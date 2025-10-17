Middle East Bus Industry Report 2025: A $5.86 Billion Market by 2030, Driven by Expansion of Urban Transport Infrastructure and Growing Transition Toward Electrified Public Transport Fleets

Dublin, Oct. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East Bus Market, By Country, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Middle East Bus Market was valued at USD 4.40 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 5.86 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 4.88%

This market is undergoing a significant transformation as governments across the region focus on expanding and modernizing public transportation systems. Rapid population growth in metropolitan areas, coupled with the rise of educational and industrial hubs, is driving the need for efficient, high-capacity transit services.

Strategic investments in smart infrastructure - including GPS-enabled fleet management, automated fare systems, and real-time passenger information - are boosting operational effectiveness and improving rider experience. These developments are positioning buses as a central element in integrated urban mobility frameworks across the region.



Key Market Drivers

Expansion of Urban Transport Infrastructure



The rapid advancement of urban transport infrastructure is a core growth catalyst for the Middle East bus market. Accelerated urbanization and mounting traffic congestion have highlighted the need for reliable, high-capacity transit alternatives. Buses offer flexibility and scalability, making them well-suited for diverse city layouts and varying commuter demands.

Governments are actively integrating buses within multimodal transport systems alongside metro, rail, and last-mile options. Initiatives like dedicated bus corridors, smart traffic signal coordination, and express boarding solutions are improving transit efficiency, reducing delays, and enhancing passenger satisfaction - thereby driving increased public reliance on bus services.



Key Market Challenges

High Capital Costs of Advanced Bus Technologies



A key challenge in the Middle East bus market is the substantial capital investment required for procuring next-generation buses, particularly those powered by alternative energy sources like electricity or CNG. These advanced models come at a significantly higher cost than traditional diesel buses, and they require supporting infrastructure such as charging stations and specialized maintenance facilities. Budget constraints among both public agencies and private fleet operators hinder rapid fleet modernization. While financial tools like leasing and subsidies exist to alleviate the burden, inconsistent availability and slow administrative processes can delay adoption and limit deployment at scale.



Key Market Trends

Transition Toward Electrified Public Transport Fleets



The transition to electrified bus fleets is an emerging trend reshaping the Middle East public transport sector. Battery electric buses (BEBs), hybrids, and plug-in variants are gaining traction as governments pursue cleaner urban environments and reduced carbon emissions. These buses offer benefits such as quiet operation, lower maintenance needs, and improved energy efficiency - features well suited for short, high-frequency city routes.

Technological improvements in battery capacity and charging speed, along with government mandates for low-emission procurement, are accelerating this shift. Manufacturers are expanding their electric offerings to meet the demand for sustainable, future-ready transit solutions across urban centers.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 135 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $4.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5.86 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.8% Regions Covered Middle East

Report Scope:

Key Market Players

Toyota Motor Corporation

Mercedes (Daimler AG)

Isuzu Motors Ltd.

Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation

Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co. Ltd.

Ashok Leyland Ltd.

Tata Motors Ltd.

Xiamen King Long United Automotive Industry Co. Ltd.

AB Volvo

MAN Truck & Bus

Middle East Bus Market, By Application:

Transit Buses

Motor Coaches

School Buses

Others

Middle East Bus Market, By Fuel Type:

Diesel

Petrol

CNG

Electric

Middle East Bus Market, By Seating Capacity:

Up to 30 seats

31-50 seats

More than 50 seats

Middle East Bus Market, By Length:

Up to 8 m

8 m to 10 m

10 m - 12 m

Above 12 m

Middle East Bus Market, By Country:

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Iran

Israel

Qatar

