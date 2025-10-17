Rafael Nuissier Introduces “The Funnel Formula” and New Website to Empower Businesses With Predictable Growth Strategies

Miami, Florida, Oct. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revenue optimization expert Rafael Nuissier today announced the official launch of his new book, The Funnel Formula: Skyrocketing Conversions Through Customer Journey Mastery, along with his newly released website, rafaelnuissier.com. Together, these resources aim to help entrepreneurs, digital agencies, SaaS founders, and e-commerce brands close the gap between online traffic and consistent revenue.







The Funnel Formula by Rafael Nuissier - turning clicks into revenue.

Across industries, businesses often struggle not with visibility but with converting attention into sales. Leaky funnels, unclear data, and fragmented follow-up systems are common obstacles that limit growth. Through The Funnel Formula, Nuissier provides a proven roadmap for identifying conversion bottlenecks, improving analytics, and implementing automated systems that increase efficiency and profitability.

“The problem isn’t usually leads, it’s systems,” says Rafael Nuissier. “When businesses understand how to optimize every stage of the customer journey, growth becomes predictable rather than accidental.”

The accompanying website, rafaelnuissier.com , expands on these concepts by offering access to consulting services, training materials, and future courses dedicated to funnel optimization and revenue operations. Designed as both an educational platform and service hub, the site offers actionable insights for teams ready to scale strategically.

With the launch of The Funnel Formula and his official website, Rafael Nuissier strengthens his mission to help organizations transform digital engagement into measurable, sustainable success.

About Rafael Nuissier

Rafael Nuissier is a Miami-based entrepreneur and revenue strategist specializing in sales funnel optimization and analytics-driven growth. Through his consulting and educational resources, he helps organizations build systems that convert online attention into consistent revenue.



