Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Home Community Coming Soon to Summerlin in Las Vegas, Nevada

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest community, The Loughton, is coming soon to Las Vegas, Nevada. This exclusive, gated Toll Brothers neighborhood within the Summerlin master plan will include a variety of two-story condominium home designs with an array of onsite amenities. Site work is underway, and the community is anticipated to open for sale later this fall 2025.

The Loughton will offer residents low-maintenance living with distinctive, personalized homes within the Summerlin master plan. Ranging up to 1,370 square feet, a selection of two-story home designs featuring 1 to 2 bedrooms, 1 to 2.5 baths, attached or detached 1- to 2-car garages, and rooftop terraces and lofts in select plans. Condominium homes at The Loughton will be priced from the low $500,000s.

Residents will enjoy an abundance of Summerlin master-plan amenities, including a vast trail network, parks, golf, and sports courts. In addition, Toll Brothers homeowners will enjoy a private community pool, pickleball court, barbecue area, and open spaces. The community offers low-maintenance, lock-and-leave living with easy access to nearby retail and entertainment, including vibrant shopping and casual and fine dining in downtown Summerlin and at Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa.





“The Loughton community will offer residents the rare opportunity to build a new construction condo within walking distance to the spectacular amenities and downtown of the well-established and highly desirable Summerlin area,” said Janet Love, Division President of Toll Brothers in Las Vegas. “With gracefully scaled, open floor plans and unrivaled personalization options through the Toll Brothers Design Studio experience, this gated community will set a new standard for low-maintenance luxury living in Las Vegas.”

Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows customers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

The community will be located at Charleston and Interstate 215 in Las Vegas. For more information and to join Toll Brothers interest list for The Loughton, call (855) 700-8655 or visit TollBrothers.com/LasVegas.





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine's World's Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company's Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron's magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

