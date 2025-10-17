CfPA Announces 2025 Regulated Investment Crowdfunding Summit: Shaping the Future of Capital Formation

Washington, D.C., Oct. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Crowdfunding Professional Association (CfPA) is pleased to announce the 2025 Regulated Investment Crowdfunding Industry and Leadership Summit, taking place October 21-22, 2025, at the National Union Building (918 F St NW, Washington, DC).

Now in its second year welcoming national regulators and policymakers, the CfPA Summit convenes a diverse ecosystem of practitioners, investors, issuers, and service providers working to expand access to capital through regulated crowdfunding.

“The regulated investment crowdfunding market is rapidly innovating,” said Jenny Kassan, CfPA Board Director and 2025 President. “And we think that trend will only accelerate as the industry adjusts to new regulatory and legislative initiatives that are in motion for the year ahead. In addition to provide a forum for industry operators to share knowledge and compare best practices, this Summit creates space where people making policy decisions can meet the practitioners who live with those decisions daily.”

Featured Speakers and Panelists

Hester M. Peirce – Commissioner, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission: Gain valuable insights into capital formation, investor protection, and the future of exempt offerings.

Aaron Shafton – Managing Director, Dealmaker Securities: Learn how crowdfunding platforms are bridging private markets and public capital access.

Andrew Dix – Founder & CEO, Crowded Media Group LLC: Stay informed on the latest trends and developments shaping the crowdfunding ecosystem.

Andrew Field – Executive Lead (UK), Global Equity Crowdfunding Association (GECA): Gain an international perspective on harmonizing crowdfunding policies and practices.

Andrew Stephenson – Attorney, CrowdCheck Law; CfPA Board Director: Gain expert insight into how adjacent innovations may shape the future of regulated crowdfunding and capital formation.

Angela Barbash – COO, Revalue LLC; CfPA Board Director: Understand how fiduciary constraints and policy frameworks affect mainstream adoption of crowdfunding as an asset class.

Brian Christie – Co-Chair, CfPA; CEO, Brainsy: Discover how technology, advocacy, and policy intersect to shape the future of investment crowdfunding.

Brian Korn – Partner, Manatt, Phelps & Phillips LLP; CfPA Board Director: Learn how evolving digital-asset regulations intersect with Reg CF and Reg A+, and what upcoming policy changes could mean for issuers, investors, and platforms.

Chris Lustrino – CEO, KingsCrowd: Gain data-driven insights into deal flow, investor participation, and industry growth across the U.S. market.

Craig Denlinger – Managing Partner, Artesian CPA; CfPA Board Director: Understand financial reporting and accounting best practices that drive investor confidence.

Dr. Jason Cherubini – Executive-in-Residence, Loyola University Maryland: Learn how universities can connect finance education and real-world crowdfunding practice.

Darren Marble – Executive Producer, Going Public: Learn how media and storytelling can amplify investor engagement and market visibility for issuers.

Devin Thorpe – Co-Chair, CfPA; CEO & Founder, The Super Crowd Inc.: Discover how impact investing and crowdfunding are creating inclusive, sustainable economies.

Dina Ellis Rochkind – Counsel, Government Affairs, Paul Hastings: Gain perspective on legislative developments, including the Clarity Act and digital-asset policy.

Eric Cox – Board Director, CfPA; Head of Growth, Netcapital: Discover effective marketing strategies and investor engagement methods for successful campaigns.

Eve Picker – CEO, Small Change; CfPA Board Director: Learn how mission-driven crowdfunding is transforming community development and real estate finance.

James Murphy – Risk Monitoring Director, FINRA: Gain regulatory insights into launching and operating compliant Reg CF portals.

Jason Fishman – Secretary, CfPA; CEO, Digital Niche Agency: Learn data-backed digital marketing techniques to boost campaign reach and conversions.

Jenny Kassan – President, CfPA; CEO, Baltimore Community Commons: Discover innovative approaches to community-based capital formation and policy reform.

J. Martin Tate – Partner, Kunzler Bean & Adamson: Understand emerging deal structures and legal innovations in private and exempt offerings.

