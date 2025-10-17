Middle East Two-Wheeler Forecast Report 2025: A $668.3 Million Market by 2030, Driven by Rising Urbanization, Congested Cities, and Increasing Demand for Efficient Daily Commuting Options

Dublin, Oct. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East Two-Wheeler Market, By Country, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Middle East Two-Wheeler Market was valued at USD 406.8 Million in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 668.3 Million by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 9.40%.

The Middle East two-wheeler market is witnessing a transformation driven by changing consumer preferences and evolving transportation needs. As cities become more congested, two-wheelers are emerging as a practical and efficient mode of transport, particularly for daily commuting. Lightweight scooters and motorcycles are gaining traction due to their fuel efficiency, compact size, and low maintenance costs.



The presence of a young, tech-savvy population with rising disposable incomes is fueling interest in personal mobility options, further encouraging two-wheeler adoption across urban centers. Technological advancements in vehicle design and improved access to financing options are making two-wheelers more accessible to a broader consumer base. Recognizing the importance of accessible charging infrastructure, Saudi Arabia has embarked on an ambitious plan to develop a comprehensive network of charging stations.

The Saudi Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Development Initiative (SEVCIDI), launched in 2021, aims to install 50,000 charging stations across the nation by 2025. This expansion is supported by significant investments, including a dedicated USD 1.41 billion allocation for charging infrastructure through 2025. Such developments ensure that electric two-wheelers have the necessary support for widespread adoption, addressing concerns related to range anxiety and charging accessibility.



Market Drivers

Increasing Urbanization



As cities continue to expand rapidly, traffic congestion has become a significant concern, making two-wheelers an attractive alternative for daily commuting. Urban areas are increasingly becoming crowded, which limits the mobility of residents using cars. Motorcycles and scooters, with their ability to navigate narrow roads and congested areas, offer commuters a faster, more efficient way to travel.



This shift towards urbanization creates a growing demand for two-wheelers as practical, compact vehicles that can easily maneuver through heavy traffic and reduce travel time. For instance, according to MEED, the MENA region's project pipeline has reached an estimated USD 3.7 trillion, with the GCC accounting for over 84% (USD 3.1 trillion) of the total. Transportation infrastructure and building real estate especially schools, hospitals, and other social facilities remain the leading segments. Construction project awards in the Middle East surged by over 50% in 2023 compared to 2022 (as per Q3 data), setting a new five-year high and reflecting the region's strongest construction activity levels in a decade.



Key Market Challenges

Inadequate Charging Infrastructure



While electric two-wheelers are gaining popularity, the lack of widespread charging infrastructure remains a significant barrier to mass adoption. Consumers often hesitate to purchase electric vehicles due to concerns about limited charging stations and long charging times. In many areas, the availability of charging stations is sparse, leading to 'range anxiety' the fear that an electric vehicle will run out of power before reaching the nearest charging point. Until a comprehensive charging network is established, the widespread adoption of electric two-wheelers will remain limited.



Key Market Trends

Growth of Electric Two-Wheelers



The shift toward electric mobility is one of the most prominent trends in the two-wheeler market. With advancements in battery technology, electric two-wheelers are becoming more affordable, reliable, and practical for consumers. The push for eco-friendly alternatives and lower operating costs is contributing to the growing popularity of electric motorcycles and scooters.



As governments continue to implement policies promoting clean transportation, the demand for electric two-wheelers is expected to grow significantly. Innovations in battery technology, such as fast-charging solutions and increased range, are helping to address consumer concerns and accelerate adoption. The electric two-wheeler market in Saudi Arabia is experiencing significant growth, supported by government incentives and a young, tech-savvy population. In December 2023, BMW AG announced the launch of the new BMW R 1300 GS in Saudi Arabia, featuring a new boxer engine and suspension to set new standards for off-road biking and new benchmarks in the touring segment.

Report Scope:

Key Market Players

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

Hero MotoCorp Ltd.

Bajaj Auto Ltd.

TVS Motor Company Ltd.

Suzuki Motor Corporation

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Ducati Motor Holding S.p.A.

Harley-Davidson, Inc.

Piaggio & C. S.p.A.

Middle East Two-Wheeler Market, By Vehicle Type:

Motorcycles

Scooters/Mopeds

Middle East Two-Wheeler Market, By Capacity:

Up to 125 cc

126 cc - 250 cc

250 cc - 500 cc

Above 500 cc

Electric

Middle East Two-Wheeler Market, By End Use:

Individual

Institutional

Middle East Two-Wheeler Market, By Country:

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

Kuwait

Bahrain

Oman

Egypt

Rest of Middle East

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z9p1gk

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.