Private Bancorp of America, Inc. Announces Continued Strong Net Income and Core Deposit Growth for Third Quarter 2025

Third Quarter 2025 Highlights

  • Net income for the third quarter of 2025 was $9.7 million, compared to $10.4 million in the prior quarter and $9.5 million in the third quarter of 2024. Net income increased 2.6% year over year. Results for the third quarter of 2025 reflect the reversal of $1.3 million of interest income and a $1.0 million increase in reserves for loans placed on nonaccrual during the quarter.
  • Net income for the third quarter of 2025 represents a return on average assets of 1.51% and a return on average tangible common equity of 15.28%
  • Diluted earnings per share for the third quarter of 2025 was $1.65, compared to $1.77 in the prior quarter and $1.63 in the third quarter of 2024
  • Core deposits were $2.19 billion as of September 30, 2025, an increase of $121.1 million or 5.8% from June 30, 2025. Year over year, core deposits increased $318.8 million or 17.0% and brokered deposits decreased $153.6 million or 65.7%. Total deposits were $2.27 billion as of September 30, 2025, an increase of $109.5 million or 5.1% from June 30, 2025, which included a reduction in brokered deposits of $11.6 million.
  • Total cost of deposits was 2.02% for the third quarter of 2025, a decrease from 2.08% in the prior quarter and 2.62% in the third quarter of 2024, an improvement of 3.0% quarter over quarter and 22.9% year over year. The spot rate for total deposits was 1.91% as of September 30, 2025, compared to 2.04% at June 30, 2025. Total cost of funding sources was 2.08% for the third quarter of 2025, a decrease from 2.14% in the prior quarter and 2.71% in the third quarter of 2024
  • Loans held-for-investment (“HFI”) totaled $2.08 billion as of September 30, 2025, an increase of $0.5 million or 0.0% from June 30, 2025. Loans HFI increased 3.4% year over year
  • Investment securities available-for-sale (“AFS”) were $199.9 million as of September 30, 2025, an increase of $11.0 million or 5.84% since June 30, 2025, and an increase of $58.8 million or 41.64% year over year, primarily as a result of new securities purchased.
  • Net interest margin was 4.65% for the third quarter of 2025, compared to 4.94% in the prior quarter and 4.44% in the third quarter of 2024
  • Provision for credit losses for the third quarter of 2025 was $1.8 million, compared to $1.3 million for the prior quarter and $0.3 million for the third quarter of 2024. The allowance for loan losses was 1.38% of loans HFI as of September 30, 2025 compared to 1.35% at June 30, 2025
  • As of September 30, 2025, criticized loans totaled $70.5 million, or 3.39% of total loans, up from $58.2 million, or 2.79% of total loans at June 30, 2025
  • Tangible book value per share was $44.11 as of September 30, 2025, an increase of $1.91 since June 30, 2025 primarily as a result of strong earnings. Tangible book value per share increased 4.5% quarter-over-quarter and 19.6% year over year.

LA JOLLA, Calif., Oct. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCQX: PBAM), (“Company”) and CalPrivate Bank (“Bank”) announced unaudited financial results for the third fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2025. The Company reported net income of $9.7 million, or $1.65 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2025, compared to $10.4 million, or $1.77 per diluted share, in the prior quarter, and $9.5 million, or $1.63 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2024.

Rick Sowers, President and CEO of the Company and the Bank stated, “Management and the Board continue to be focused on the basics – building and expanding quality Relationships in the communities we serve.  This is demonstrated by the improvement in our core deposit franchise and our consistent, strong earnings profile. Although 2025 continues to be a slow year for loan growth due to suppressed demand, what we view as continued unreasonable market pricing, and increased non-bank competition, we are adding new Relationships across our footprint by delivering our Clients customized Solutions that meet their individual needs. Pipelines are strong going into the fourth quarter across our markets, which is encouraging.  We believe that focusing on the fundamentals and having a disciplined approach to lending and balance sheet management have served us well and we are not deviating from that strategy.”  

Sowers added, “We are excited to open our Montecito Branch this quarter and welcoming Clients into our office in the Upper Village.  Led by longtime Santa Barbara banking executive George Leis, we are hitting the ground running and looking forward to gaining market share in this important expansion for CalPrivate Bank.”

The Bank's superior financial performance and industry leading service metrics continue to be recognized by industry publications and our Clients. This recognition reinforces our strategic thinking and our dedication to excellence, innovation, delivering Client-focused banking solutions and enhancing shareholder value:   

  • Top 20 Community Banks in the US for 2025 by American Banker with assets between $2B and $10B in assets and #2 in California
  • #1 for both Return on Assets (ROA) and Return on Equity (ROE) among banks with less than $5 billion in assets in 2024
  • #1 SBA 504 Community Bank Lender in the United States
  • #10 Best U.S. Bank by Bank Director’s RankingBanking®
  • Client Net Promoter Score of 81 (World Class)
  • Bauer 5 Star Rating
  • 2025 Best 50 OTCQX

“CalPrivate continues to outperform peers and build tangible book value for shareholders at an attractive rate,” said Selwyn Isakow, Chairman of the Board of the Company and the Bank. “While economic and geopolitical uncertainty continue to temper business investment and industry loan demand, management’s disciplined execution of our strategy - to be the finest relationship bank in coastal Southern California - continues to deliver results. Through our Distinctly Different™ service and superior client solutions, core deposit growth from our valued clients remains exceptional, strengthening franchise value and earnings. Our client relationships are defined by the mutual trust we build, the friendships formed, and the shared success that connects us. Behind every committed client relationship is a dedicated team of professionals across operations, compliance, technology, and support, whose quiet excellence and collegial spirit make our service promise possible each day. They are the foundation of our culture and the reason CalPrivate feels so different from any other bank.”

STATEMENT OF INCOME

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2025 totaled $29.3 million, a decrease of $0.8 million or 2.6% from the prior quarter and an increase of $3.6 million or 14.1% from the third quarter of 2024. The decrease from the prior quarter was due to a $0.7 million decrease in interest income, including a $1.3 million reversal of interest income for loans placed on nonaccrual during the quarter.

Net Interest Margin

Net interest margin for the third quarter of 2025 was 4.65%, compared to 4.94% for the prior quarter and 4.44% in the third quarter of 2024. The 29 basis point decrease in net interest margin from the prior quarter was primarily due to a lower average yield on loans, which included a 21 basis point decrease in the net interest margin due to a reversal of interest income for loans placed on nonaccrual during the quarter. The yield on interest-earning assets was 6.53% for the third quarter of 2025 compared to 6.89% for the prior quarter, and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 2.88% for the third quarter of 2025 compared to 2.95% in the prior quarter. The cost of total deposits was 2.02% for the third quarter of 2025 compared to 2.08% in the prior quarter. The cost of core deposits, which excludes brokered deposits, was 1.93% in the third quarter of 2025 compared to 1.94% in the prior quarter and 2.27% for the third quarter of 2024. The spot rate for total deposits was 1.91% as of September 30, 2025, compared to 2.04% at June 30, 2025.

Provision for Credit Losses

Provision expense for credit losses for the third quarter of 2025 was $1.8 million, compared to $1.3 million in the prior quarter and $0.3 million in the third quarter of 2024. The provision expense for loans HFI for the third quarter of 2025 was $1.7 million, primarily reflecting a $1.0 million increase in reserves for loans placed on nonaccrual during the quarter. In addition, there was a $0.1 million provision for unfunded commitments that was primarily driven by growth in total credit line commitment balances compared to the prior quarter. For more details, please refer to the “Asset Quality” section below.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was $2.2 million for the third quarter of 2025, compared to $1.7 million in the prior quarter and $1.4 million in the third quarter of 2024. U.S. Small Business Administration ("SBA") loan sales for the third quarter of 2025 were $17.3 million with a 9.46% average trade premium resulting in a net gain on sale of $1.0 million, compared with $9.5 million with a 10.01% average trade premium resulting in a net gain on sale of $523 thousand in the prior quarter.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $15.9 million for the third quarter of 2025, compared to $15.7 million in the prior quarter and $13.4 million in the third quarter of 2024. The increase in noninterest expense from the prior quarter is primarily due to higher compensation and benefits costs from continued hiring, including continuing to build a team of bankers in Montecito, California. The efficiency ratio was 50.49% for the third quarter of 2025 compared to 49.27% in the prior quarter and 49.46% in the third quarter of 2024. The modest increase in the efficiency ratio from the prior quarter reflects a decline in net interest income, primarily from the $1.3 million reversal of interest on loans placed on nonaccrual during the quarter.

