Perimeter Announces Date for Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Call

CLAYTON, Mo., Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perimeter Solutions (NYSE: PRM) (“Perimeter” or the “Company”), a leading global solutions provider for the Fire Safety and Specialty Products industries, announced today it will release its financial results for the third quarter 2025 on Thursday, October 30, 2025, before the market opens.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results at 8:30 a.m. ET on the same day. The presentation will be led by CEO Haitham Khouri, CFO Kyle Sable, and Head of Investor Relations Seth Barker.

The live webcast of the call can be accessed through Perimeter’s investor relations website at https://ir.perimeter-solutions.com/ and as follows:

When : Thursday, October 30, 2025, at 8:30 AM (ET)

Dial-in Number : 877-407-9764 / 201-689-8551

Conference Name : Perimeter Solutions Q3 2025 Earnings Call

Materials Available At: https://ir.perimeter-solutions.com/

Replay Available : Thursday, October 30, 2025 to November 29, 2025 (11:59 PM ET)

Replay Number : 877-660-6853 / 201-612-7415 Access ID: 13754059

Internet Access : https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=vD6XeKO0

About Perimeter Solutions