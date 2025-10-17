Middle East Facility Management Forecast Report 2025: A $105.25+ Billion Market by 2030, Driven by Large Scale Projects Such as NEOM, Lusail City, and Expo City Dubai

Dublin, Oct. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East Facility Management Market, By Country, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Middle East Facility Management Market was valued at USD 65.27 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 105.26 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 8.13%.



The Middle East facility management (FM) market is undergoing a dynamic transformation fueled by rapid urbanization, infrastructure development, and government-led economic diversification initiatives. With the growing number of residential, commercial, and industrial assets in the region, demand for professional FM services has surged. Countries like Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar are leading the charge with large-scale smart city projects such as NEOM, Lusail City, and Expo City Dubai, which have intensified the need for integrated and technology-driven facility management solutions.





The market is shifting from traditional in-house models to outsourced FM services, as businesses increasingly seek specialized providers to manage building operations efficiently while reducing operational costs. Hard services, such as HVAC maintenance, fire safety systems, and electrical services, currently dominate the market due to the critical nature of infrastructure reliability. However, soft services like cleaning, security, and landscaping are growing rapidly, especially with heightened focus on hygiene and workplace safety post-COVID-19. Technological advancements are reshaping the sector, with IoT, predictive analytics, and building automation systems being incorporated into service offerings to improve energy efficiency and asset performance.



These smart FM solutions are gaining traction, particularly in high-value commercial buildings, airports, and industrial zones. Moreover, sustainability is becoming a core aspect of FM strategies, driven by regional green building codes and energy efficiency targets. Facility managers are being tasked not only with maintaining structures but also with reducing carbon footprints, optimizing energy usage, and ensuring compliance with environmental standards. The industrial sector is emerging as a high-growth vertical, supported by rising investments in logistics, manufacturing, and oil and gas infrastructure. Meanwhile, the commercial segment remains a major contributor due to continued growth in hospitality, retail, and corporate sectors.



Despite its strong potential, the market faces challenges such as a shortage of skilled labor, varying regulatory frameworks across countries, and price-based competition which can impact service quality. Nevertheless, FM service providers are addressing these issues through training initiatives, regional expansion, and digitization of operations. The competitive landscape includes a mix of international FM giants and well-established local firms, both of whom are focusing on innovation and client customization to gain market share. As the region progresses toward a smart, sustainable built environment, the facility management market is expected to expand significantly over the coming years.



Key Market Drivers

Infrastructure Expansion and Mega-Projects



The Middle East is experiencing a large-scale transformation through ambitious infrastructure and urban development initiatives, driving unprecedented demand for facility management services. Across the region, governments are pouring billions into economic diversification and smart city projects. For example, Saudi Arabia has more than 5 major giga-projects underway, each covering over 10,000 square kilometers. Over 20 smart city initiatives are active across GCC nations. In the UAE alone, there are more than 3,000 active construction projects, with 70% being non-residential. Egypt is developing over 14 new cities, and Oman's Duqm project spans more than 2,000 square kilometers, aimed at becoming a logistics and industrial hub.



Additionally, over 800 hotels and commercial buildings are under construction in Saudi Arabia and the UAE combined. These infrastructure assets require long-term FM contracts for hard services such as HVAC, electrical, fire safety, and water management, as well as soft services like cleaning and security. As these projects move from construction to operational phases, demand for integrated facility management continues to surge. This infrastructural momentum not only supports public infrastructure but also fuels growth in commercial, hospitality, retail, and educational FM segments, making infrastructure expansion a foundational market driver.



Key Market Challenges

Fragmented Regulatory Framework Across Countries



One of the most pressing challenges in the Middle East facility management (FM) market is the lack of regulatory uniformity across countries. Each nation - be it the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, or Egypt - has its own set of building codes, compliance requirements, and environmental standards, leading to operational inconsistencies. FM providers expanding regionally must constantly adjust their service models, certifications, and legal processes to comply with local mandates. For instance, waste disposal protocols in the UAE differ considerably from those in Saudi Arabia, while the fire safety regulations in Qatar are not aligned with those in Oman.



This fragmentation creates legal ambiguity and increases the cost of compliance, particularly for international FM firms entering the region. Inconsistent licensing procedures, contract enforcement mechanisms, and labor laws further add to complexity. Moreover, some countries lack dedicated regulatory bodies for the FM industry, leading to overlaps or gaps between municipalities, real estate regulators, and civil defense authorities.



This regulatory patchwork hinders standardization, delays project execution, and makes it difficult for FM companies to adopt a unified strategy across the region. The absence of a regional certification framework also makes it challenging to benchmark service quality and labor training. To address this, industry stakeholders are advocating for greater regional alignment and harmonization of FM policies, but progress remains slow. Until such reforms materialize, navigating country-specific rules will remain a significant barrier for scalable FM operations.



Key Market Trends

Growing Emphasis on Energy Efficiency and Green FM Practices



Sustainability has become a central theme in facility management across the Middle East, with governments, property owners, and service providers placing increasing emphasis on energy efficiency and environmentally responsible operations. With energy consumption among the highest globally, countries like the UAE and Saudi Arabia have launched national sustainability strategies that call for building retrofits, water conservation, and carbon emission reduction. In response, FM companies are integrating green cleaning products, LED retrofitting, smart HVAC optimization, and waste segregation practices into their service portfolios.



Energy audits are now a standard offering by leading FM firms, with many clients requesting detailed reporting on energy usage, cost savings, and environmental impact. LEED- and Estidama-certified buildings are growing in number, and FM contracts increasingly include sustainability KPIs tied to regulatory mandates. The rise in ESG-focused real estate investors and tenants is also pushing facility managers to adopt measurable green performance metrics.

Additionally, demand for solar panel maintenance, greywater reuse systems, and energy-efficient lighting is creating new service lines. Many FM providers are upskilling their teams in sustainability practices and investing in energy management software to meet this demand. As clients pursue net-zero building goals and green certifications, sustainable FM services are evolving from a niche offering to a market-wide expectation, reshaping operational standards in the region.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 134 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $65.27 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $105.26 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.1% Regions Covered Middle East



Report Scope:

Key Market Players

Emrill Services LLC

Farnek Services LLC

Imdaad LLC

Musanadah Facilities Management

Saudi Facility Management Company (FMTECH)

Khidmah LLC

Ejadah Asset Management Group

Al Shirawi Facilities Management LLC

QBG Facilities Management

Transguard Group

Middle East Facility Management Market, By Service:

Property

Cleaning

Security

Support

Catering

Others

Middle East Facility Management Market, By Type:

Hard Services

Soft Services

Middle East Facility Management Market, By Industry:

Organized

Unorganized

Middle East Facility Management Market, By End User:

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

Public Sector

Middle East Facility Management Market, By Country:

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Kuwait

Oman

Bahrain

Qatar

Rest of Middle East

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f4eg4i

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment