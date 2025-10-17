Glendale, CA, Oct. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading online gambling platform, Jackbit , operated by Ryker B.V , has been officially recognized as the “Trusted No KYC Crypto Casino of the Year” by Betcha .

Considering jackbit due to its commitment to instant, hassle-free gaming, where no KYC checks and instant withdrawals make every transaction seamless, private, and player-focused.

A Milestone for Crypto Gaming

Jackbit has rapidly established itself as a preferred destination for crypto players worldwide, offering full support for Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, USDT, BNB, and other major cryptocurrencies. The casino’s instant deposits and withdrawals, combined with no KYC requirements, have set a new standard for privacy and accessibility in online gaming.

Key Highlights of Jackbit Crypto Casino:

1. No KYC & Instant Access: Jackbit lets you start playing in under a minute. no ID, no verification, just connect your crypto wallet and play.

2. Fast Crypto Payments: Enjoy deposits and withdrawals in under 1 minute with 25+ supported coins like BTC, ETH, and USDT.

3. 7000+ Casino Games: Play a massive library of slots, live tables, and exclusive Jackbit Originals built for crypto users.

4. Global & VPN-Friendly: Available in 150+ countries

5. Provably Fair Originals: Every game outcome is blockchain-verified, guaranteeing full fairness and transparency.

6. Mobile & PWA Ready: Jackbit’s web app offers smooth, app-like gaming across all devices with 99.9% uptime.

7. Bonuses & Tournaments: Win from $100K crypto prize pools, cashback rewards, and slot races with regular events. 100 Free Spins wager free







Other Areas where Jackbit is used:

The casino's focus is said to include players in Germany, Finland, Spain, New Zealand, Canada, though that doesn't guarantee full access in those territories





What qualifies as a “crypto-friendly” casino online?

A crypto-friendly casino is an online gambling platform that accepts digital currencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, or USDT for deposits and withdrawals. These casinos are known for their speed, privacy, and transparency. Players can often register and play without lengthy KYC verification, allowing for quick access and global participation. Transactions are processed almost instantly, with low or zero fees, making them more efficient than traditional banking methods.

Most crypto-friendly casinos also feature provably fair games, where outcomes can be verified through blockchain technology, ensuring full fairness. They are often VPN-friendly, allowing players from various regions to access them easily. Additionally, users enjoy crypto-based bonuses, such as deposit matches or token rewards. Overall, a crypto-friendly casino focuses on decentralization, privacy, and instant transactions, making it ideal for modern, borderless online gaming.





Innovation That Redefines Player Experience

With an expanding library of over 7,000 casino games, including slots, live dealer tables, and original crypto titles, Jackbit continues to deliver a superior user experience for both new and experienced players. Its provably fair games, lightning-fast blockchain payments, and global access have made it one of the most respected names in the crypto gambling space.

Jackbit's mission has always been to offer freedom and fairness to players. By integrating blockchain transparency and decentralized payment systems, it ensures that players stay in control of their funds from wallet to withdrawal.





Commitment to Responsible and Transparent Gaming

In addition to innovation, Jackbit maintains a strong focus on responsible gaming and data protection. Players can enjoy a safe, anonymous gaming experience without compromising on compliance or security standards.

“We’re honored to receive this recognition from Betcha,” said Jackbit’s Marketing Director. “Our goal is to empower players through technology — and crypto has allowed us to redefine what online gaming can be. This award reinforces our commitment to pushing boundaries in the industry.”

About Jackbit

Jackbit is a global crypto casino and sportsbook platform offering thousands of games, sports markets, and exclusive bonuses for crypto users. With its no KYC policy, instant crypto payouts, and provably fair games, Jackbit is redefining the future of decentralized gaming and digital entertainment.