Julian A. Haffner – Member, Gordon Feinblatt LLC: Gain practical guidance on securities-law issues affecting intermediaries and issuers.

Mark Elenowitz – Managing Director, Digital Offering LLC: Learn how crowdfunding can serve as a pathway from private offerings to public markets.

Maria Springer – Founder & CEO, Capital Department: Gain insights into storytelling, investor relations, and brand-building for successful capital raises.

Matt Venturi – CEO, ClearingBid: Learn about market infrastructure, clearing innovations, and emerging models for secondary liquidity.

Meighan Leon – Chief Legal Officer, Dealmaker: Understand trends and regulatory and market forces powering next-generation capital formation.

Scott McIntyre – Vice Chair, CfPA; Executive Director, WEconomy: Explore collaborative financing models and the role of crowdfunding in community wealth building.

Shelley Golan – Co-Founder & President, Potomac Growth: Discover campaign strategies and marketing insights that drive successful early-stage raises.

Stephanie Geller – Founder & Director, Community Wealth Builders: Learn how nonprofits and universities can leverage Reg CF for community-based investment.

Teresa Goody Guillén – Partner, Baker & Hostetler LLP: Gain insight into digital-asset policy and its intersection with securities crowdfunding.

Vince Bowen – CfPA Board Director; Founder, Mavin Life: Learn about best practices in the evolving crowdfunding ecosystem.

Who Should Attend

Potential issuers (that means you entrepreneurs and founders), funding portals, investors, legal and compliance professionals, policymakers, fintech builders, and anyone with a keen interest to learn more about the regulated investment crowdfunding ecosystem. Attendees gain direct access to the people and conversations driving progress in this sector.

DC Startup & Tech Week (DCSTW)

As part of its continued effort to strengthen the innovation ecosystem, the CfPA is also pleased to announce a partnership with DC Startup & Tech Week (DCSTW), the D.C. metropolitan area’s largest conference for entrepreneurs and startups. Attendees of the CfPA Summit are eligible for a discount to attend DCSTW events using the code CFPA20OFF at dcstw25.eventbrite.com. DCSTW runs from October 20-24, 2025, featuring 150+ sessions, 300 speakers, and specialized tracks in AI, life sciences, climate tech, female founders, Web3, and more - offering a week of learning, networking, and collaboration across the startup and investment community.

Sponsors and Partners

The CfPA extends gratitude to its all-volunteer board and its sponsors, including FINTECH.tv, Dealmaker, CrowdCheck, Digital Niche Agency (DNA), Potomac Growth, KingsCrowd, Manatt Phelps & Phillips LLP, The Super Crowd Inc., ClearingBid, Capital Department, Kunzler Bean & Adamson, Brainsy, Crowdfunding Lawyers, Revalue LLC, Smith Anderson, Digital Offering, Halyard Compliance, Going Public, Gordon Feinblatt LLC, GECA, MZ Digital, and Small Change, for making this Summit possible.

Event Details

Dates: October 21-22, 2025

Venue: National Union Building · 918 F St NW · Washington, DC 20004

Registration: https://events.humanitix.com/regulated-investment-crowdfunding-summit-2025

Metro Access: Gallery Place - Chinatown (1 block) · Metro Center (2 blocks)

Membership: crowdfundingecosystem.com/join

About the Crowdfunding Professional Association (CfPA)

The mission of the Crowdfunding Professional Association (CfPA), as restated in late 2022, is to foster the growth of the Regulated Investment Crowdfunding economy by supporting issuers and investors (and potential issuers and investors) and by working with intermediaries, including portal operators, and other Crowdfunding professionals in the broader Crowdfunding ecosystem. On behalf of these constituents and members, the CfPA advocates with regulators and legislators. The CfPA, a U.S. 501(c)(6) nonprofit trade group, carries out its mission through innovative programs, online publishing, annual gatherings, periodic webinars, and by providing guidance to investors and issuers alike. Learn more at https://CfPA.org, https:// www.crowdfundingecosystem.com, or join as a member at https://cfpa.org/joinus.

