Middle East and Africa Large And Small-scale Bioprocessing Industry Report 2025: A $1.47 Billion Market by 2030, Driven by Growth in Healthcare, and Advancements in Upstream Bioprocessing

Dublin, Oct. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East and Africa Large And Small-scale Bioprocessing Market, By Country, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Middle East and Africa Large And Small-scale Bioprocessing Market was valued at USD 1.04 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 1.47 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 6.15%.

This market covers a broad spectrum, including both large-scale industrial biomanufacturing and smaller-scale production units, which together address the rising need for biopharmaceuticals, vaccines, and personalized therapies across the region.







Large-scale bioprocessing currently holds a significant share of the market, primarily due to the well-established infrastructure supporting mass production of biologics. Meanwhile, small-scale bioprocessing is gaining momentum, particularly driven by the growing focus on personalized medicine, clinical research, and emerging biotech startups.

The applications of bioprocessing technology are diverse, with biopharmaceuticals maintaining the largest demand due to the prevalence of monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins. Vaccines and novel cell and gene therapies are expected to drive future growth, as governments and private sectors invest heavily in healthcare infrastructure and innovation.



Key Market Drivers

Growth in Healthcare Industry



The expanding healthcare industry in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region plays a pivotal role in propelling the growth of the bioprocessing market, encompassing both large and small-scale operations. The UAE and Saudi Arabia are spearheading investments in MedTech to develop robust and resilient healthcare systems. Specifically, the MedTech market in the UAE is projected to reach USD 3.02 billion by 2024, with medical devices accounting for USD 2.61 billion of this value. Increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure, rising prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, and government initiatives aimed at improving healthcare accessibility are significantly boosting demand for advanced bioprocessing technologies.



As healthcare systems modernize, there is an escalating need for biopharmaceuticals, vaccines, and biologics that require sophisticated bioprocessing techniques for efficient production. The Middle East has experienced an average annual population growth rate of over 2.7%. Coupled with increasing life expectancy, this rapid population expansion is fueling heightened demand for biopharmaceuticals. The surge in patient population and rising awareness about personalized medicine are further driving market expansion. Moreover, the MEA region's strategic focus on developing local biomanufacturing capabilities to reduce dependence on imports is accelerating adoption of scalable bioprocessing solutions.



Key Market Challenges

Infrastructure and Workforce Limitations



One of the significant challenges facing the large and small-scale bioprocessing market in the Middle East and Africa is the limitation in both infrastructure and skilled workforce. Despite considerable investments in healthcare and biotechnology sectors, many countries in the region still struggle with inadequate biomanufacturing facilities that meet international standards. The lack of advanced, purpose-built infrastructure often results in lower production efficiencies and constrains the ability to scale up operations to meet growing demand.



Moreover, the bioprocessing industry requires a highly specialized workforce with expertise in areas such as bioprocess engineering, quality control, and regulatory compliance. Currently, there is a shortage of adequately trained professionals within the region, which impacts operational excellence and innovation capacity. This talent gap hampers companies' ability to adopt cutting-edge technologies and maintain stringent quality standards necessary for biopharmaceutical production.



Key Market Trends

Advancements in Upstream Bioprocessing



The Middle East and Africa bioprocessing market is increasingly influenced by significant advancements in upstream bioprocessing technologies. Innovations such as improved cell line development, enhanced bioreactor systems, and optimized media formulations are boosting process efficiency and yield. These improvements are particularly crucial for both large and small-scale bioprocessing facilities aiming to produce high-quality biologics and vaccines.



Among GCC countries, Saudi Arabia unveiled its national biotech strategy in January 2024. The initiative aims to achieve self-sufficiency in vaccines and biomanufacturing, positioning the country to become a leading biotechnology hub in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region by 2030. The introduction of single-use technologies and continuous bioprocessing methods is enabling manufacturers in the region to reduce production costs and minimize contamination risks, while also enhancing flexibility and scalability.

Furthermore, advancements in real-time process monitoring and automation are streamlining operations, resulting in greater consistency and faster development timelines.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 130 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.04 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.47 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.1% Regions Covered Africa, Middle East



Report Scope

Key Market Players

Merck KGaA

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Corning Inc.

Sartorius AG

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Eppendorf AG

Gulf Pharmaceutical Industries (Gulpher)

Getinge AB

AryoGen Pharmed

Middle East & Africa Large And Small-scale Bioprocessing Market, By Product:

Bioreactors/Fermenters

Cell Culture Products

Filtration Assemblies

Bioreactors Accessories

Bags & Containers

Others

Middle East & Africa Large And Small-scale Bioprocessing Market, By Application:

Biopharmaceuticals

Specialty Industrial Chemicals

Environmental Aids

Others

Middle East & Africa Large And Small-scale Bioprocessing Market, By Country:

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w309o6

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment