Ecom Wealth Automation Introduces ‘Buy-Later Profit Model’ for Hands-Free eBay Store Ownership

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ecom Wealth Automation, founded by Jason Alex, announces an expansion of its e-commerce automation services designed to help professionals and entrepreneurs establish profitable eBay stores through its proprietary Buy-Later Profit Model. The system enables clients to sell products first and purchase inventory later, removing the upfront risk that often prevents individuals from entering e-commerce.

The company operates under a transparent, performance-based structure in which it profits only when its clients’ stores perform successfully. Each store is fully owned by the client, while Ecom Wealth Automation manages daily operations which include supplier sourcing, product research, customer service, and performance scaling.

“Our goal is to provide a stable, low-risk path to financial independence,” said founder Jason Alex. “We’ve built a structure where professionals can earn online income without sacrificing their careers or personal time. ”

Ecom Wealth Automation reports managing over 75 active partner stores that have collectively generated millions in sales. Typical clients are professionals earning $80,000 or more annually who seek an automated second income stream. Many see profitable results within 30 to 60 days, supported by verified examples such as $8,000 in the first two months, $13,000 in 90 days, and nearly $48,000 within six months under full automation.

By leveraging eBay’s 130 million active buyers and established reputation, the company offers an alternative to saturated platforms such as Amazon or Shopify. The approach prioritizes sustainability, account stability, and long-term scalability over short-term gains.

Ecom Wealth Automation’s Buy-Later Profit Model represents a growing shift toward accessible, managed entrepreneurship — allowing clients to participate in e-commerce without handling logistics or managing inventory. The model aligns with the company’s broader mission to make time and financial freedom achievable through intelligent automation.

