Interparfums, Inc. Has Been Named Women’s Wear Daily ‘Beauty Company of the Year (Public)’

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interparfums, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: IPAR), today announced that it was named “Beauty Company of the Year, Public” by Women’s Wear Daily (“WWD”), one of the world’s most influential fashion and beauty publications. This award was published in the WWD Daily Edition on Thursday, October 9, 2025, and will be presented on Tuesday, October 28, 2025.

“This recognition from WWD is incredibly rewarding,” said Jean Madar, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Interparfums. “This award is a testament to the strength of our brand portfolio, the creativity of our teams, and the enduring partnerships we’ve built with fashion houses around the world. Our success comes from a shared commitment to excellence, innovation, and the art of fragrance. Together, we will continue to explore new ideas and opportunities to shape the next chapter in the world of fragrance.”

Celebrating publicly traded beauty companies that have achieved exceptional success over the past year, the honor recognizes those distinguished by financial excellence, innovation, brand influence, and global reach. At this year’s ceremony, Interparfums will be honored for its strategic vision and remarkable success in solidifying its position as one of the fragrance industry’s most dominant leaders.

The award will be presented on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, at the WWD Honors dinner, held on the opening night of the WWD Apparel & Retail CEO Summit in New York City. This year’s summit will celebrate WWD’s 115th anniversary, with special recognition for the 2025 list of 115 Fashion and Beauty Newsmakers and Originals.

About Interparfums, Inc.:

Operating in the global fragrance business since 1982, Interparfums, Inc. produces and distributes a wide array of prestige fragrance and fragrance related products under license and other agreements with brand owners. The Company manages its business in two operating segments, European based operations, through its 72% owned subsidiary, Interparfums SA, and United States based operations, through wholly owned subsidiaries in the United States and Italy.

Our portfolio of prestige brands includes Abercrombie & Fitch, Anna Sui, Boucheron, Coach, Donna Karan/DKNY, Emanuel Ungaro, Ferragamo, Graff, GUESS, Hollister, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lacoste, Longchamp, MCM, Moncler, Montblanc, Oscar de la Renta, Roberto Cavalli, and Van Cleef & Arpels, whose products are distributed in over 120 countries around the world through an extensive and diverse network of distributors. Interparfums, Inc. is also the registered owner of several trademarks including Lanvin, Rochas, and Solférino. Goutal and Off-White will join the Company’s fragrance portfolio in 2026.

Contact Information: Interparfums, Inc. or The Equity Group Inc. Michel Atwood Karin Daly Chief Financial Officer Investor Relations Counsel (212) 983-2640 (212) 836-9623 / kdaly@theequitygroup.com www.interparfumsinc.com www.theequitygroup.com



