Jottful Celebrates 100th 5-Star Google Review, Reinforcing Role as the Easy & Affordable Way to Get a Small Business Website

Founded with a mission to help small business owners get online without the hassle of DIY software or high cost of traditional web design, Jottful has become known for its done-with-you approach. Jottful builds each customer’s website and handles all the tech stuff, while business owners update text and images anytime using Jottful’s “Magical Editor” software.

“Yowza! Reaching 100 five-star reviews is more than just a number — it’s a reflection of the trust and gratitude our customers have shared with us,” said Dawn Verbrigghe, Jottful’s Founder and CEO. “Our customers are busy running their businesses, not managing websites. They come to us because they want something that looks great, works beautifully, and doesn’t require a marketing department to maintain.”

Customers consistently praise Jottful for its friendly service, responsive support, and the simplicity of its all-in-one platform. Many reviewers cite how quickly their websites were launched and how the Jottful team “makes everything so easy.”

In a market crowded with DIY tools and costly agencies, Jottful continues to stand out as a solution that bridges the gap — giving small business owners professional results without the headache or expense.

“We’re deeply grateful for the small business owners who’ve shared their stories and feedback,” added Verbrigghe. “Their success is what motivates us every day!”





Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How long does it take to build a website for a business?

While timelines vary depending on the size and complexity of the website, small business websites are often built and launched within a month. Jottful websites are launched more quickly, typically within a week.

When creating a website for a business, what does the business owner need to provide?

At minimum, a business owner should provide their logo, basic company information, and details about their products or services. Photos, customer testimonials, and other visuals are also helpful to make the website feel authentic and complete. Jottful can eliminate the need to provide content by auto-generating a first draft of all the text on the website and using free stock photos and graphics for the images.





About Jottful



Jottful helps small business owners get a professional website — the easy and affordable way. The company’s done-with-you approach combines proprietary software and hands-on assistance to build and manage polished websites without the high cost of designers or hassle of DIY. Based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Jottful serves small-business owners through the U.S. and beyond. Jottful is a Google Cloud Partner backed by investors including the University of Michigan and PAX Ventures.

