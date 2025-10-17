New Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Nears $20M in Funding With V1 Launch Scheduled for Q4 2025

Dbai, UAE , Oct. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The crypto industry is entering a new phase where utility-focused protocols are starting to gain serious traction. One of the clearest examples of this shift is Mutuum Finance (MUTM), an Ethereum-based DeFi protocol that’s attracting growing attention thanks to its structured crypto presale, rapid community growth, and ambitious roadmap. With the project nearing $20 million raised and preparing for its V1 launch in Q4 2025, analysts are increasingly calling it one of the most important new tokens to watch before the next market wave hits.





Structured Presale Gains Momentum

Mutuum Finance has gained strong early momentum through its multi-stage presale model, which gives investors both transparency and clear pricing incentives at every stage. Rather than using an auction or variable pricing system, each phase of the presale is fixed, with a set number of tokens available before the price automatically steps up. This structure has created a sense of urgency among participants, especially as later stages approach.

At present, MUTM is priced at $0.035 in Phase 6, up from $0.01 in Phase 1, a nearly 3x token appreciation increase for the earliest buyers who secured allocations when the project first launched. The presale, which began in early 2025, has already raised $17.4 million, attracted over 17,200 holders, and allocated 66% of Phase 6, signaling significant demand.

Once this stage is fully subscribed, the price will climb by nearly 20%, moving closer to the planned $0.06 listing price. This means that investors entering at the current level still have a meaningful pricing advantage, while earlier participants are positioned for even greater upside by launch.

Daily Leaderboard and Community Incentives

Mutuum Finance has also introduced multiple community engagement programs to keep participation active throughout the presale. A $100,000 giveaway will select ten winners to receive $10,000 worth of MUTM each, rewarding early supporters and boosting visibility.

In addition, a 24-hour leaderboard system adds a competitive element to the fundraising process. The top depositor each day earns a $500 MUTM bonus, provided they complete at least one transaction within that window. The leaderboard resets daily at 00:00 UTC, encouraging participants to stay active.

A Closer Look at the Protocol

What sets Mutuum Finance apart from many new coins is that it isn’t built on vague promises, the protocol has a clear design and a scheduled rollout. Mutuum Finance is a decentralized lending and borrowing protocol that blends two distinct markets:

Peer-to-Contract (P2C) pooled lending, designed for blue-chip assets like ETH and USDC. This system works similarly to Aave or Compound, where users supply assets to shared liquidity pools and borrowers draw from them.

Peer-to-Peer (P2P) isolated lending, which focuses on less common or higher-risk tokens. This allows borrowers and lenders to set custom terms in isolated environments, containing risk while expanding the range of supported assets.

Borrowing costs on the platform are adjusted automatically depending on how much of the pool’s liquidity is being used. When liquidity is plentiful, borrowing remains affordable to stimulate activity. When liquidity tightens, borrowing rates rise to encourage repayments and attract new deposits.

On the lending side, APYs increase as usage grows, rewarding early liquidity providers. For example, if someone supplies $8,000 worth of ETH, they can borrow up to $6,000 using a 75% Loan-to-Value (LTV) ratio. This over-collateralized model ensures the loan remains protected even if asset prices shift sharply, allowing users to access liquidity without selling their holdings.

mtTokens, Buy-and-Distribute Model, and Oracles

A core feature of Mutuum Finance is its mtToken system, which issues 1:1 receipt tokens when users supply assets. These mtTokens accrue yield over time, turning deposits into passive income positions.

To reinforce token value, the platform uses a buy-and-distribute mechanism. A portion of borrowing fees collected by the protocol is used to buy MUTM on the open market, and those purchased tokens are redistributed to mtToken stakers. This creates a self-reinforcing cycle of demand tied directly to platform activity.

For accurate and reliable pricing of collateral, Mutuum Finance plans to rely primarily on Chainlink oracles, backed by fallback and aggregated data feeds. This ensures price accuracy during lending and liquidation processes, which is essential for maintaining platform stability at scale.

X Statement and V1 Launch Timeline

Mutuum Finance recently confirmed through an X statement that Version 1 of its protocol will launch on the Sepolia testnet in Q4 2025. This initial rollout will include core components such as liquidity pools, mtToken issuance, debt tokens, and a liquidation system, with ETH and USDT supported from day one.

This public testnet launch is a major milestone, signaling that the project is not just raising funds but actively progressing toward a functional platform, a factor analysts highlight as crucial when evaluating early-stage crypto projects.

Why Analysts Are Watching Closely

Several analysts believe MUTM could follow a trajectory similar to early Aave or Compound, which both grew from low-cost DeFi crypto to major ecosystem players during bull market expansions.

They point to MUTM’s low entry price, structured presale, and utility-driven token model as factors that could support significant price appreciation once the platform goes live and adoption ramps up. If MUTM captures even a fraction of the market growth early Aave did, the upside for early participants could be substantial.

With nearly $20 million raised, a Q4 2025 V1 launch scheduled, and a protocol that blends proven DeFi mechanics with innovative distribution models, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has positioned itself as one of the standout new crypto projects heading into 2025.

