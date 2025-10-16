Lite Strategy Celebrates 14th Anniversary of Litecoin, Taps Institutional Signals Ahead of 2026

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lite Strategy, Inc. (NASDAQ: LITS) (“Lite Strategy” or “LITS”), the first U.S.-listed public company to adopt Litecoin as its primary reserve asset, joins the digital asset community in celebrating the 14th anniversary of Litecoin (LTC), and its role as the second-longest-running blockchain in crypto and a model of network resilience.

“As we celebrate this historic time, we see that Litecoin’s 14-year track record of reliability and uptime continues to attract more institutional interest. As institutions look for digital assets with proven durability and sound hard-money principles, Litecoin stands out as a strong choice for both treasury diversification and long-term value,” says Charlie Lee, creator of Litecoin and Board Member of Lite Strategy. “Now, through Lite Strategy, investors have a readily available, public-market option to gain compliant, institutional exposure to Litecoin’s growth and utility.”

Lite Strategy’s Acting CEO, Jay File, added, “With broader digital asset instruments, like ETFs, still pending or on hold due to the ongoing government shutdown, Lite Strategy provides an immediate, regulated path for investors to access Litecoin’s institutional potential in public markets through LITS.”

Through Lite Strategy, investors gain an institutional, Litecoin-native access to this hard-money asset, similar to the playbook that brought Bitcoin to corporate treasuries, now with the added accessibility and transparency of a publicly traded equity. This alignment reflects a broader shift toward time-tested networks that combine hard-money fundamentals with privacy-enhancing technologies, a direction Litecoin continues to define as the market matures toward institutional-grade adoption.

About Lite Strategy, Inc. (LITS):

Lite Strategy, Inc. (NASDAQ: LITS) is the first U.S.-listed public company to adopt Litecoin as its primary reserve asset. Formerly MEI Pharma, the Company has expanded its business model beyond its portfolio of drug candidates to focus on pioneering institutional-grade digital asset treasury strategies, in partnership with leading innovators across blockchain, finance, and technology. For more information, please visit https://litestrategy.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain information contained in this press release that are not historical in nature are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, statements regarding our future actions, prospective products and activities, future performance or results. You should be aware that our actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, which are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, risk relating to maintaining our current listing on Nasdaq, our ability to retain and attract senior management and other key employees, fluctuations in the market price of LTC and any associated impairment charges that we may incur as a result of a decrease in the market price of LTC below the value at which LTC is carried on our balance sheet, changes in the accounting treatment relating to our LTC holdings, our ability to achieve profitable operations, government regulation of cryptocurrencies and online betting, changes in securities laws or regulations, customer acceptance of new products and services including our LTC treasury strategy, the demand for our products and our customers’ economic condition, the impact of competitive products and pricing, our proprietary rights, general economic conditions and other risk factors detailed in our annual report and other filings with the SEC. We do not intend to update any of these factors or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to these forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Justin J. File

Acting CEO, CFO

858-369-7199

investor@litestrategy.com