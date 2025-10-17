Kaldalón hf.: Viðskipti fjárhagslega tengds aðila

Sjá meðfylgjandi tilkynningu um viðskipti aðila sem er nákominn varamanni stjórnar Kaldalóns hf.
Viðhengi
| Source: Kaldalón hf. Kaldalón hf.
Reykjavik, Iceland
In week 41 of the year 2025, Kaldalón hf. did not purchase any shares under the share buyback program announced on Nasdaq Iceland hf. on 30 June 2025.
In week 40 of 2025, Kaldalón hf. purchased 7,286 of its own shares for a total consideration of ISK 174,864.