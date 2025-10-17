IBA opens the world of science and technology to secondary school girls

Its Innovat’her event brought together female students to explore careers in STEM

Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, October 17, 2025 - IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A., EURONEXT), the world leader in particle accelerator technology, hosted the Innovat’her event yesterday, aimed at girls in their fifth and sixth years of secondary school. The goal was to introduce them to scientific and technical careers, which remain underrepresented in the academic choices of female students.

The event welcomed 25 students, invited by IBA colleagues, for an evening of discovery and exchange around Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) paths.

This initiative was part of a broader series of actions led by IBA to promote greater diversity within its technical teams. It also reflected IBA’s societal commitment as a certified B Corp.

Daphnée Benayoun , Head of Cultural Transformation, explained: « Women still represent only a small share of students in scientific and technological fields in Belgium, while the potential of STEM careers to innovate and create positive impact is immense. With Innovat’her, we aim to spark vocations and show that science and engineering are open to everyone. As a responsible actor in our ecosystem, we see this as a long-term lever to strengthen diversity and inclusion in STEM careers, both within IBA and beyond. »

The program included a guided tour of the IBA Beam Factory in Louvain-la-Neuve to discover the technologies in action. Interactive booths were hosted by female colleagues sharing their career journeys and technical roles. The association WomIn Tech, a student initiative aiming at promoting gender diversity in the STEM field, was also present to engage with participants.

Zoé, a fifth-year secondary school student, shared: « I came because I have lots of questions about my future, and I wanted to see what scientific careers really look like. Talking with female engineers at IBA opened my eyes to the career possibilities. It was really inspiring.»

