New Marine Team Leading Scoular’s Fishmeal and Fish Oil Business

Omaha, Nebraska, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scoular, which operates one of the largest and most diverse fishmeal and fish oil businesses globally, today announced new leadership.

“As demand grows for sustainable sources of protein and omega-3s, Scoular’s marine ingredients business is evolving to meet it,” said Scoular CEO Paul Maass. “This team brings a renewed focus on our customers and suppliers and aligns with our mission of creating safe, reliable and innovative supply chain solutions for their businesses.”

The marine leadership team consists of:

Quinn Maass , Director of Marine Ingredients Division



Tony Stella , Global Marine Product Manager



Evan Ibach , North America Marine Product Manager



Jose R au l Velarde , Mexico Marine Product Manager



“Scoular has moved quickly to implement exciting changes that strengthen how we serve our suppliers and customers in this dynamic and evolving market,” added Quinn Maass. “This is an important business for our company, and we’ve brought together a talented, high-integrity team to lead it.”

Scoular is a $7.3 billion global supply chain company and the 75th largest privately held company in the United States. It sources fishmeal and fish oil products from more than 60 countries and delivers to customers worldwide, with team members in the United States, Mexico, Chile, Singapore, China, South Korea, Vietnam, Myanmar and Thailand.

As sustainability, certification, and evolving feed standards reshape the marine market, Scoular has strengthened and expanded its fishmeal and fish oil business by:

Increasing fishmeal and fish oil storage and bulk vessel loading capacity and adding state-of-the-art laboratory testing capabilities in Mexico. Scoular is the largest exporter of Mexican marine ingredients.



Enhancing its fish oil storage and quality control facility in Dutch Harbor, Alaska.



Expanding capabilities at its frozen fish processing plant in Burlington, Washington, acquired in 2023. The facility produces high-quality frozen marine ingredients for the U.S. and Canadian pet food industry.



Simplifying operations across Asia with focused teams organized to best serve customers and suppliers. The teams in Singapore, China, Vietnam, Thailand, South Korea and Myanmar are now positioned to deliver faster, more tailored solutions for producers and feed manufacturers.



Expanding capabilities at its recently acquired facility in Nova Scotia, Canada, to serve local customers.



About Scoular

Scoular, headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, is an employee-owned, $7.3B agribusiness company leading the way since 1892. We buy, sell, store, handle and process grain and ingredients by leveraging our global networks and expertise in trade and transportation. For three years in a row, we have been named a U.S. Best Managed Company by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal. Employing 1,250 people in more than 100 offices and facilities worldwide, we provide safe and reliable solutions to farmers, grain processors, biofuel producers and manufacturers of animal feed, aquafeed and pet food as well as food, beverages and supplements. Scoular is the second-largest container shipper of agriculture products in the United States.

