JLT Mobile Computers Nomination committee 2026

Växjö, Sweden, October 17, 2025* * * JLT Mobile Computers, a leading developer and supplier of reliable computers for demanding environments, today announced that the company’s major shareholders/shareholder groups, in accordance with the established principle for appointing the nomination committee of JLT Mobile Computers, have appointed a nomination committee with Josef Weidman as convener.

The company shall have a nomination committee consisting of three members, with one member to be appointed by each of the three largest shareholders in the company.

The members of the Nomination Committee are currently:

Jan Olofsson, representing personal holdings

Josef Weidman, appointed by AB Grenspecialisten

Jerry Fredriksson, representing personal holdings, Canola AB





The Nomination Committee has appointed Josef Weidman as its Chairman.

The Nomination Committee is responsible for preparing proposals on the following matters to be presented for resolution at the Annual General Meeting:

Proposal for the Chairman of the Annual General Meeting

Proposal for Board members

Proposal for the Chairman of the Board

Proposal for director fees and other remuneration for Board assignments, including compensation for committee work

Proposal for the company’s auditor

Proposal for auditor’s fees

Instructions for the Nomination Committee ahead of the Annual General Meeting





Shareholders who wish to submit proposals to the Nomination Committee may do so via email to Josef Weidman at josef@grenspecialisten.com or by mail to:

JLT Mobile Computers nomination committee

Attn: Josef Weidman

AB Grenspecialisten

Box 4042

203 11 Malmö, Sweden

Proposals must be submitted no later than February 28, 2026

Reader enquiries Press contact Certified Adviser JLT Mobile Computers Group pr@jltmobile.com Eminova Fondkommission AB Per Holmberg, CEO Tel.: +46 08 684 211 10 Tel.: +46 70 361 3934 adviser@eminova.se per.holmberg@jltmobile.com

www.jltmobile.com www.eminova.se

