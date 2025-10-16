onsemi to Announce Third Quarter Financial Results

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- onsemi (Nasdaq: ON) plans to announce its financial results for the third quarter, which ended October 3, 2025, before the market opens on Monday, November 3, 2025.

The company will host a conference call at 9 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on November 3, 2025, following the release of its financial results. Investors and interested parties can access the conference call in the following manner:

Webcast: A live webcast of the conference call will be available via the “Investor Relations” section of the company’s website at http://www.onsemi.com. The re-broadcast of the call will be available at this site approximately one hour following the live broadcast and will remain available for 30 days.

Teleconference: Investors and interested parties can also access the conference call by pre-registering here.

