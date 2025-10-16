Bank OZK Announces Record Third Quarter 2025 Earnings

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bank OZK (the “Bank”) (Nasdaq: OZK) today announced that net income available to common stockholders for the third quarter of 2025 was a record $180.5 million, a 1.9% increase from $177.1 million for the third quarter of 2024. For the first nine months of 2025, net income available to common stockholders was $527.4 million, a 1.0% increase from $522.1 million for the first nine months of 2024. Diluted earnings per common share ("EPS") for the third quarter of 2025 were a record $1.59, a 2.6% increase from $1.55 for the third quarter of 2024. EPS for the first nine months of 2025 were $4.64, a 1.3% increase from $4.58 for the first nine months of 2024.

George Gleason, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “During the third quarter we achieved record net income, record EPS, record net interest income, meaningful growth in capital ratios and solid asset quality. Our strong results for the first nine months of the year put us in a great position to achieve record results for the full year.”

MANAGEMENT COMMENTS, FINANCIAL SUPPLEMENT AND CONFERENCE CALL

In connection with this release, the Bank released its management comments on its quarterly results and a financial supplement , which are available at the Bank's investor relations website .

Management will conduct a conference call to take questions at 7:30 a.m. CT (8:30 a.m. ET) on Friday, October 17, 2025. Interested parties may access the conference call live via webcast on the Bank’s investor relations website , or may participate via telephone by registering using this online form . Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive the dial-in number along with a unique PIN number that can be used to access the call. A replay of the conference call webcast will be archived on the Bank’s website for at least 30 days.

GENERAL INFORMATION

Bank OZK (Nasdaq: OZK) is a regional bank providing innovative financial solutions delivered by expert bankers with a relentless pursuit of excellence. Established in 1903, Bank OZK conducts banking operations in over 260 offices in nine states including Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Texas, Tennessee, New York, California and Mississippi and had $41.6 billion in total assets as of September 30, 2025. For more information, visit ozk.com .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

