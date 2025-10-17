Middle East & Africa SUV Forecast Report 2025: A $78.4 Billion Market by 2030, Driven by Preference for Versatile and Spacious Vehicles, and Rising Popularity of Compact and Mid-Size SUVs

Dublin, Oct. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East & Africa SUV Market, By Country, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Middle East & Africa SUV Market was valued at USD 63.23 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 78.40 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 3.65%.

The Middle East & Africa SUV market is witnessing steady growth driven by evolving consumer lifestyles, rising disposable incomes, and a growing preference for vehicles that offer a blend of performance, comfort, and ruggedness. Increasing awareness around vehicle safety, coupled with a shift in consumer perception toward larger and more spacious vehicles, is influencing the rise in SUV sales across urban and semi-urban areas. Automakers are also expanding their SUV lineups with multiple body types and feature-rich variants that appeal to a wider range of buyers.







Market Drivers

Increasing Consumer Preference for Versatile and Spacious Vehicles



Consumers are showing a growing inclination toward vehicles that can serve multiple purposes, and SUVs are meeting that demand by offering a blend of passenger comfort, cargo capacity, and road capability. As lifestyles evolve and commuting habits shift toward longer and more varied routes, the need for vehicles that can handle urban, rural, and off-road conditions becomes more important. The high ground clearance, larger interiors, and flexible seating configurations of SUVs cater to families, professionals, and adventure-seeking drivers alike. This multipurpose utility not only satisfies practical needs but also appeals to aspirational values, with buyers seeing SUVs as symbols of status, power, and personal freedom.



Key Market Challenges

High Ownership and Maintenance Costs



One of the primary challenges facing the SUV market is the higher cost of ownership compared to smaller vehicle segments. SUVs typically have larger engines, more complex drivetrains, and heavier frames, leading to greater fuel consumption, higher servicing costs, and more expensive spare parts.

These factors make them less accessible to budget-conscious consumers, limiting market penetration in price-sensitive segments. The cost of replacement tires, brakes, and suspension components can also be substantially higher for SUVs, especially those used in demanding driving conditions. For buyers in regions with limited local manufacturing or assembly facilities, import taxes and logistics expenses further increase vehicle prices.



Key Market Trends

Rising Popularity of Compact and Mid-Size SUVs



The market is witnessing a shift in consumer demand from full-size SUVs toward compact and mid-size variants that offer a better balance between utility and cost. These smaller SUVs are more maneuverable, fuel-efficient, and affordable, making them appealing to a broader audience, including urban dwellers and first-time SUV buyers. Despite their reduced dimensions, compact SUVs come equipped with many features found in larger models, such as elevated seating positions, advanced safety systems, and infotainment options. Automakers are expanding their offerings in this segment with crossover models that blend the performance attributes of traditional SUVs with the handling and efficiency of passenger cars.



For instance, in 2023, Ford Middle East achieved a 63% year-on-year sales growth, led by strong performance from models like the Ford Territory, Taurus, F-150, and Explorer. The UAE saw a 57% sales increase, more than double the market's average of 26%. The Ford Territory secured the number-two spot in the region's competitive small SUV segment, which includes over 40 vehicles, marking a standout debut year. Strong demand was also recorded for the Ford Taurus, Explorer, and Lincoln models including the Corsair, Nautilus, and Navigator.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 135 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $63.23 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $78.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.6% Regions Covered Africa, Middle East



Report Scope:

Key Market Players

Toyota Motor Corporation

Nissan Middle East FZE

Hyundai Motor UAE

BMW Group Middle East

Honda Middle East

Tesla Inc.

Mercedes-Benz Cars Middle East (MBC ME)

Volkswagen Group Middle East QFZ LLC

Ford Middle East

BYD Company Ltd

Middle East & Africa SUV Market, By Type:

Mini

Compact

Mid- & Full-Size

MPV

Middle East & Africa SUV Market, By Class:

B

C

D

E

Middle East & Africa SUV Market, By Propulsion:

ICE

Electric

Middle East & Africa SUV Market, By Country:

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Israel

Qatar

Egypt

Rest of Middle East & Africa

