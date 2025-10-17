Kaldalón hf.: Viðskipti fjárhagslega tengds aðila

 | Source: Kaldalón hf. Kaldalón hf.

Reykjavik, Iceland

Sjá meðfylgjandi tilkynningu um viðskipti aðila sem er nákominn varamanni stjórnar Kaldalóns hf.

