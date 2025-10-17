Middle East Tire Industry Report 2025: A $13.8 Billion Market by 2030, Driven by Shift Toward All-Season and High-Performance Tires, & Rise in Vehicle Ownership Rates

Dublin, Oct. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East Tire Market, By Country, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Middle East Tire Market was valued at USD 9.2 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 13.8 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 6.90%

The Middle East tire market is experiencing robust momentum due to a surge in vehicle ownership and expansion of cross-border transport operations. For instance, Ford achieved a 25% year-on-year sales growth in 2024, with significant contributions from markets like the UAE and Saudi Arabia, reflecting increased consumer demand and vehicle ownership.







Urbanization and growing middle-class income levels are pushing up vehicle sales across passenger and commercial segments, thereby creating sustained demand for Aftermarket and OEM tires. Rapid infrastructure development is also contributing to increased road transport activity, directly influencing tire consumption across various vehicle classes. Tire manufacturers are developing products tailored to withstand extreme heat and sand, offering longer durability and improved traction. The rise in road freight traffic and preference for personal mobility are pushing tire sales across the region.



Market Drivers

Rise in Vehicle Ownership Rates



The growing population and urban expansion across Middle Eastern countries are contributing to increased vehicle ownership. Consumers in urban centers prefer private mobility, particularly in cities where public transport infrastructure is still developing. The surge in new vehicle purchases directly translates into rising tire demand in both OEM and replacement markets.

Private ownership is not limited to passenger cars but is also seen in two-wheelers and three-wheelers in smaller economies, further diversifying tire demand across vehicle categories. In 2024, the UAE recorded 318,981 vehicle registrations, a 15.7% increase from the previous year, indicating a robust growth in vehicle ownership. The government plans to install over 1,000 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations by 2025, aiming to support the growing number of EVs and enhance infrastructure.



Key Market Challenges

High Dependence on Imports



The Middle East relies heavily on imported tires, with limited domestic manufacturing capabilities in most countries. This exposes the market to international price fluctuations, shipping delays, and regulatory changes in exporting countries. Supply disruptions or geopolitical tensions can have significant repercussions on tire availability and pricing. Efforts to boost local production face challenges such as high capital investment and technology transfer barriers. Consequently, import reliance remains a key vulnerability in the region's tire supply chain.



Key Market Trends

Shift Toward All-Season and High-Performance Tires



Demand is increasing for tires that perform reliably in the region's varied driving conditions, from desert roads to mountainous terrain. Consumers are gravitating towards high-performance, all-season tires that reduce the need for seasonal replacements. These tires offer enhanced traction, heat resistance, and tread life, appealing to users seeking long-term value. Rising awareness of vehicle maintenance and fuel efficiency also supports the adoption of these versatile tire options. Additionally, fleet operators favor all-season tires to minimize downtime and maintenance costs across diverse routes.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 140 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $9.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $13.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.9% Regions Covered Middle East



