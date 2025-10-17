InfraSight and Former CME Board Member Launch Industry’s First Compute Yield Index

CHARLOTTE, N.C. and CHICAGO, Oct. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global compute spending is on pace to reach an estimated $6.7 trillion in cumulative spend by 2030, surpassing oil in economic magnitude. At this scale, the absence of standardized benchmarks creates systemic risk. Without yield curves or pricing transparency, enterprises can’t benchmark efficiency, investors can’t compare performance, and the market can’t develop liquid hedging instruments. That changes today.

InfraSight Software, the Strategic Compute Risk Management Platform, and the InfraX™ market platform, jointly announced the Infra™ Yield Index (IYI), the first benchmark framework to quantify and standardize enterprise compute yield as a financial signal. Initial pilots are on schedule for Q1 2026, establishing the foundation for bringing bond market precision to compute governance and the development of compute yield financial derivatives.

How IYI works

IYI measures compute efficiency in $/WCU-hour (Workload Compute Units per hour) – the yield on computational output. Built on InfraSight's patent-protected WCU, IYI aggregates anonymized data from participating enterprises to publish market-wide index levels. Like bond indices, participants contribute aggregate signals while retaining confidential performance data. The result: standardized unit economics for pricing, benchmarking, and yield analysis across global compute markets.

The initial reference index, IYI-EC2, models AWS EC2 yield across Spot, On-Demand, and Reserved Instances, quantifying how markets value flexibility versus certainty. As index points evolve with power prices, silicon efficiency, and supply/demand dynamics, the curve guides capital allocation – mirroring fixed income forward curves. “The bond market spent a century building yield curves, credit spreads, and duration hedging,” said Jack Bouroudjian, Chairman of InfraX and former CME Board Member. “Compute has arrived at the same inflection point – what bonds did for capital markets, IYI will now do for compute.”

“If bonds define the yield on money, the IYI will define the yield on compute – the most valuable form of capital in the new AI economy,” Bouroudjian added.

From benchmark to market venue

IYI complements existing FinOps tools with financial market infrastructure, the difference between a budget tracker and the S&P 500. InfraSight provides the analytical engine, data aggregation, and risk controls for the IYI Product Suite. InfraX, structured as a joint venture majority-owned by InfraSight with separate capitalization to meet regulatory requirements, will operate as the venue where IYI-based benchmarks can support transparent pricing, liquidity, and compute yield derivative product innovation.

“InfraSight manages the measurement and risk insights, and InfraX provides the marketplace,” said Charles Portz, Chairman and CFO of InfraSight. “We’re separating index creation from the trading venue, following the same structure capital markets use to separate index providers from exchanges. This supports compliance and enables a new asset class.”

“Compute is the defining productive asset of the AI economy. Every CFO managing material hyperscaler bills knows this. Now they can have the tools financial markets have,” added Tim Martin, Founder and CEO of InfraSight. “IYI gives executives and investors a standardized way to measure value, forecast and hedge exposure, and benchmark performance against the broader market.”

More details, including initial subindex structures, are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Get involved

Organizations with significant compute exposure can register interest by contacting pilots@infrasightsoftware.com.

About InfraSight Software

InfraSight is the Strategic Compute Risk Management Platform. Built on the patent-protected WCU, InfraSight enables enterprises to govern compute as a financial asset with institutional-grade analytics and controls. Visit us at www.infrasight.software.

About InfraX

InfraX is the first market platform dedicated to standardized compute-based financial products, founded by InfraSight CEO Tim Martin and former CME Board Member Jack Bouroudjian.

AWS and EC2 are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. S&P 500 is a trademark of Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC or its affiliates. InfraSight and InfraX are independent products and are not affiliated with or endorsed by AWS or S&P Global.