Transaction in Own Shares

 | Source: Foresight VCT PLC Foresight VCT PLC

FORESIGHT VCT PLC
LEI: 213800GNTY699WHACF46

TRANSACTION IN OWN SECURITIES
17 OCTOBER 2025

The Board of Foresight VCT plc (“the Company”) announces that on 16 October 2025 the Company purchased for cancellation 2,947,346 ordinary shares of 1p at a gross price of 65.58p per share.

In accordance with the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules sourcebook transitional provision 6, Foresight VCT plc advises that, following this purchase, its capital consists of 300,966,737 ordinary shares of 1p with 300,966,737 voting rights attached.

Foresight VCT plc does not hold any shares in Treasury.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company's shares is 300,966,737 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Foresight VCT plc under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The Company was satisfied that all inside information which the Directors and the Company were previously in receipt of had become publicly available prior to the market purchase being completed. Therefore, the Company was not prohibited from dealing in its own securities.

For further information please contact:

Stephen Thayer, Foresight Group: 0203 667 8100


Recommended Reading

  • September 30, 2025 11:30 ET | Source: Foresight VCT PLC
    Total voting rights

    FORESIGHT VCT PLCLEI: 213800GNTY699WHACF46 TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS30 SEPTEMBER 2025 In conformity with DTR 5.6.1R, the Company announces that, as at 30 September 2025, the Company's issued share capital...

    Read More
    Total voting rights
  • September 25, 2025 11:14 ET | Source: Foresight VCT PLC
    Half-year report

    FORESIGHT VCT PLCLEI: 213800GNTY699WHACF46 25 SEPTEMBER 2025 UNAUDITED HALF-YEARLY FINANCIAL REPORTFOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2025 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS Total net assets £215.5 million.Following...

    Read More
    Half-year report