The Company remains committed to making investments in the business, including technology, marketing, and staffing. Inflationary pressures and low unemployment continue to have an impact on rising wages as well as increased costs related to third party service providers, which we proactively monitor and manage.

Provision for Income Tax Expense

Provision for income tax expense was $4.1 million for the third quarter of 2025, compared to $4.4 million for the prior quarter. The effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2025 was 29.7%, compared to 29.7% in the prior quarter and 29.5% in the third quarter of 2024.

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

As of September 30, 2025, total assets were $2.58 billion, an increase of $121.6 million since June 30, 2025. The increase in assets from the prior quarter was primarily due to higher cash and due from banks, which was driven by the $121.1 million increase in core deposits. Investment securities available-for-sale (“AFS”) were $199.9 million as of September 30, 2025, an increase of $11.0 million or 5.8% since June 30, 2025, primarily as a result of new securities purchased. As of September 30, 2025, the net unrealized loss on the AFS investment securities portfolio, which is comprised mostly of US Treasury and Government Agency debt, was $7.8 million (pre-tax) compared to a loss of $9.0 million (pre-tax) as of June 30, 2025. The average duration of the Bank’s AFS portfolio is 3.5 years. The Company has no held-to-maturity securities. Loans HFI totaled $2.08 billion as of September 30, 2025, an increase of $0.5 million since June 30, 2025, primarily reflecting increases in commercial and industrial ("C&I") loan balances largely offset by decreases in commercial real estate ("CRE") loan balances.

Total deposits were $2.27 billion as of September 30, 2025, an increase of $109.5 million since June 30, 2025. During the quarter, core deposits increased by $121.1 million, which was driven by a $68.5 million increase in interest-bearing core deposits (including balances in the IntraFi ICS and CDARS programs) and a $52.6 million increase in noninterest-bearing core deposits. Noninterest-bearing deposits represent 29.8% of total core deposits. Offsetting the increase to total deposits from core deposits, brokered deposits decreased by $11.6 million since June 30, 2025. Uninsured deposits, net of collateralized and fiduciary deposit accounts, represent 51.0% of total deposits as of September 30, 2025.

As of September 30, 2025, total available liquidity was $2.3 billion or 198.6% of uninsured deposits, net of collateralized and fiduciary deposit accounts. Total available liquidity is comprised of $453 million of on-balance sheet liquidity (cash and investment securities) and $1.8 billion of unused borrowing capacity.

Asset Quality and Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL")

As of September 30, 2025, the allowance for loan losses was $28.8 million or 1.38% of loans HFI, compared to $28.2 million or 1.35% of loans HFI as of June 30, 2025. The increase in the coverage ratio from June 30, 2025 is due primarily to a $1.0 million increase in reserves for loans placed on nonaccrual during the quarter. Nonperforming assets were 1.79% of total assets as of September 30, 2025 compared to 0.66% as of June 30, 2025. The reserve for unfunded commitments was $1.0 million as of September 30, 2025, compared to $0.9 million as of June 30, 2025. The increase in the reserve for unfunded commitments was due to higher unfunded commitment balances. Given the credit quality of the loan portfolio, management believes we are sufficiently reserved.

At September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2025, classified loans were $61.9 million and $27.8 million, respectively. The September 30, 2025 classified balance consisted of 43 loans: 26 real estate secured loans totaling $39.7 million with $0.2 million of specific reserves and a 60.2% weighted-average LTV; and 17 commercial and industrial loans totaling $22.2 million with $3.0 million of specific reserves. As of September 30, 2025, classified loans included $37.7 million of nonaccrual loans, an increase of $29.9 million from June 30, 2025.  

Capital Ratios (2)

The Bank’s capital ratios were in excess of the levels established for “well capitalized” institutions and are as follows:

 September 30, 2025 (2)June 30, 2025
CalPrivate Bank  
Tier I leverage ratio10.80%10.70%
Tier I risk-based capital ratio12.54%12.12%
Total risk-based capital ratio13.79%13.37%

(2) September 30, 2025 capital ratios are preliminary and subject to change.

About Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCQX: PBAM)

PBAM is the holding company for CalPrivate Bank, which operates offices in Coronado, San Diego, La Jolla, Newport Beach, El Segundo, Beverly Hills, and coming soon, Montecito, as well as through efficient digital banking services. CalPrivate Bank is driven by its core values of building client Relationships based on superior funding Solutions, unparalleled Service, and mutual Trust. The Bank caters to high-net-worth individuals, professionals, closely held businesses, and real estate entrepreneurs, delivering a Distinctly Different™ personalized banking experience while leveraging cutting-edge technology to enhance our clients’ evolving needs. CalPrivate Bank is in the top tier of customer service survey ratings in the nation, scoring almost 3x higher than the median domestic bank. The Bank offers comprehensive deposit and treasury services, rapid and creative loan options including various portfolio and government-guaranteed lending programs,  cross border banking, and innovative, unique technologies that drive enhanced  client performance. CalPrivate Bank has been recognized by Bank Director's RankingBanking® as the 10th best bank in the country and the #1 bank in its asset class for both return on assets (ROA) and return on equity (ROE). CalPrivate Bank was also ranked in the top 5% of banks in the U.S. with assets between $2B and $10B by American Banker. Additionally, CalPrivate Bank is a Bauer Financial 5-star rated bank, an SBA Preferred Lender, and has been honored as Community Bank 504 Lender of the Year by the NADCO Community Impact Awards, exemplifying excellence in the banking industry. These prestigious rankings highlight the Bank’s commitment to delivering exceptional banking services and setting new industry standards.

CalPrivate Bank’s website is www.calprivate.bank.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures in addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP, including efficiency ratio, pretax pre-provision net revenue, average tangible common equity and return on average tangible common equity. The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company's results of operations and financial condition and to enhance investors’ overall understanding of such results of operations and financial condition, to permit investors to effectively analyze financial trends of our business activities, and to enhance comparability with peers across the financial services sector. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and should be read in conjunction with the Company’s GAAP financial information. A reconciliation of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP financial measures is included in the accompanying financial tables.

Investor Relations Contacts

Rick Sowers
President and Chief Executive Officer
Private Bancorp of America, Inc., and CalPrivate Bank
(424) 303-4894

Cory Stewart
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Private Bancorp of America, Inc., and CalPrivate Bank
(206) 293-3669

Safe Harbor Paragraph

This communication contains expressions of expectations, both implied and explicit, that are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of such term in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, especially given the current turmoil in the banking and financial markets. These factors include the effects of depositors withdrawing funds unexpectedly, counterparties being unable to provide liquidity sources that we believe should be available, loan losses, economic conditions and competition in the geographic and business areas in which Private Bancorp of America, Inc. operates, including competition in lending and deposit acquisition, the unpredictability of fee income from participation in SBA loan programs, the effects of bank failures, liquidations and mergers in our markets and nationally, our ability to successfully integrate and develop business through the addition of new personnel, whether our efforts to expand loan, product and service offerings will prove profitable, system failures and data security, whether we can effectively secure and implement new technology solutions, inflation, fluctuations in interest rates, legislation and governmental regulation. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and we undertake no obligation to update those statements whether as a result of changes in underlying factors, new information, future events or otherwise. These factors could cause actual results to differ materially from what we anticipate or project. You should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statement, which speaks only as of the date on which it was made. Although we believe in good faith the assumptions and bases supporting our forward-looking statements to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that those assumptions and bases will prove accurate.

PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
 
  Sep 30, 2025  Jun 30, 2025  Sep 30, 2024 
Assets         
Cash and due from banks $29,605  $26,215  $29,555 
Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions  16,314   14,715   10,160 
Interest-bearing deposits at Federal Reserve Bank  215,448   99,689   167,459 
Total cash and due from banks  261,367   140,619   207,174 
Interest-bearing time deposits with other institutions  4,295   4,270   4,124 
Investment debt securities available for sale  199,852   188,821   141,100 
Loans held for sale  314   8,826   2,040 
Loans, net of deferred fees and costs and unaccreted discounts  2,081,611   2,081,063   2,012,457 
Allowance for loan losses  (28,785)  (28,178)  (26,594)
Loans held-for-investment, net of allowance  2,052,826   2,052,885   1,985,863 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost  10,652   10,652   9,586 
Operating lease right of use assets  6,811   7,254   4,344 
Premises and equipment, net  2,252   2,213   2,345 
Servicing assets, net  2,004   1,964   2,006 
Accrued interest receivable  8,031   8,624   7,738 
Other assets  28,077   28,752   20,053 
Total assets $2,576,481  $2,454,880  $2,386,373 
          
