UAE Dietary Supplements Forecast Report 2025: A $214.48 Mn Market by 2030, Driven by Rising Health Awareness, Expanding Retail Channels, and Proactive Wellness Management

The UAE Dietary Supplements Market was valued at USD 140.46 Million in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 214.48 Million by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 7.27%.

The UAE Dietary Supplements Market is primarily driven by factors such as increasing health consciousness among consumers, rising disposable incomes, and growing awareness of preventive healthcare measures.







As individuals become more proactive about managing their health and well-being, there is a growing demand for dietary supplements to complement their diets and address specific health concerns. Lifestyle factors such as hectic schedules, stress, and inadequate nutrition contribute to the need for dietary supplements to bridge nutritional gaps and support overall health. Endorsements from healthcare professionals, celebrity influencers, and the availability of a diverse range of products further fuel market growth.



Key Market Drivers

Increasing Health Awareness



The UAE Dietary Supplements Market is propelled by a fundamental factor: the escalating awareness of health and wellness among consumers. This burgeoning consciousness stems from a collective recognition of the importance of maintaining optimal health and preventing potential health complications. With individuals increasingly prioritizing their well-being, there is a notable shift towards proactive health management strategies. This paradigmatic change encourages consumers to explore various avenues to augment their overall health, including the incorporation of dietary supplements into their daily routines.



As consumers become more discerning about their health, they actively seek out solutions that align with their wellness objectives. Dietary supplements emerge as a viable option due to their accessibility, ease of use, and perceived benefits in supporting health goals. Whether aiming to boost immunity, improve energy levels, or address specific nutritional deficiencies, consumers perceive dietary supplements as convenient tools to enhance their overall well-being.

The pervasive availability of information through various channels, including media, social networks, and health-related publications, contributes to the dissemination of knowledge regarding the role of dietary supplements in promoting health. Consumers are increasingly exposed to information highlighting the potential benefits of dietary supplements, fostering a deeper understanding of their utility and prompting greater interest in their adoption.



Key Market Challenges

Regulatory Compliance and Standards



One of the primary challenges in the UAE Dietary Supplements Market revolves around regulatory compliance and adherence to stringent standards. The market is governed by regulations set forth by regulatory bodies such as the Emirates Authority for Standardization and Metrology (ESMA) and the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP).

Compliance with these regulations, including product registration, labeling requirements, and ingredient specifications, can pose challenges for manufacturers and distributors. Ensuring that dietary supplements meet the necessary regulatory requirements while maintaining product efficacy and quality standards requires substantial investments in compliance infrastructure and expertise.



Key Market Trends

Expansion of Retail Channels



The proliferation of retail channels in the UAE, spanning pharmacies, supermarkets, health food stores, and online platforms, has significantly transformed the accessibility landscape of dietary supplements for consumers across the country. This expansion represents a pivotal development in the market dynamics, democratizing access to dietary supplements and empowering consumers with unprecedented choice and convenience. Pharmacies, long regarded as trusted sources of healthcare products and services, have emerged as key retail destinations for dietary supplements. With their widespread presence in urban centers and communities, pharmacies provide a convenient avenue for consumers to access a diverse range of dietary supplements under one roof. The presence of knowledgeable pharmacists facilitates informed decision-making, enabling consumers to seek guidance on product selection and usage.



Supermarkets, renowned for their extensive product offerings and competitive pricing, have also emerged as prominent players in the dietary supplements market. The inclusion of dietary supplements alongside groceries and household essentials enhances the visibility and accessibility of these products, catering to the needs of consumers seeking convenience and variety during their shopping trips. Health food stores, specializing in natural and organic products, cater to the preferences of health-conscious consumers seeking premium-quality dietary supplements. These specialized outlets offer a curated selection of supplements tailored to specific health goals and dietary preferences, catering to niche segments of the market seeking alternative and holistic wellness solutions.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 83 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $140.46 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $214.48 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.2% Regions Covered United Arab Emirates



Key Market Players

Bayer Middle East FZE

Nestle Middle East FZE

New Country Healthcare LLC

Abbott Laboratories S.A.

Ultramade Nutrition and beverages Factory

Quest Vitamins Middle East FZE

MicroSynergy Pharmaceuticals FZCO

Geltec Pharmacare FZCO

Pharmatrade LLC

Medysinal FZCO

UAE Dietary Supplements Market, By Product Type:

Vitamin

Combination Dietary Supplement

Herbal Supplement

Fish Oil & Omega Fatty Acid

Protein

Others

UAE Dietary Supplements Market, By Form:

Tablets

Capsules

Powder

Liquids

Soft Gels

UAE Dietary Supplements Market, By Distribution Channel:

Pharmacies and Drug Stores

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Online

Others

UAE Dietary Supplements Market, By Application:

Energy & Weight Management

General Health

Bone & Joint Health

Immunity

Others

UAE Dietary Supplements Market, By End User:

Infants

Children

Adults

Pregnant Females

Geriatric

UAE Dietary Supplements Market, By Region:

Abu Dhabi

Dubai

Sharjah

Rest of UAE

