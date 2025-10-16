Northfield Capital Acquires Securities of Rocky Shore Gold Ltd.

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or for release, publication, distribution or dissemination directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, in or into the United States.

TORONTO, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northfield Capital Corporation (TSX-V: NFD.A) (“Northfield” or the “Acquiror”) announces that it acquired ownership and control of 49,000 common shares (the “Subject Shares”) of Rocky Shore Gold Ltd. (the “Company”) on October 8, 2025 through the facilities of the Canadian Securities Exchange, representing approximately 0.03% of all issued and outstanding common shares of the Company as of such date immediately following such transaction.

Immediately before the transaction described above, the Acquiror held an aggregate of 30,464,688 common shares of the Company and convertible securities entitling the Acquiror to acquire an additional 2,560,000 common shares of the Company (the “Convertible Securities”), representing approximately 15.78% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company on a non-diluted basis (or approximately 16.88%, on a partially diluted basis, assuming exercise of the Convertible Securities only). Upon completion of the transaction described above, the Acquiror owns and controls an aggregate of 30,513,688 common shares of the Company (the “Owned Shares”) and 2,560,000 Convertible Securities, representing approximately 15.80% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company as of October 8, 2025 on a non-diluted basis (or approximately 16.91%, on a partially diluted basis, assuming exercise of the Convertible Securities only) immediately following the transaction described above.

Immediately before the transaction described above, the Acquiror and its joint actors (Robert Cudney and Cudney Stables Inc. a corporation owned by Mr. Cudney) held an aggregate of 30,969,987 common shares of the Company and Convertible Securities entitling the Acquiror and its joint actors to acquire an additional 3,385,000 common shares. Of these totals, 30,464,688 common shares and 2,560,000 Convertible Securities were held by the Acquiror directly, 400,000 common shares were held by Cudney Stables Inc., and 105,299 common shares and 825,000 Convertible Securities were held by Mr. Cudney, representing approximately 16.04% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company on a non-diluted basis (or approximately 17.49%, on a partially diluted basis, assuming exercise of the Convertible Securities only). Upon completion of the transaction described above, the Acquiror, together with its joint actors, own and control an aggregate of 31,018,987 common shares of the Company and 3,385,000 Convertible Securities entitling the Acquiror and its joint actor to acquire an additional 3,385,000 common shares. Of these totals, 30,513,688 common shares and 2,560,000 Convertible Securities are owned by the Acquiror directly, 400,000 common shares were held by Cudney Stables Inc., and 105,299 common shares and 825,000 Convertible Securities are owned by Mr. Cudney, representing approximately 16.07% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company as of October 8, 2025, immediately following the transaction described above on a non-diluted basis (or approximately 17.51%%, on a partially diluted basis, assuming exercise of the Convertible Securities only).

The Subject Shares were acquired through the facilities of the Canadian Securities Exchange. The holdings of securities of the Company by the Acquiror and its Joint Actors are managed for investment purposes, and the Acquiror and its joint actors could increase or decrease their investments in the Company at any time, or continue to maintain their current investment position, depending on market conditions or any other relevant factor. The aggregate consideration payable for the Subject Shares was $5,390, calculated as an aggregate of 49,000 Subject Shares acquired at a purchase price of $0.11 per common share.

A copy of the related early warning report may be obtained, following its filing, on the Company’s SEDAR+ profile or by contacting the Company at 141 Adelaide Street West, Suite 301, Toronto, Ontario M5H 3L5, Attention: Michael Leskovec, Chief Financial Officer, Northfield Capital Corporation, Tel: (416) 628-5940

About Northfield Capital Corporation

Northfield Capital Corporation is a publicly traded, leading Canadian investment firm with deep roots in resources, mining, aviation, and premium alcoholic beverages. Founded in 1981 by Robert D. Cudney, Northfield combines decades of experience with forward-thinking strategies to unlock opportunities across its diverse portfolio. Northfield is dedicated to fostering growth and innovation in businesses that drive economic prosperity in Canada. For more information, visit www.northfieldcapital.com.

