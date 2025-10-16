WillScot to Announce Third Quarter 2025 Results on November 6, 2025 and to Present at an Upcoming Investor Conference in November

PHOENIX, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WillScot Holdings Corporation (“WillScot” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: WSC), a leader in innovative temporary flexible space solutions, today announced that it will release its third quarter 2025 financial results on November 6, 2025, after market close.

The Company’s management team will host a conference call and webcast on November 6, 2025, at 5:30 p.m. EST to discuss the Company’s results.

To access the live call by phone, please dial one of the following phone numbers approximately 15 minutes ahead of the scheduled start time to avoid delays and request the “WillScot third quarter earnings call.”

North America participant dial in: 1-833-630-1956

International participant dial in: 1-412-317-1837

A live webcast will also be accessible via the “Events & Presentations” section of the Company’s website www.investors.willscot.com. An archived version of the webcast will be available for 12 months following the call.

The Company also announced today that it will participate in the following investor conference:

Baird Global Industrial Conference

Date: November 12 & 13

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Portfolio managers and analysts who wish to request an in-person meeting should contact their sales representative at the sponsoring firm.

About WillScot

Listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker symbol “WSC,” WillScot is the premier provider of highly innovative and turnkey space solutions in North America. The Company’s comprehensive range of products includes modular office complexes, mobile offices, classrooms, temporary restrooms, portable storage containers, protective buildings and climate-controlled units, and clearspan structures, as well as a curated selection of furnishings, appliances, and other supplementary services, ensuring turnkey solutions for its customers. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, and operating from a network of approximately 260 branch locations and additional drop lots across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, WillScot’s business services are essential for diverse customer segments spanning all sectors of the economy.

Additional information can be found on the company's website at www.willscot.com.

Contact Information

Investor inquiries:

Charlie Wohlhuter

Investors@willscot.com

Media inquiries:

Juliana Welling

Juliana.Welling@willscot.com