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity         
Liabilities         
Noninterest bearing $654,072  $601,473  $584,292 
Interest bearing  1,618,296   1,561,407   1,522,839 
Total deposits  2,272,368   2,162,880   2,107,131 
FHLB borrowings  11,000   11,000   28,000 
Other borrowings  17,974   17,972   17,967 
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities  17,185   16,089   19,062 
Total liabilities  2,318,527   2,207,941   2,172,160 
          
Shareholders' equity         
Common stock  76,403   76,398   74,688 
Additional paid-in capital  4,479   4,009   4,271 
Retained earnings  182,546   172,849   141,623 
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net  (5,474)  (6,317)  (6,369)
Total shareholders' equity  257,954   246,939   214,213 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $2,576,481  $2,454,880  $2,386,373 


PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)		 
  
  For the three months ended  Year to Date 
  Sep 30, 2025  Jun 30, 2025  Sep 30, 2024  Sep 30, 2025  Sep 30, 2024 
Interest Income               
Loans $36,771  $38,004  $36,353  $111,340  $104,897 
Investment securities  2,051   1,800   1,345   5,356   3,414 
Deposits in other financial institutions  2,432   2,184   2,320   6,814   6,153 
Total interest income  41,254   41,988   40,018   123,510   114,464 
                
Interest Expense               
Deposits  11,440   11,376   13,468   34,715   38,638 
Borrowings  482   499   843   1,618   2,681 
Total interest expense  11,922   11,875   14,311   36,333   41,319 
                
Net interest income  29,332   30,113   25,707   87,177   73,145 
Provision for credit losses  1,792   1,293   304   3,384   2,673 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses  27,540   28,820   25,403   83,793   70,472 
                
Noninterest income:               
Service charges on deposit accounts  537   591   504   1,685   1,322 
Net gain on sale of loans  1,008   523   587   2,000   1,929 
Other noninterest income  627   616   343   1,830   1,147 
Total noninterest income  2,172   1,730   1,434   5,515   4,398 
                
Noninterest expense:               
Compensation and employee benefits  10,882   10,319   9,422   30,949   27,119 
Occupancy and equipment  841   840   818   2,525   2,410 
Data processing  1,429   1,396   1,238   4,151   3,479 
Professional services  742   939   252   2,189   1,164 
Other expenses  2,011   2,195   1,695   5,835   4,998 
Total noninterest expense  15,905   15,689   13,425   45,649   39,170 
Income before provision for income taxes  13,807   14,861   13,412   43,659   35,700 
Provision for income taxes  4,106   4,412   3,959   12,947   10,536 
Net income $9,701  $10,449  $9,453  $30,712  $25,164 
Net income available to common shareholders $9,623  $10,361  $9,373  $30,459  $24,970 
                
Earnings per share               
Basic earnings per share $1.67  $1.80  $1.64  $5.30  $4.39 
Diluted earnings per share $1.65  $1.77  $1.63  $5.22  $4.33 
                
Average shares outstanding  5,757,192   5,754,872   5,707,723   5,748,975   5,693,972 
Diluted average shares outstanding  5,837,837   5,837,537   5,767,401   5,833,902   5,761,087 


PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
Consolidated average balance sheet, interest, yield and rates
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
 
  
  For the three months ended 
  Sep 30, 2025  Jun 30, 2025  Sep 30, 2024 
  Average
Balance		  Interest  Average
Yield/Rate		  Average
Balance		  Interest  Average
Yield/Rate		  Average
Balance		  Interest  Average
Yield/Rate		 
Interest-Earnings Assets                           
Deposits in other financial institutions $210,669  $2,432   4.58% $191,701  $2,184   4.57% $171,347  $2,320   5.39%
Investment securities  203,167   2,051   4.04%  182,772   1,800   3.94%  142,442   1,345   3.78%
Loans, including LHFS  2,091,309   36,771   6.98%  2,069,415   38,004   7.37%  1,989,748   36,353   7.27%
Total interest-earning assets  2,505,145   41,254   6.53%  2,443,888   41,988   6.89%  2,303,537   40,018   6.91%
Noninterest-earning assets  45,419         43,336         24,862       
Total Assets $2,550,564        $2,487,224        $2,328,399       
                            
