Reykjavík, Oct. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amaroq Ltd.

(“Amaroq” or the “Company”)

Amaroq Minerals Announces Launch of Single Mine Origin Gold Sales

from Nalunaq mine, Greenland

Nalunaq gold now traceable from mine to market, available exclusively to Greenlandic residents

TORONTO, ONTARIO – 17 October 2025 – Amaroq Ltd. (AIM, TSX-V, NASDAQ Iceland: AMRQ, OTCQX: AMRQF), an independent mine development corporation focused on unlocking Greenland’s mineral potential, is pleased to announce the launch of Single Mine Origin (“SMO”) gold sales from its Nalunaq mine in Greenland, following Amaroq’s successful integration into the SMO platform.

All SMO gold is fully traceable from mine site to end customer and produced in accordance with the strictest internationally recognised responsibility standards, underpinned by comprehensive and independently audited ESG data.

Highlights

Full traceability: All Nalunaq gold shipped to the UK is SMO-accredited, providing customers with complete transparency and assurance that their gold is responsibly sourced and mercury-free, with robust environmental and social standards at the core of Amaroq’s operations.

All Nalunaq gold shipped to the UK is SMO-accredited, providing customers with complete transparency and assurance that their gold is responsibly sourced and mercury-free, with robust environmental and social standards at the core of Amaroq’s operations. Community-first approach: SMO gold from Nalunaq is now available exclusively to Greenlandic residents, reflecting Amaroq’s commitment to community benefit and ensuring local access to responsibly sourced gold.

SMO gold from Nalunaq is now available exclusively to Greenlandic residents, reflecting Amaroq’s commitment to community benefit and ensuring local access to responsibly sourced gold. Leadership in ethical mining: By joining the SMO platform, Amaroq reinforces its position at the forefront of responsible mining practices internationally.





Greenlandic residents wishing to purchase SMO gold produced at Nalunaq can now do so via the SMO platform: https://singlemineorigin.com/pages/nalunaq-mine

Further information is also available on the Amaroq website: https://www.amaroqminerals.com/investors/gold-in-greenland/

Joan Plant, COO of Amaroq, commented:

“We are incredibly proud to offer Single Mine Origin gold from Nalunaq directly to the people of Greenland. This initiative reflects our deep commitment to transparency, ethical mining and collaboration with local communities. Through the SMO platform, we are setting a new standard for sustainability and community partnership in the region.”

Charlie Betts, Managing Director of the Betts Group and Single Mine Origin, said:

"We are delighted to formally launch Amaroq’s Nalunaq mine under the Single Mine Origin standard, which enables us to offer fully traceable gold from the mine to the people of Greenland. Amaroq has demonstrated a clear commitment to responsible mining practices, with a particular focus on environmental stewardship and sustainable development. This collaboration allows the local community to participate in the mine's ongoing success and in Amaroq's contribution to the region's economy."

Enquiries:

Amaroq Ltd.

Ed Westropp, Head of BD and Corporate Affairs

+44 (0)7385 755711

ewe@amaroqminerals.com

Eddie Wyvill, Corporate Development

+44 (0)7713 126727

ew@amaroqminerals.com

Panmure Liberum Limited (Nominated Adviser and Corporate Broker)

Scott Mathieson

Freddie Wooding

+44 (0) 20 7886 2500

Canaccord Genuity Limited (Corporate Broker)

James Asensio

Harry Rees

+44 (0) 20 7523 8000

Camarco (Financial PR)

Billy Clegg

Elfie Kent

Fergus Young

+44 (0) 20 3757 4980

Further Information:

About Amaroq

Amaroq’s principal business objectives are the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and strategic metal properties in South Greenland. The Company’s principal asset is a 100% interest in the Nalunaq Gold mine. The Company has a portfolio of gold and strategic metal assets in Southern Greenland covering the two known gold belts in the region as well as advanced exploration projects at Stendalen and the Sava Copper Belt exploring for Strategic metals such as Copper, Nickel, Rare Earths and other minerals. Amaroq is continued under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) and wholly owns Nalunaq A/S, incorporated under the Greenland Companies Act.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Inside Information

This announcement does not contain inside information.