MEXQuick Showcases AI-Driven Market making Technology at TOKEN2049 Singapore Summit

Singapore, Oct. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Web3 derivatives platform MEXQuick participated in the TOKEN2049 Singapore Summit held at Marina Bay Sands on October 1–2, showcasing its AI-powered market-making technology designed to simplify derivatives trading for global users. The team also held in-depth discussions with industry partners, including MEXC, on potential ecosystem cooperation.







This premier global crypto event attracted over 25,000 attendees from more than 160 countries, including institutional investors, developers, and industry leaders.

Making Derivatives Trading Lighter and More Accessible



During the two-day summit, MEXQuick demonstrated three core components aimed at reshaping how users engage with derivatives:



- AI-driven market-making system



- Short-cycle contracts (3–10 minutes)



- Dual-token model (MUSD + MQT)



Make Trading Lightweight

"Traditional derivatives are complex and institution-oriented," said a MEXQuick representative. "Our goal is to enable global users to participate in trading and liquidity provision through streamlined automation - making advanced financial tools truly accessible."



MEXQuick's technology focuses on reducing the complexity of trading:



Short-cycle contracts eliminate the need for long monitoring sessions.



Fixed entry costs remove the risks of margin calls and forced liquidation.



AI-driven market-making allows users to provide liquidity automatically.



Multi-source price aggregation (updated every 500 milliseconds) enhances transparency and fairness.



Three Types of Short-Cycle Contracts

Ticket Contracts: 10-minute settlement, dynamic leverage, capped maximum loss.

Contracts: 5-minute prediction contracts, predict price movements in a simple and intuitive way.

Rhythm Contracts: synchronized entry and settlement, ensuring all participants receive identical pricing.



In-Depth Discussion with MEXC on Ecosystem Cooperation



During TOKEN2049, the MEXQuick team held extensive discussions with leading global exchange MEXC, exploring opportunities for collaboration in token listing, liquidity support, and regional co-marketing.



"Building a relationship with a mature exchange like MEXC is of great significance to our ecosystem," said the MEXQuick representative. "This discussion gave us greater confidence in preparing for the MQT listing and laid the foundation for users to trade MQT on major exchanges."



Topics discussed included:



MQT token listing schedule and technical integration



Liquidity cooperation and market-maker support



Regional marketing and user acquisition initiatives



Compliance frameworks and user protection mechanisms



AI Market-Making: Open to Everyone



MEXQuick's AI-driven market-making system operates autonomously, allowing individual users to participate in liquidity provision - a role traditionally limited to institutions with significant capital and technical infrastructure.



Its system includes:



Internal order matching to reduce external hedging needs



Algorithmic execution across multiple exchanges



Automated risk-management protocols



Daily rewards distributed in MQT tokens



Expanding the Global User Base



Following TOKEN2049, MEXQuick announced plans to accelerate its global expansion, focusing on Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America - regions with rapidly growing demand for simple and user-friendly trading tools.



The platform is expanding localized language support and partnering with regional communities to deliver educational programs in multiple languages, ensuring users fully understand product mechanics and associated risks before participating.



About MEXQuick



MEXQuick is a Web3 derivatives platform specializing in short-cycle trading products, AI-powered market-making, and a dual-token economy. The platform aims to make complex derivatives and liquidity tools simple, transparent, and accessible to everyone



The native platform token MQT is scheduled for listing on both decentralized and centralized exchanges in Q3 2026, with preparation already underway.



Official Website: www.mexquick.com



X (Twitter): https://x.com/MexQuickOfcl



Telegram: https://t.me/MEXQuick_English





User Notice



As with all financial markets, digital asset prices are subject to volatility. Before trading, we recommend that users:



Understand the product - Evaluate personal risk tolerance - Manage funds wisely - Trade rationally.



MEXQuick remains committed to providing a transparent and fair trading environment while reminding users to stay aware of market fluctuations and practice proper risk management.



