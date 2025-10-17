2025 Xiamen International Fashion Week grandly unfolds

XIAMEN, China, Oct. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From 16 to 19 October, the 2025 Xiamen International Fashion Week is held across cultural and tourism landmarks such as Zhongshan Road and Gulangyu Island. Centred on the theme "Trendy up", this year's edition focuses on "sports fashion" and "new fashion consumption", curating 3 major sections and 14 events. It aims to create a fashion week that is "visually engaging, experiential, consumer-oriented, and highly interconnected", fostering deeper integration among culture, tourism, and commerce.

As the highlight of the event, the "Trendy up · Fashion Show" has transformed Zhongshan Road into a runway for 12 distinct shows. A series of domestic and international brands brought their latest collections, demonstrating the vitality of the contemporary fashion industry.

This year, it has also created a new IP for the city, the "Good Living Festival", which brought together over one hundred brands and integrated art exhibitions, lifestyle markets, live performances, and experiential workshops.

As the grand finale, the results of the "2025 Forbes Fashionable 50" will be unveiled at the Sports Fashion Awards Ceremony on the evening of 19 October at the Academy of Fine Arts on Gulangyu Island. This event aims to establish a lighthouse for international collaboration of sports and fashion, creating Xiamen into China's Sports Fashion Hub.

During Fashion Week, 11 emerging Thai designers and brands will launch a series of pop-up shops and fashion shows along Xiamen's Zhongshan Road. These exhibitions and interactive activities will help them explore opportunities for entry into the Chinese market. This initiative not only provides the "first-stop" for Thai designer brands entering China, but also facilitates the integration of Xiamen's local industries with cutting-edge international design concepts, achieving mutual empowerment of "bringing in" and "going global".

