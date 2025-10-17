Paladin Announces Availability of Notice of Meeting for Annual General Meeting and Provides Update on Canadian Postal Service Disruption

PERTH, Australia, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paladin Energy Ltd (ASX:PDN, TSX:PDN, OTCQX:PALAF) (Paladin or the Company) advises its shareholders (Shareholders) that the Notice of Meeting and accompanying forms of proxy and voting instruction form (collectively, the Meeting Materials) for the Company’s upcoming annual general meeting (AGM) are now available on Paladin’s website (www.paladinenergy.com.au), on the ASX website (www.asx.com.au) and under Paladin’s profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

The Company advises Shareholders who hold shares of Paladin (Shares) recorded in the Company’s Canadian register of Shares (Canadian Shareholders) maintained by Paladin’s Canadian transfer agent, Computershare Investor Services Inc. (Computershare Canada) that delivery of the Meeting Materials to Canadian Shareholders may be delayed due to potential postal service disruptions in Canada resulting from the strike by the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (the Canadian Postal Disruption). Accordingly, the Company encourages Canadian Shareholders to access the Meeting Materials electronically to obtain information regarding the AGM, including instructions on how to vote at the AGM.

Shareholders who hold Shares recorded in the Company’s Australian register of Shares maintained by the Company’s Australian transfer agent, Computershare Investor Services Pty Ltd., should not be impacted by the Canadian Postal Disruption and it is anticipated that the Meeting Materials will be delivered to such Shareholders in the normal course before the AGM.

Date, Time, and Location of the AGM

The AGM will be held in person on November 18, 2025 at 9:00 am (Australian Western Standard Time) (November 17, 2025 at 8:00pm (Eastern Standard Time) at Corrs Chambers Westgarth, Level 6, Brookfield Place, Tower Two, 123 St Georges Terrace, Perth, Western Australia, 6000.

Business to be Conducted at the AGM

In addition to receiving and considering the Financial Report, Directors’ Report and Auditor’s Report for the financial year ended 30 June 2025, Shareholders will be asked to consider and vote on the following matters at the AGM, each of which is more particularly described in the Notice of Meeting:

the adoption of the remuneration report set out in the Company’s annual report for the financial year ended 30 June 2025; the election of Ms Anne Templeman-Jones as a director of the Company; the election of Ms Michele Buchignani as a director of the Company; the ratification of the issue of Shares in connection with the ASX institutional placement in September 2025; the ratification of the issue of Shares in connection with the Canadian “bought deal” private placement in September 2025; the approval of Company’s performance share rights plan; and the approval of an increase in the maximum aggregate fees payable to non-executive directors of the Company.



Instructions for Canadian Shareholders

In light of the Canadian Postal Disruption, the Company strongly encourages Canadian Shareholders to vote their Shares online, by facsimile or by phone (as described below and in the Notice of Meeting). To ensure their vote is counted at the AGM, Canadian Shareholders are encouraged to NOT send their completed form of proxy or voting instruction form (VIF) by mail.

If Canadian Shareholders have any questions about voting their Shares, or want to request electronic copies of the Meeting Materials, please contact Computershare Canada by calling 1-800-564-6253 (toll free within North America).

Additional information regarding voting at the AGM can be found in the Notice of Meeting under the section entitled “Attendance and Voting Information”.

Canadian Registered Shareholders

Canadian Shareholders who are the registered holder of their Shares (Canadian Registered Shareholders) should vote their Shares either (i) online at www.investorvote.com , (ii) by facsimile at +1-888-453-0330, or (iii) by phone at 1-866-732-VOTE (8683). Canadian Registered Shareholders may request their control number online at https://www.investorvote.com or by contacting Computershare Canada at 1-800-564-6253 (toll free within North America).

Canadian Registered Shareholders voting by proxy must do so no later than 15 November 2025, at 8:00 p.m. (Eastern Standard Time) (the Proxy Cut-off Time).

Canadian Beneficial Shareholders

Canadian Shareholders who hold their Shares beneficially (Canadian Beneficial Shareholders) through a stockbroker, securities dealer, bank, trust company, a clearing agency in which such an intermediary participates or other intermediary (Intermediary) should receive instructions on how to vote their Shares at the AGM from their Intermediary. Every Intermediary has its own procedures and provides its own instructions to its clients. Canadian Beneficial Shareholders should contact their Intermediary to obtain instructions on how to vote their Shares at the AGM and to obtain copy of their VIF and/or their control number required to vote online using www.proxyvote.com. Canadian Beneficial Shareholders should follow the instructions of their Intermediary carefully to ensure that their Shares are voted at the AGM. Canadian Beneficial Shareholders must submit their completed VIF in accordance with the instructions provided by their Intermediary at least one business day before the Proxy Cut-off Time.

This announcement has been authorised for release by the Company Secretary of Paladin Energy Ltd.

For further information contact:

Investor Relations

Head Office

Paula Raffo

Paladin Investor Relations

T: +61 8 9423 8100

E: paula.raffo@paladinenergy.com.au





Canada

Bob Hemmerling

Paladin Investor Relations

T: +1 250-868-8140

E: Bob.Hemmerling@paladinenergy.ca



Media

Head Office

Anthony Hasluck

Paladin Corporate Affairs

T: +61 438 522 194

E: anthony.hasluck@paladinenergy.com.au

Canada

Ian Hamilton, Partner

FGS Longview

T: +1 905-399-6591

E: ian.hamilton@fgslongview.com

