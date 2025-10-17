UCLOUDLINK Expands Global Reach of PetPhone to the Middle East in Partnership with AHAM AL TAFASIL

HONG KONG, Oct. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC. (“UCLOUDLINK” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: UCL), the world’s first and leading mobile data traffic sharing marketplace, today announced that its groundbreaking product, PetPhone – the world's first smartphone for pets – has received a 30,000-unit order from Aham Al-Tafasil Trading Co. (MASO), a Saudi Arabian-based exclusive distributor of globally renowned pet supplies and consumer electronics brands across Gulf Cooperation Council countries. PetPhone is a cutting-edge smart device designed to redefine pet care by integrating real-time communication, advanced tracking, health monitoring, and a built-in community for pet lovers.

This partnership marks another significant step in PetPhone’s growing global presence, following its commercial launch in Hong Kong in collaboration with HKT’s mobile service brand CSL in September 2025. This reflects growing demand and market recognition of UCLOUDLINK’s innovative solutions as it drives its global expansion strategy, scales its international user base, diversifies its revenue streams, and strengthens its market leadership in smart connectivity solutions. In addition to Hong Kong and the Middle East, we are currently accelerating the global deployment of PetPhone, including in regions such as United States and Europe, and we are highly confident in its future prospects.

Aham Al-Tafasil Trading Co. operates a comprehensive online and offline distribution network covering leading e-commerce platforms, pet hospital chains, premium pet stores, and retail outlets across the region. With its robust logistics capacities and market expertise, it will accelerate PetPhone’s time-to-market, increase delivery speeds, enhance channel efficiency, and strengthen brand visibility throughout Saudi Arabia and the wider Gulf region.

Mr. Chaohui Chen, Director and Chief Executive Officer of UCLOUDLINK, said: “We’re proud to partner with Aham Al-Tafasil Trading Co. to bring PetPhone to the Middle East. This collaboration highlights the growing recognition of our innovative solutions and represents a key milestone in our efforts to expand globally. PetPhone embodies our commitment of breaking down digital barriers and building better connections to empower a better life. As we deepen our partnerships worldwide, expand the reach of our GlocalMe solutions, and scale up our user base, we are making significant progress towards our broader goal to bridge the digital divide—including the emotional gap between people and their pets.”

About UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC.

UCLOUDLINK is the world’s first and leading mobile data traffic sharing marketplace, pioneering the sharing economy business model for the telecommunications industry. The Company’s products and services deliver unique value propositions to mobile data users, handset and smart-hardware companies, mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) and mobile network operators (MNOs). Leveraging its innovative cloud SIM technology and architecture, the Company has redefined the mobile data connectivity experience by allowing users to gain access to mobile data traffic allowance shared by network operators on its marketplace, while providing reliable connectivity, high speeds and competitive pricing.

