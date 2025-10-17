Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield and Sauk Prairie Healthcare to Strengthen Health Outcomes in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wisc., Oct. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Wisconsin (Anthem) and Sauk Prairie Healthcare are pleased to announce that Sauk Prairie Healthcare is rejoining Anthem’s network effective January 1, 2026. This renewal strengthens our partnership and advances our commitment to providing high-quality, affordable healthcare for people in Wisconsin. Anthem members will regain in-network access to Sauk Prairie Healthcare’s hospitals, facilities, and healthcare professionals. This inclusion applies to all Anthem members with employer-based, Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, and Affordable Care Act Marketplace health plans in Wisconsin.

Anthem and Sauk Prairie Healthcare will work together on several initiatives to improve health outcomes for members and patients by:

Reducing hospital readmissions through data-driven care coordination, evidence-based treatment pathways, and enhanced patient follow-up.

through data-driven care coordination, evidence-based treatment pathways, and enhanced patient follow-up. Optimizing the care setting for surgical procedures and infusion therapies , ensuring patients receive safe, effective treatment in the most appropriate and cost-effective setting.

, ensuring patients receive safe, effective treatment in the most appropriate and cost-effective setting. Promoting urgent care as an alternative to emergency departments for minor or non-emergent medical conditions, improving patient convenience while helping reduce avoidable emergency room visits.





“We look forward to continuing to collaborate with Sauk Prairie Healthcare to keep healthcare accessible and affordable for the members we mutually serve,” said Paul Nobile, president of Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Wisconsin. “By working together on innovative initiatives that strengthen health outcomes, lower costs, and enhance the patient experience, we’re ensuring our members continue to have access to the care they need, when and where they need it.”

“At Sauk Prairie Healthcare, we believe the best care starts with strong partnerships,” said Shawn Lerch, CEO of Sauk Prairie Healthcare. “By renewing our relationship with Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, we’re making sure our patients—our friends, families, and neighbors—can get the care they trust, close to home. Together, we’re working on practical solutions that help people stay healthy, avoid unnecessary hospital visits, and get care in the right place at the right time. This is about putting people first and building a healthier future for our community.”

Anthem members with questions about their coverage or provider options can call the Member Services number on the back of their ID card.

About Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Wisconsin

Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield is the trade name of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wisconsin (BCBSWI). Independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association. Anthem is a registered trademark of Elevance Health. Additional information about Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Wisconsin is available at www.anthem.com. Also, follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Sauk Prairie Healthcare

Founded in 1956, Sauk Prairie Healthcare includes a 37-bed, not-for-profit 501(c)(3) acute care hospital and four surgical specialty practices located in Prairie du Sac, Wis. plus five primary care clinics in Mazomanie, Plain, Spring Green, Prairie du Sac, and Lodi. Sauk Prairie Healthcare has been named in the top 5% for patient satisfaction by Press Ganey, earning the prestigious Guardian of Excellence Award. Sauk Prairie Healthcare provides care for more than 45,000 people in the service area which extends from Poynette to Lone Rock, and from Plain to Black Earth. Learn more at www.saukprairiehealthcare.org or follow us on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.