798,202 $65,636 4.87%
Commercial loans1 14,780,437  645,221 5.84%  13,737,866  571,540 5.56%
Consumer and other loans 1,334,462  71,363 7.15%  1,299,463  65,725 6.76%
Total loans2 18,044,796  792,555 5.87%  16,835,531  702,901 5.58%
Tax-exempt debt securities3 1,594,355  42,003 3.51%  1,695,965  44,978 3.54%
Taxable debt securities4, 5 6,713,914  98,828 1.96%  7,429,971  106,939 1.92%
Total earning assets 26,353,065  933,386 4.74%  25,961,467  854,818 4.40%
Goodwill and intangibles 1,146,519      1,071,024    
Non-earning assets 918,154      734,681    
Total assets$28,417,738     $27,767,172    
Liabilities           
Non-interest bearing deposits$6,267,432 $ % $6,077,392 $ %
NOW and DDA accounts 5,645,862  47,593 1.13%  5,270,842  47,866 1.21%
Savings accounts 2,921,024  16,404 0.75%  2,881,273  17,368 0.81%
Money market deposit accounts 2,996,375  45,698 2.04%  2,913,206  43,907 2.01%
Certificate accounts 3,193,843  85,937 3.60%  3,083,866  96,365 4.17%
Total core deposits 21,024,536  195,632 1.24%  20,226,579  205,506 1.36%
Wholesale deposits6 4,289  148 4.58%  3,603  149 5.49%
Repurchase agreements 1,909,939  42,548 2.98%  1,612,021  40,901 3.39%
FHLB advances 1,475,071  52,796 4.72%  1,397,258  50,772 4.77%
FRB Bank Term Funding    %  824,672  27,097 4.39%
Subordinated debentures and other borrowed funds 228,191  8,945 5.24%  220,835  5,200 3.15%
Total funding liabilities 24,642,026  300,069 1.63%  24,284,968  329,625 1.81%
Other liabilities 339,599      345,822    
Total liabilities 24,981,625      24,630,790    
Stockholders’ Equity           
Stockholders’ equity 3,436,113      3,136,382    
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$28,417,738     $27,767,172    
Net interest income (tax-equivalent)  $633,317     $525,193  
Net interest spread (tax-equivalent)    3.11%     2.59%
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)    3.21%     2.70%

______________________________

1 Includes tax effect of $4.7 million and $4.8 million on tax-exempt municipal loan and lease income for the Nine Months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
2 Total loans are gross of the allowance for credit losses, net of unearned income and include loans held for sale. Non-accrual loans were included in the average volume for the entire period.
3 Includes tax effect of $5.2 million and $6.5 million on tax-exempt debt securities income for the Nine Months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
4 Includes interest income of $17.7 million and $17.2 million on average interest-bearing cash balances of $531.3 million and $631.7 million for the Nine Months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
5 Includes tax effect of $451 thousand and $629 thousand on federal income tax credits for the Nine Months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
6 Wholesale deposits include brokered deposits classified as NOW, DDA, money market deposit and certificate accounts with contractual maturities.


Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Loan Portfolio by Regulatory Classification
 
 Loans Receivable, by Loan Type % Change from
(Dollars in thousands)Sep 30,
2025		 Jun 30,
2025		 Dec 31,
2024		 Sep 30,
2024		 Jun 30,
2025		 Dec 31,
2024		 Sep 30,
2024
Custom and owner occupied construction$231,238  $254,790  $242,844  $235,915  (9)% (5)% (2)%
Pre-sold and spec construction 217,413   208,106   191,926   203,610  4% 13% 7%
Total residential construction 448,651   462,896   434,770   439,525  (3)% 3% 2%
Land development 197,981   176,925   197,369   205,704  12% % (4)%
Consumer land or lots 207,816   229,823   187,024   189,705  (10)% 11% 10%
Unimproved land 137,720   127,550   113,532   109,237  8% 21% 26%
Developed lots for operative builders 56,180   73,053   61,661   67,140  (23)% (9)% (16)%
Commercial lots 99,220   175,929   99,243   98,644  (44)% % 1%
Other construction 982,743   753,056   693,461   689,638  31% 42% 43%
Total land, lot, and other construction 1,681,660   1,536,336   1,352,290   1,360,068  9% 24% 24%
Owner occupied 3,570,671   3,529,536   3,197,138   3,121,900  1% 12% 14%
Non-owner occupied 4,333,302   4,283,986   4,053,996   4,001,430  1% 7% 8%
Total commercial real estate 7,903,973   7,813,522   7,251,134   7,123,330  1% 9% 11%
Commercial and industrial 1,554,832   1,545,498   1,395,997   1,387,538  1% 11% 12%
Agriculture 1,189,948   1,167,611   1,024,520   1,047,320  2% 16% 14%
First lien 2,579,418   2,590,433   2,481,918   2,462,885  % 4% 5%
Junior lien 81,568   80,170   76,303   77,029  2% 7% 6%
Total 1-4 family 2,660,986   2,670,603   2,558,221   2,539,914  % 4% 5%
Multifamily residential 969,573   975,785   895,242   921,138  (1)% 8% 5%
Home equity lines of credit 1,056,757   1,048,595   1,005,783   1,004,300  1% 5% 5%
Other consumer 192,501   197,744   209,457   221,517  (3)% (8)% (13)%
Total consumer 1,249,258   1,246,339   1,215,240   1,225,817  % 3% 2%
States and political subdivisions 994,062   973,145   983,601   993,871  2% 1% %
Other 180,711   188,743   183,894   188,792  (4)% (2)% (4)%
Total loans receivable, including
loans held for sale		 18,833,654   18,580,478   17,294,909   17,227,313  1% 9% 9%
Less loans held for sale1 (42,668)  (47,738)  (33,060)  (46,126) (11)% 29% (7)%
Total loans receivable$18,790,986  $18,532,740  $17,261,849  $17,181,187  1% 9% 9%

