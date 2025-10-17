Lollicup USA Relocates Headquarters to Rockwall, Texas

ROCKWALL, Texas, Oct. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Karat Packaging Inc. (Nasdaq: KRT), a specialty distributor and manufacturer of disposable foodservice products and related items, today announced its business operating subsidiary, Lollicup USA Inc., has relocated its headquarters to Rockwall, Texas, from Chino, California.

“Our facility in Rockwall represents the largest of our 11 operating locations across the U.S., with a 500,000 square-foot manufacturing and distribution center,” said Alan Yu, Chief Executive Officer. “Relocating our business entity’s headquarters to Texas creates a more streamlined environment that strengthens coordination between our manufacturing operations and distribution teams. This move reflects our commitment to greater efficiency and positions us to better serve customers nationwide from a central location with room to grow.

“There is no impact on our existing operations and employees in California. Our two warehouse facilities in Chino remain vital hubs for inventory management and distribution, continuing to serve our customers with the same reliability and efficiency,” Yu added.

About Karat Packaging Inc. / Lollicup USA Inc.

Karat Packaging Inc. is a holding company and conduct business through its whole owned subsidiary, Lollicup USA Inc., which is a specialty distributor and manufacturer of a wide range of disposable foodservice products and related items, primarily used by national and regional restaurants and in foodservice settings throughout the United States. Its products include food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves and other products. The company’s eco-friendly Karat Earth® line offers quality, sustainably focused products that are made from renewable resources. Karat Packaging also offers customized solutions, including new product development and design, printing, and logistics services. To learn more about Karat Packaging and Lollicup USA, please visit the company’s website at www.karatpackaging.com.

