Navios Maritime Partners L.P. Announces Recent Fleet Developments

PIRAEUS, Greece, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (“Navios Partners”) (NYSE: NMM), an international owner and operator of dry cargo and tanker vessels, announced today that it has sold two dry bulk vessels and has agreed to sell one tanker vessel, taken delivery of one tanker vessel and chartered out three containerships and two tanker vessels.

Vessel Sales & Deliveries

Navios Partners has agreed to sell to unrelated third parties:

two 2005-built Panamax vessels (77,075 and 76,619 dwt) for a gross sale price of $8.3 million each. The sales have been completed in the third and fourth quarter of 2025, respectively.

one 2010-built VLCC (296,988 dwt) for a gross sale price of $52.5 million. The sale of the vessel is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Navios Partners is expected to generate $69.1 million in gross sale proceeds from the sale of the three vessels.

Navios Partners took delivery of a 2025-built MR2 product tanker, which has been chartered-out at a rate of $22,669 net per day for a period of about five years.

Following these vessel sales and delivery, Navios Partners owns and operates a fleet of 172 vessels in total, comprised of 65 dry bulk vessels, 51 containerships and 56 tankers, including 17 newbuilding tankers (12 aframax/LR2 and five MR2 product tanker chartered-in vessels under bareboat contracts) that are expected to be delivered through the first half of 2028 and eight newbuilding containerships (four 7,900 TEU containerships and four 8,850 TEU containerships) that are expected to be delivered through the first half of 2028. Navios Partners’ fleet has a carrying capacity of 15.1 million dwt (8.6 million dwt for dry bulk vessels and 6.5 million dwt for tanker vessels) and 287,243 TEU for containerships with an average age of 9.7 years.

Vessel Charters

Navios Partners has entered into new long-term charters which are expected to generate revenue of $113.9 million.

Three 4,250 TEU containerships have been chartered-out for an average period of 2.6 years at an average rate of $35,085 net per day

Two MR2 product tankers have been chartered-out for an average period of 1.1 years at an average rate of $19,196 net per day.

As of October 10, 2025, Navios Partners had entered into short, medium and long-term time charter-out, bareboat-out and freight agreements for its vessels with a remaining average term of 1.9 years. Navios Partners has currently fixed 88.1% and 48.1% of its available days for the last six months of 2025 and for 2026, respectively. Navios Partners expects contracted revenue of $580.4 million and $749.9 million for the last six months of 2025 and for 2026, respectively. The average expected daily charter-out rate for the fleet is $24,399 and $28,092 for the last six months of 2025 and for 2026, respectively. Navios Partners has $3.6 billion contracted revenue through 2037.

About Navios Maritime Partners L.P.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE: NMM) is an international owner and operator of dry cargo and tanker vessels. For more information, please visit our website at www.navios-mlp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains and will contain forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) concerning future events, TCE rates and Navios Partners’ expected cash flow generation, future contracted revenues, future distributions and its ability to make distributions going forward, opportunities to reinvest cash accretively in a fleet renewal program or otherwise, potential capital gains, its ability to take advantage of dislocation in the market and Navios Partners’ growth strategy and measures to implement such strategy, including expected vessel acquisitions and entering into further time charters and Navios Partners’ ability to refinance its debt on attractive terms, or at all. Words such as “may,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “hopes,” “estimates,” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based on the information available to, and the expectations and assumptions deemed reasonable by Navios Partners at the time these statements were made. Although Navios Partners believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of Navios Partners. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, risks relating to: global and regional economic and political conditions including global economic activity, demand for seaborne transportation of the products we ship, the ability and willingness of charterers to fulfill their obligations to us and prevailing charter rates, the economic condition of the markets in which we operate, shipyards performing scrubber installations, construction of newbuilding vessels, drydocking and repairs, changing vessel crews and availability of financing; potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents, wars, sanctions, diseases, pandemics, political events, piracy or acts by terrorists; uncertainty relating to global trade, including prices of seaborne commodities and continuing issues related to seaborne volume and ton miles, our continued ability to enter into long-term time charters, our ability to maximize the use of our vessels, expected demand in the dry and liquid cargo shipping sectors in general and the demand for our dry bulk, containerships and tanker vessels in particular, fluctuations in charter rates for dry bulk, containerships and tanker vessels, the aging of our fleet and resultant increases in operations costs, the loss of any customer or charter or vessel, the financial condition of our customers, changes in the availability and costs of funding due to conditions in the bank market, capital markets and other factors, fluctuation in interest rates and foreign exchange rates, increases in costs and expenses, including but not limited to: crew, insurance, provisions, port expenses, lube oil, bunkers, repairs, maintenance and general and administrative expenses, the expected cost of, and our ability to comply with, governmental regulations and maritime self-regulatory organization standards, as well as standard regulations imposed by our charterers applicable to our business, general domestic and international political conditions, competitive factors in the market in which Navios Partners operates; risks associated with operations outside the United States; the growing expectations from investors, lenders, charterers, and other market participants regarding our sustainability practices, as well as our capacity to implement sustainability initiatives and achieve our objectives and targets; and other factors listed from time to time in Navios Partners’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Form 20-Fs and Form 6-Ks. Navios Partners expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Navios Partners’ expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based. Navios Partners makes no prediction or statement about the performance of its common units.