______________________________

1 Loans held for sale are primarily first lien 1-4 family loans.


Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Credit Quality Summary by Regulatory Classification
 
 

Non-performing Assets, by Loan Type		 Non-
Accrual
Loans		 Accruing
Loans 90
Days
or More Past
Due		 Other real
estate
owned and
foreclosed
assets
(Dollars in thousands)Sep 30,
2025		 Jun 30,
2025		 Dec 31,
2024		 Sep 30,
2024		 Sep 30,
2025		 Sep 30,
2025		 Sep 30,
2025
Custom and owner occupied construction$476 235 198 202 184 292 
Pre-sold and spec construction 2,039 2,806 2,132 3,705 2,039  
Total residential construction 2,515 3,041 2,330 3,907 2,223 292 
Land development 917 885 966 583 917  
Consumer land or lots 358 460 78 458 358  
Developed lots for operative builders 456 531 531 531  456 
Commercial lots  47 47 47   
Total land, lot and other construction 1,731 1,923 1,622 1,619 1,275 456 
Owner occupied 5,237 4,412 2,979 1,903 4,903 127 207
Non-owner occupied 691 1,206 2,235 1,335   691
Total commercial real estate 5,928 5,618 5,214 3,238 4,903 127 898
Commercial and Industrial 24,165 14,764 2,069 2,455 22,557 1,608 
Agriculture 5,408 6,603 2,335 6,040 2,135 3,273 
First lien 8,388 10,549 9,053 6,065 7,652 736 
Junior lien 765 533 315 279 287  478
Total 1-4 family 9,153 11,082 9,368 6,344 7,939 736 478
Multifamily residential 1,039 398 389 392 398 641 
Home equity lines of credit 3,402 4,016 3,465 2,867 3,292 110 
Other consumer 852 921 955 1,111 728 87 37
Total consumer 4,254 4,937 4,420 3,978 4,020 197 37
Other 119 240 39 148  119 
Total$54,312 48,606 27,786 28,121 45,450 7,449 1,413


Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Credit Quality Summary by Regulatory Classification (continued)
 
 Accruing 30-89 Days Delinquent Loans,  by Loan Type % Change from
(Dollars in thousands)Sep 30,
2025		 Jun 30,
2025		 Dec 31,
2024		 Sep 30,
2024		 Jun 30,
2025		 Dec 31,
2024		 Sep 30,
2024
Custom and owner occupied construction$305 $385 $969 $13 (21)% (69)% 2,246%
Pre-sold and spec construction     564  1,250 n/m (100)% (100)%
Total residential construction 305  385  1,533  1,263 (21)% (80)% (76)%
Land development   170  1,450  157 (100)% (100)% (100)%
Consumer land or lots 564  1,210  402  747 (53)% 40% (24)%
Unimproved land 33  75  36  39 (56)% (8)% (15)%
Developed lots for operative builders 5,265    214   n/m 2,360% n/m
Other construction   7,840     (100)% n/m n/m
Total land, lot and other construction 5,862  9,295  2,102  943 (37)% 179% 522%
Owner occupied 3,809  3,903  2,867  5,641 (2)% 33% (32)%
Non-owner occupied 7,615  13,806  5,037  13,785 (45)% 51% (45)%
Total commercial real estate 11,424  17,709  7,904  19,426 (35)% 45% (41)%
Commercial and industrial 3,711  6,711  6,194  3,125 (45)% (40)% 19%
Agriculture 2,104  8,243  744  16,932 (74)% 183% (88)%
First lien 5,357  3,583  6,326  6,275 50% (15)% (15)%
Junior lien     214  13 n/m (100)% (100)%
Total 1-4 family 5,357  3,583  6,540  6,288 50% (18)% (15)%
Multifamily Residential 150       n/m n/m n/m
Home equity lines of credit 7,421  5,482  3,731  4,567 35% 99% 62%
Other consumer 1,751  1,615  1,775  2,227 8% (1)% (21)%
Total consumer 9,172  7,097  5,506  6,794 29% 67% 35%
Other 1,439  1,380  1,705  1,442 4% (16)% %
Total$39,524 $54,403 $32,228 $56,213 (27)% 23% (30)%

______________________________

n/m - not measurable


Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Credit Quality Summary by Regulatory Classification (continued)
 
 Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries), Year-to-Date
Period Ending, By Loan Type		 Charge-Offs Recoveries
(Dollars in thousands)Sep 30,
2025		 Jun 30,
2025		 Dec 31,
2024		 Sep 30,
2024		 Sep 30,
2025		 Sep 30,
2025
Pre-sold and spec construction$  50  (4) (4) 51 51
Land development (358) (341) 1,095  (21)  358
Consumer land or lots (5) (3) (22) (21)  5
Unimproved land     1,338  5   
Commercial lots     319  319   
Total land, lot and other construction (363) (344) 2,730  282   363
Owner occupied (1) (1) (73) (73)  1
Non-owner occupied (11) (8) 2  (3)  11
Total commercial real estate (12) (9) (71) (76)  12
Commercial and industrial 655  26  1,422  1,272  1,508 853
Agriculture (111) (109) 64  65   111
First lien (158) (79) 32  (34) 1 159
Junior lien (34) (137) (65) (60) 126 160
Total 1-4 family (192) (216) (33) (94) 127 319
Home equity lines of credit (27) (20) 69  (31) 9 36
Other consumer 1,151  656  1,078  753  1,386 235
Total consumer 1,124  636  1,147  722  1,395 271
Other 5,253  3,406  8,643  6,561  8,195 2,942
Total$6,354  3,440  13,898  8,728  11,276 4,922