Interest-Bearing Liabilities                           
Interest bearing DDA, excluding brokered  262,730   878   1.33%  242,929   814   1.34%  150,674   616   1.63%
Savings & MMA, excluding brokered  1,031,209   7,456   2.87%  1,002,820   7,130   2.85%  891,697   7,745   3.46%
Time deposits, excluding brokered  233,094   2,185   3.72%  218,900   2,097   3.84%  171,746   1,857   4.30%
Total deposits, excluding brokered  1,527,033   10,519   2.73%  1,464,649   10,041   2.75%  1,214,117   10,218   3.35%
Total brokered deposits  84,841   921   4.31%  120,935   1,335   4.43%  258,614   3,250   5.00%
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits  1,611,874   11,440   2.82%  1,585,584   11,376   2.88%  1,472,731   13,468   3.64%
                            
FHLB advances  11,000   120   4.33%  12,868   139   4.33%  36,142   437   4.81%
Other borrowings  17,973   362   7.99%  17,973   360   8.03%  17,966   406   8.99%
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities  1,640,847   11,922   2.88%  1,616,425   11,875   2.95%  1,526,839   14,311   3.73%
                            
Noninterest-bearing deposits  638,306         609,760         574,466       
Total Funding Sources  2,279,153   11,922   2.08%  2,226,185   11,875   2.14%  2,101,305   14,311   2.71%
                            
Noninterest-bearing liabilities  17,582         18,804         18,205       
Shareholders' equity  253,829         242,235         208,889       
                            
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $2,550,564        $2,487,224        $2,328,399       
                            
Net interest income/spread    $29,332   4.45%    $30,113   4.75%    $25,707   4.20%
Net interest margin        4.65%        4.94%        4.44%


PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
Consolidated average balance sheet, interest, yield and rates
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
 
  
  Year to Date 
  Sep 30, 2025  Sep 30, 2024 
  Average
Balance		  Interest  Average
Yield/Rate		  Average
Balance		  Interest  Average
Yield/Rate		 
Interest-Earnings Assets:                  
Deposits in other financial institutions $201,788  $6,814   4.51% $153,207  $6,153   5.36%
Investment securities  181,395   5,356   3.94%  128,720   3,414   3.54%
Loans  2,079,818   111,340   7.16%  1,932,809   104,897   7.25%
Total interest-earning assets  2,463,001   123,510   6.70%  2,214,736   114,464   6.90%
Noninterest-earning assets  39,141         25,334       
Total Assets $2,502,142        $2,240,070       
                   
Interest-Bearing Liabilities                  
Interest bearing DDA, excluding brokered  250,054   2,662   1.42%  130,365   1,520   1.56%
Savings & MMA, excluding brokered  996,707   21,416   2.87%  834,650   21,520   3.44%
Time deposits, excluding brokered  216,257   6,238   3.86%  164,082   5,130   4.18%
Total deposits, excluding brokered  1,463,018   30,316   2.77%  1,129,097   28,170   3.33%
Total brokered deposits  129,252   4,399   4.55%  276,863   10,468   5.05%
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits  1,592,270   34,715   2.91%  1,405,960   38,638   3.67%
                   
FHLB advances  15,949   531   4.45%  44,452   1,632   4.90%
Other borrowings  17,976   1,087   8.08%  17,965   1,049   7.80%
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities  1,626,195   36,333   2.99%  1,468,377   41,319   3.76%
                   
Noninterest-bearing deposits  614,319         554,700       
Total Funding Sources  2,240,514   36,333   2.17%  2,023,077   41,319   2.73%
                   
Noninterest-bearing liabilities  19,279         17,522       
Shareholders' equity  242,349         199,471       
                   
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $2,502,142        $2,240,070       
                   
Net interest income/spread    $87,177   4.53%    $73,145   4.17%
Net interest margin        4.73%        4.41%


PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
Condensed Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)		 
  
