UAE Cyber Security Industry Report 2025: Market Strengthened by Collaboration Between Local Leaders Like DarkMatter, Help AG, and CPX and Global Vendors Including IBM, Cisco, and Palo Alto Networks

The UAE cybersecurity market is experiencing rapid growth, driven by a combination of digital transformation initiatives, rising cyber threats, and strong government support for digital infrastructure. As the UAE advances toward becoming a regional hub for smart cities, e-governance, and cloud adoption, the demand for robust cybersecurity solutions has intensified across both public and private sectors. Industries such as banking, oil & gas, healthcare, telecom, and critical infrastructure have emerged as high-priority targets for cybercriminals, prompting organizations to invest significantly in next-generation security tools, threat detection systems, and managed security services.





The government's proactive stance is a major growth catalyst. Initiatives such as the UAE National Cybersecurity Strategy and establishment of entities like the Cybersecurity Council underscore the country's commitment to safeguarding national digital assets. Additionally, compliance regulations including NESA, ISO 27001, and GDPR-equivalent laws have compelled organizations to adopt stricter data protection practices. Major cities like Dubai and Abu Dhabi are at the forefront of cybersecurity development, with government agencies and smart city projects incorporating advanced technologies such as AI-driven security analytics, Zero Trust architecture, and real-time threat intelligence systems.



Local players such as DarkMatter, Help AG, CPX, and Injazat are playing a central role in shaping the domestic cybersecurity landscape, offering end-to-end solutions, managed detection and response (MDR), and security operations centers (SOCs). At the same time, international vendors including IBM Security, Cisco, Palo Alto Networks, Fortinet, and Trend Micro maintain a strong presence, bringing global best practices and scalable technologies to the UAE market. The collaboration between local system integrators and global cybersecurity vendors has also contributed to the sector's maturity.



The growth of cloud computing, digital banking, e-commerce, and remote work environments post-COVID-19 has further heightened the need for advanced security frameworks. As threat actors become more sophisticated, there is a growing emphasis on identity and access management (IAM), endpoint detection and response (EDR), and network security infrastructure. The convergence of operational technology (OT) and information technology (IT) security in sectors like energy and utilities is also opening new avenues for cyber investments.



Key Market Drivers

Increase in Cyber Threats and Attacks



The UAE has witnessed a significant rise in cyberattacks targeting both public and private entities. On average, organizations in the country face over 50,000 cyberattack attempts daily, with critical infrastructure and financial services among the most targeted sectors. There has been a 56% increase in data breaches in the region over the past year, with ransomware and phishing as dominant threats. In just one quarter, more than 23 million malware events and 1.1 million phishing cases were detected across UAE networks. Furthermore, the average cost of a data breach in the UAE has reached approximately USD 6.9 million, one of the highest in the world. With 87% of companies reporting a cyber incident in the past year, there is a growing urgency to adopt threat intelligence, managed detection and response (MDR), and endpoint protection solutions.



Key Market Challenges

Talent Shortage and Skills Gap



Despite the rapid growth of the cybersecurity sector in the UAE, a significant shortage of qualified professionals continues to hinder progress. The increasing sophistication of cyber threats demands advanced skills in threat intelligence, cloud security, OT/IT convergence, and forensic investigation - areas where the region faces acute shortages. Local universities and training programs have not kept pace with market demands, and the pool of Emirati nationals with cybersecurity expertise remains limited. As a result, companies often rely on foreign talent, which can lead to higher salary costs and workforce turnover.



The competition for skilled professionals has also intensified between government entities, banks, oil & gas firms, and telecom providers. Furthermore, many SMEs lack the resources to attract or retain specialized security staff, leaving them exposed to persistent threats. This shortage also affects managed security service providers (MSSPs), who face delivery bottlenecks due to resource constraints. Without strong human capital development initiatives, the UAE risks lagging in deploying and managing complex cybersecurity frameworks at scale.



Key Market Trends

Growth of Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs)



The growing complexity of cybersecurity threats and shortage of skilled professionals have propelled the demand for Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) in the UAE. MSSPs offer end-to-end services such as monitoring, threat detection, incident response, vulnerability management, and compliance reporting. Organizations, particularly SMEs and mid-sized firms, are increasingly outsourcing their security operations to MSSPs to reduce cost and improve efficiency. As of recent estimates, over 60% of medium-to-large enterprises in the UAE engage MSSPs for at least one core security function.



The trend is driven by factors such as 24/7 SOC availability, shortage of internal talent, and need for advanced analytics. MSSPs also play a key role in cloud and hybrid infrastructure security, a growing concern as more than 65% of UAE organizations now operate in multi-cloud environments. Local players like Help AG, CPX, and Paladion have gained significant traction, offering tailored services that combine global best practices with regional compliance expertise. This outsourcing trend is expected to accelerate, especially among sectors lacking internal security maturity.

