SEALSQ Announces Development of QASIC, the Quantum-Resistant ASIC, By IC’Alps

From Catalog ICs to Custom ICs and Security IP, a unified offering to shape the post-quantum era.

SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES), a global leader in semiconductors and Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) solutions, today announced its integrated strategy for IC’Alps, the French ASIC design house recently acquired by SEALSQ. This strategic integration positions SEALSQ as the only company capable of delivering secure hardware in all forms — Catalog ICs, Custom ICs, and Security IP — to meet the growing demand for quantum-resistant and sovereign semiconductor solutions.

The combined SEALSQ–IC’Alps teams are now in a unique position to execute a three-phase roadmap which includes:

In the short-term: commercialization of the first PQC standard chip on the market.

commercialization of the first PQC standard chip on the market. In the mid-term: development of custom IC solutions, the QASIC - Quantum ASIC (Application-Specific Integrated Circuit), and related security IP offering.

development of custom IC solutions, the QASIC - Quantum ASIC (Application-Specific Integrated Circuit), and related security IP offering. In the longer-term: providing secure system solutions for next-generation architectures, including Chiplet-based Hardware Security Modules (CHSMs) tightly coupled with pre-certified secure enclaves and IP to be integrated into larger chips.





The QASIC initiative will form the cornerstone of SEALSQ’s roadmap for Post-Quantum Hardware Security Modules (HSMs) and secure microcontrollers used in critical infrastructures, defense systems, IoT devices, and AI applications.

“With IC’Alps, SEALSQ now bridges the entire secure semiconductor spectrum,” said Carlos Moreira, CEO of SEALSQ. “This integration accelerates our roadmap toward quantum-resistant systems, combining catalog products, custom designs, and security IP under one roof. The Quantum ASIC represents a historic milestone for the semiconductor industry, and IC’Alps’ expertise will help accelerate the transition to scalable quantum-secure hardware.”

By combining SEALSQ’s PQC-enabled chip technology with IC’Alps’ proven ASIC design expertise, including analog, mixed-signal, RISC-V, power management, and embedded NVM, SEALSQ now offers a complete end-to-end solutions, from secure architecture and IP creation to certified production and lifecycle management. This integrated approach now provides a unique value proposition to clients across short-, mid-, and long-term horizons.

“This roadmap turns the acquisition of IC’Alps into immediate execution capability,” said Jean-Luc Triouleyre, GM of IC’Alps. “It solidifies SEALSQ’s leadership as the first truly sovereign and quantum-ready semiconductor company.”

The first prototype from this integrated roadmap is expected in 2026, reinforcing SEALSQ’s global “Quantum Corridor.” This integrated roadmap connects engineering hubs in Switzerland, France, Spain, the UAE, Korea, and the US, enabling clients and partners to access secure, sovereign, and quantum-resistant semiconductors, and to help prepare a safer digital future.

IC’Alps brings unique and deep expertise in analog, digital, and mixed-signal in custom IPs and ASIC design and can manage the supply chain for its customers. That experienced engineering team is referenced as preferred partner with leading foundries such as TSMC, GlobalFoundries, STMicroelectronics, Intel Foundry, X-FAB, and ams-OSRAM. Beyond security, they deliver high-performance, low-power, and certified customer-owned solutions across medical, automotive, industrial, Aero/Defense, and AI applications, backed by ISO 9001, ISO 13485, EN 9100, and Common Criteria certifications.

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ is a leading innovator in Post-Quantum Technology hardware and software solutions. Our technology seamlessly integrates Semiconductors, PKI (Public Key Infrastructure), and Provisioning Services, with a strategic emphasis on developing state-of-the-art Quantum Resistant Cryptography and Semiconductors designed to address the urgent security challenges posed by quantum computing. As quantum computers advance, traditional cryptographic methods like RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) are increasingly vulnerable.

SEALSQ is pioneering the development of Post-Quantum Semiconductors that provide robust, future-proof protection for sensitive data across a wide range of applications, including Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Medical and Healthcare Systems, Defense, IT Network Infrastructure, Automotive, and Industrial Automation and Control Systems. By embedding Post-Quantum Cryptography into our semiconductor solutions, SEALSQ ensures that organizations stay protected against quantum threats. Our products are engineered to safeguard critical systems, enhancing resilience and security across diverse industries.

For more information on our Post-Quantum Semiconductors and security solutions, please visit www.sealsq.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning SEALSQ Corp and its businesses. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include SEALSQ's ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; and the risks discussed in SEALSQ's filings with the SEC. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by SEALSQ with the SEC.

SEALSQ Corp is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.