Delta Defense Climbs to #25 on Wall Street Journal’s 2025 List of America’s Most Loved Workplaces

West Bend, WI, Oct. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delta Defense LLC is proud to announce it has been recognized by the Best Practice Institute (BPI) for the third year in a row as one of America’s Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces®, earning the number 25 spot on the Wall Street Journal’s 2025 list.

In 2023 and 2024, Newsweek released the rankings in partnership with BPI. This year, the Wall Street Journal has joined forces with BPI to produce the prestigious list, further highlighting the significance of this recognition.

The ranking is based on BPI’s Love of Workplace Index®, which surveys employees on collaboration, innovation, trust in leadership, and sense of belonging. Delta Defense’s inclusion highlights its unwavering commitment to building a culture where employees feel valued, supported, and inspired to grow.

“Being recognized for the third consecutive year as one of the Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces in America is a testament to the passion and dedication of our incredible team,” said Mike Lowney, President of Delta Defense. “We’ve strengthened our culture by fiercely protecting our core values, adding exceptional senior talent, and creating a place where employees can thrive personally and professionally.”

Delta Defense has fostered a people-first culture for over two decades, prioritizing growth, well-being, and professional development. In addition to comprehensive benefits, employees enjoy:

A generous PTO package starting at 23 days

Access to two in-house licensed mental health therapists at no cost

Personalized reimbursement allowances for safety, home office, and wellness expenses

In addition to the yearly bonus, a milestone bonus is awarded every five years of service

Delta Defense’s culture is grounded in five core values: honesty, humility, happiness, hunger, and health. These principles continue to drive the company’s rapid growth. In 2025 alone, the company welcomed 131 new hires, bringing its nationwide team to more than 650 employees who support over 860,000 members of the U.S. Concealed Carry Association (USCCA).

In mid-2024, Delta Defense further expanded its leadership team by welcoming Geoff DeMartino as CFO and Jay Gauthier as CRO, bringing decades of executive expertise from leading organizations.

Delta Defense is honored to be recognized by BPI for the third consecutive year. It remains committed to protecting the culture that earned this distinction while sustaining its rapid, year-over-year growth.

About Delta Defense: Headquartered in West Bend, WI, Delta Defense, LLC is the official service provider for the U.S. Concealed Carry Association (USCCA). With more than 650 employees supporting 860,000+ members nationwide, Delta Defense delivers sales, marketing, operations, and administrative services. The USCCA equips members with leading firearm training and education to help them protect themselves and their families before, during, and after a self-defense incident. Learn more at USCCA.com .

