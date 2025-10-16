MKS Inc. President and CEO John T.C. Lee Awarded the 2025 Optica i4 Individual Lifetime Achievement Prize

ANDOVER, Mass., Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MKS Inc. (NASDAQ: MKSI), a global provider of enabling technologies that transform our world, announced today that its President and Chief Executive Officer John T.C. Lee has been awarded the Optica i4 Individual Lifetime Achievement Prize presented by The Global Photonics Economic Forum 2025 hosted in Málaga, Spain. This prestigious honor recognizes outstanding contributions and visionary leadership in the global optics and photonics industry.

Recognizing John Lee’s outstanding leadership and impact, the jury highlighted that, “Mr. Lee was instrumental in transforming MKS from a single-market instrument provider into a multi-market powerhouse across the semiconductor, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial markets. He also champions a ‘Culture of Belonging’ at MKS—because unique perspectives and experiences drive growth and innovation.”

“I am truly honored to accept this prestigious award on behalf of the entire MKS team,” said Mr. Lee. “Their dedication and innovation have positioned MKS as a leader in the semiconductor, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial markets. Our commitment to delivering innovative technology, products, and services to our customers is steadfast, and I couldn’t be prouder of this recognition, which reflects the incredible contributions of our team.”

The Optica Corporate Engagement Council selected Mr. Lee based on his exemplary achievements in:

• Innovation: Driving advancements in photonics, lasers, and precision manufacturing, expanding MKS’ capabilities in semiconductor processing and industrial laser solutions.

• Integrity: Fostering a culture of trust and operational excellence, ensuring ethical leadership and long-term sustainability in photonics and optics.

• Inclusivity: Promoting diversity in STEM, supporting a workforce that reflects global talent and fostering collaboration across industries.

• Impact: Transforming photonics, semiconductors, and precision optics, and positioning MKS as a global leader in high-performance optical and photonic solutions.





From Left to Right:

Ulrike Fuchs - Chair, Optica Awards Council

John T.C. Lee - President & CEO, MKS Inc.

Jim Kafka - President, Optica

Jose Pozo - Chief Technology Officer, Optica

About MKS

MKS Inc. (NASDAQ: MKSI) enables technologies that transform our world. We deliver foundational technology solutions to leading edge semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications. We apply our broad science and engineering capabilities to create instruments, subsystems, systems, process control solutions and specialty chemicals technology that improve process performance, optimize productivity and enable unique innovations for many of the world’s leading technology and industrial companies. Our solutions are critical to addressing the challenges of miniaturization and complexity in advanced device manufacturing by enabling increased power, speed, feature enhancement, and optimized connectivity. Our solutions are also critical to addressing ever-increasing performance requirements across a wide array of specialty industrial applications. Additional information can be found at www.mks.com.

Contacts:

Bill Casey

Vice President, Marketing

Telephone: +1 (630) 995-6384

Email: press@mksinst.com

Kelly Kerry, Partner

Kekst CNC

Email: kerry.kelly@kekstcnc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6f533715-8216-44b2-8b1e-247ed4230dc7