BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: 89bio, Inc. (Nasdaq - ETNB), Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc (Nasdaq - BRNS), Verint Systems Inc. (Nasdaq - VRNT), Dayforce, Inc. (NYSE- DAY)

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

89bio, Inc. (Nasdaq - ETNB)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, 89bio will be acquired by Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) for $14.50 per share in cash, plus a non-tradeable contingent value right (CVR) to receive certain milestone payments of up to an aggregate of $6.00 per share in cash. The investigation concerns whether the 89bio Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company’s shareholders.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/89bio-inc-nasdaq-etnb/.

Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc (Nasdaq - BRNS)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Barinthus will merge with Clywedog Therapeutics, Inc. (“Clywedog”). Shareholders of Barinthus will receive one share of common stock in the new combined company for each American Depositary Share (“ADS”) or ordinary share owned, and each stockholder of Clywedog will receive 4.358932 shares of common stock in the new combined company for each common or preferred share owned. Upon the close, shareholders of Barinthus are expected to own approximately 34%, and the stockholders of Clywedog are expected to own approximately 66% of the combined company on a fully diluted basis. The investigation concerns whether the Barinthus Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company’s shareholders.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/barinthus-biotherapeutics-plc-nasdaq-brns/.

Dayforce, Inc. (NYSE- DAY)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Dayforce will be acquired by Thoma Bravo for $70.00 per share in cash in a deal with an enterprise value of $12.3 billion. The investigation concerns whether the Dayforce Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company’s shareholders. For example, the deal consideration is below the 52-week high of $82.69 for the Company’s shares.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/dayforce-inc-nyse-day/.

Verint Systems Inc. (Nasdaq - VRNT)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Verint will be acquired by Thoma Bravo for $20.50 in cash for each share of Verint they own. The investigation concerns whether the Verint Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the consideration provides fair value to the Company’s shareholders. For example, the deal consideration is below the 52-week high of $34.80 for the Company’s shares.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/verint-systems-inc-nasdaq-vrnt/,

