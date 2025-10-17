Press Release no. 10/2025

cBrain wins public tender to deliver national F2 based grant management system for the Danish Secretariat for Competence Development





Copenhagen, October 17, 2025





cBrain® (NASDAQ: CBRAIN) is pleased to announce that a contract to deliver a new digital grant management system for the Danish Secretariat for Competence Development (“Kompetencesekretariatet”) has been signed.

The Secretariat operates under the Ministry of Finance. During the current collective agreement period, the State Competence Fund has processed over 17,000 applications and allocated more than DKK 83 million in grants to support competence development for state employees across Denmark.

The order is directly aligned with one of cBrain’s core areas of expertise with regards to grants and subsidy management. cBrain has a strong track record in this domain, having delivered multiple high-performing grant systems for government like the Heat Pump grants for the Danish Energy Agency, Noise Compensation for the agency of Danish railway (Banedanmark), and Wood Stove replacement grants for the Danish Environmental Protection Agency.

The new grant solution for the Danish Secretariat for Competence Development is scheduled to go live in time for the next application round in 2026.

The agreement supports cBrain’s continued positive development in the Danish market and strengthens its international position as a trusted digitalization partner for government institutions in general and specifically in the area of grants management.





About cBrain

cBrain delivers commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) digital solutions designed specifically for government. The company’s cBrain F2® platform supports public sector transformation through integrated case management, process automation, and citizen-centric services. With deep domain expertise in areas such as grants management, permitting, paperless government and regulatory workflows, cBrain helps governments achieve efficient, transparent, and scalable digital administration.





Best regards

Per Tejs Knudsen, CEO





















Inquiries regarding this Press Release may be directed to

Ejvind Jørgensen, CFO & Head of Investor Relations, cBrain A/S, ir@cbrain.com, +45 2594 4973

Attachment