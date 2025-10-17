Pandag Tech to Showcase Commercial Autonomous Lawn Mowers at Equipment Expo 2025

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pandag Tech, a technology-driven company specializing in smart commercial equipment, will debut its Pandag G1 Commercial Autonomous Lawn Mower in the United States at Equipment Expo 2025, taking place from October 22 to 24.

The G1 is designed for professional use, combining RTK and AI vision navigation to perform fully autonomous mowing. With self-charging, the mower operational costs while supporting multi-zone management and collaborative fleet operations. A Pandag Tech spokesperson noted, “Fully autonomous operation allows teams to focus on supervisory and technical tasks rather than repetitive mowing.”

Demonstrations at Equipment Expo 2025 will showcase the G1’s capabilities in real-time, highlighting its suitability for large commercial environments.

(See the feature in action: https://youtu.be/DzNHxbeMr3s?si=60mpquva0XyvOOlF )

The mower is fully electric, producing zero emissions and minimal noise, making it ideal for schools, hospitals, parks, and other sensitive areas. A single charge can cover up to 13 acres, and operators can choose between 8 kWh or 16 kWh battery options. Its swappable battery and automatic recharging system enable extended runtime and consistent productivity throughout the day.

(Pandag G1 — Handles 78% slopes with fully autonomous mowing)

The G1 is equipped with an anti-terrain chassis and GripTech™ tires, allowing it to navigate slopes up to 78 percent. Its 48-inch cutting width and low-profile design ensure it can operate under obstacles and adapt to diverse commercial environments, from turf farms and golf courses to solar farms, riverbanks, and municipal parks.

(Pandag G1 — Climbs and mows 78% slopes autonomously)

Designed with commercial flexibility in mind, the G1 features a modular system that allows attachments to be swapped quickly for mowing, trimming, spraying, or towing. This versatility helps landscaping companies and facility managers perform multiple tasks efficiently while reducing equipment investment and maintenance requirements.

Pandag Tech welcomes landscaping professionals, equipment dealers, municipal representatives, and media partners to visit its booths at Equipment Expo 2025 (Indoor: 23111 | Outdoor: 5337D) and experience the G1 in action.

About Pandag Tech

Pandag Tech develops intelligent equipment for commercial outdoor applications. With a focus on automation, sustainability, and user-centered design, the company provides tools that help landscaping professionals, municipalities, and enterprises operate more efficiently.

For additional details on Pandag Tech’s products and solutions, visit https://www.pandag.com/ .

