InStride Named to 2026 GSV 150

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InStride has been named to the 2026 GSV 150 , earning milestone recognition as one of the world’s most transformational growth companies in digital learning and workforce skills.

Global Silicon Valley (GSV) is a growth investment platform powering the world’s most dynamic entrepreneurs, companies, institutions, and emerging growth hubs. They evaluated more than 3,000 global companies to determine the 2026 GSV 150 using a proprietary rubric including revenue scale, revenue growth, user reach, geographic diversification, and margin profile.

For the first time, the list includes publicly listed companies, capturing all EdTech leaders demonstrating top-line growth and generating at least double-digit millions in annual revenue. Collectively, the 150 companies surpass $50 billion in annual revenue, reach over 3 billion learners, and continue to strengthen profitability, with two-thirds now cash flow positive and collective EBITDA up 14% year-over-year.

InStride CEO Craig Maloney commented: “It’s our honor to be recognized alongside so many innovative organizations redefining learning and work as we know it. Workforce development has always been at the heart of what we do, as we help companies build the skills they need to stay competitive, while empowering employees to advance their careers. Today, education remains the bridge that connects business transformation with individual opportunity. That’s the impact InStride strives to create every day.”

“The fusion of AI and education is driving new learning experiences and enabling more engaging learning modalities in audio and video,” says Luben Pampoulov, Partner at GSV Ventures. “This transformation is evident in the GSV 150 with the rise of innovative hyper-growers—companies at or above $50 million in ARR and growing their top line in the triple digits.”

InStride partners with over 50 companies to design and deliver strategic education and skilling solutions that are both good for people and good for business, driving outcomes like higher retention, stronger internal mobility , and workforce readiness for emerging technologies such as AI. By connecting nearly one million eligible employees with career-aligned education at top-tier academic institutions, InStride helps organizations cultivate a more resilient and agile workforce.



Most of the 2026 companies are based in North America (60% in the US and 4% in Canada), with significant representation from Europe (14%), India (9%), and China (6%).

See the list at asugsvsummit.com/gsv-150 , and join many of them at the 2026 ASU+GSV Summit, April 12-15 in San Diego.

About InStride

InStride is redefining workforce development for companies committed to growing talent. Recognized by TIME as one of the World’s Top EdTech Companies, InStride partners with forward-thinking employers across diverse industries to deliver strategic education and skilling solutions that align learning with business strategy and drive measurable results. Visit InStride.com or follow InStride on LinkedIn for more information and updates.

About GSV Summit

The ASU+GSV Summit is the premier global convening for the entrepreneurs, investors, philanthropists, educators, workforce leaders, and policymakers transforming the $8 trillion education and skills sector and convening over 7,000 annually. Launched in 2010 and now in its 17th year, ASU+GSV Summit is hosted by GSV Summit, LLC and is the preeminent platform for connecting ideas, communities, and capital to unlock opportunity at scale. GSV Summit's mission—that ALL people deserve equal access to the future—is grounded in the belief that scaled innovations across PreK to Gray learning are critical to achieving this goal. Learn more at asugsvsummit.com .

Press contact:

Sophia Puglisi

Communications Manager at InStride

sophia.puglisi@instride.com

805-889-6273

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5113d383-7bff-48bd-931e-6e2fad681050