iRhythm Technologies to Report Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results on October 30, 2025

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC), a leading digital health care company focused on creating trusted solutions that detect, prevent, and predict disease, today announced that it will release financial results for the third quarter 2025 after the close of trading on Thursday, October 30, 2025. The company’s management team will host a corresponding conference call beginning at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET.

Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the conference call on the “Quarterly Results” section of the company’s investor website at investors.irhythmtech.com.

About iRhythm Technologies, Inc.

iRhythm is a leading digital health care company that creates trusted solutions that detect, predict, and prevent disease. Combining wearable biosensors and cloud-based data analytics with powerful proprietary algorithms, iRhythm distills data from millions of heartbeats into clinically actionable information. Through a relentless focus on patient care, iRhythm’s vision is to deliver better data, better insights, and better health for all.