  Sep 30, 2025  Jun 30, 2025  Mar 31, 2025  Dec 31, 2024  Sep 30, 2024 
Assets               
Cash and due from banks $261,367  $140,619  $218,481  $163,876  $207,174 
Interest-bearing time deposits with other institutions  4,295   4,270   4,213   4,189   4,124 
Investment securities  199,852   188,821   156,346   145,238   141,100 
Loans held for sale  314   8,826   2,066   3,008   2,040 
Total loans held-for-investment  2,081,611   2,081,063   2,078,653   2,085,149   2,012,457 
Allowance for loan losses  (28,785)  (28,178)  (26,437)  (27,267)  (26,594)
Loans held-for-investment, net of allowance  2,052,826   2,052,885   2,052,216   2,057,882   1,985,863 
Operating lease right of use assets  6,811   7,254   6,383   6,819   4,344 
Premises and equipment, net  2,252   2,213   2,432   2,335   2,345 
Other assets and interest receivable  48,764   49,992   40,736   40,664   39,383 
Total assets $2,576,481  $2,454,880  $2,482,873  $2,424,011  $2,386,373 
                
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity               
Liabilities               
Noninterest Bearing $654,072  $601,473  $599,095  $553,405  $584,292 
Interest Bearing  1,618,296   1,561,407   1,593,014   1,581,054   1,522,839 
Total Deposits  2,272,368   2,162,880   2,192,109   2,134,459   2,107,131 
Borrowings  28,974   28,972   33,970   45,969   45,967 
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities  17,185   16,089   21,559   20,049   19,062 
Total liabilities  2,318,527   2,207,941   2,247,638   2,200,477   2,172,160 
Shareholders' equity               
Common stock  76,403   76,398   76,156   75,377   74,688 
Additional paid-in capital  4,479   4,009   3,712   4,393   4,271 
Retained earnings  182,546   172,849   162,462   152,252   141,623 
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income  (5,474)  (6,317)  (7,095)  (8,488)  (6,369)
Total shareholders' equity  257,954   246,939   235,235   223,534   214,213 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $2,576,481  $2,454,880  $2,482,873  $2,424,011  $2,386,373 
                
Book value per common share $44.45  $42.54  $40.63  $38.76  $37.21 
Tangible book value per common share(1) $44.11  $42.20  $40.29  $38.40  $36.87 
Shares outstanding  5,803,016   5,805,286   5,789,306   5,766,810   5,756,207 

(1) Non-GAAP measure. See GAAP to non-GAAP Reconciliation table.


PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
Condensed Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
 
  
 For the three months ended 
 Sep 30, 2025  Jun 30, 2025  Mar 31, 2025  Dec 31, 2024  Sep 30, 2024 
Interest income$41,254  $41,988  $40,268  $40,430  $40,018 
Interest expense 11,922   11,875   12,536   13,023   14,311 
Net interest income 29,332   30,113   27,732   27,407   25,707 
Provision for credit losses 1,792   1,293   299   17   304 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 27,540   28,820   27,433   27,390   25,403 
               
Service charges on deposit accounts 537   591   557   558   504 
Net gain on sale of loans 1,008   523   469   932   587 
Other noninterest income 627   616   587   456   343 
Total noninterest income 2,172   1,730   1,613   1,946   1,434 
               
Compensation and employee benefits 10,882   10,319   9,748   9,539   9,422 
Occupancy and equipment 841   840   844   847   818 
Data processing 1,429   1,396   1,326   1,195   1,238 
Professional services 742   939   508   573   252 
Other expenses 2,011   2,195   1,629   2,036   1,695 
Total noninterest expense 15,905   15,689   14,055   14,190   13,425 
               
Income before provision for income taxes 13,807   14,861   14,991   15,146   13,412 
Income taxes 4,106   4,412   4,429   4,488   3,959 
Net income$9,701  $10,449  $10,562  $10,658  $9,453 
Net income available to common shareholders$9,623  $10,361  $10,482  $10,573  $9,373 
               
Earnings per share              
Basic earnings per share$1.67  $1.80  $1.83  $1.85  $1.64 
Diluted earnings per share$1.65  $1.77  $1.80  $1.82  $1.63 
               
Average shares outstanding 5,757,192   5,754,872   5,734,688   5,716,291   5,707,723 
Diluted average shares outstanding 5,837,837   5,837,537   5,826,229   5,813,197   5,767,401 


 Performance Ratios 
 Sep 30, 2025  Jun 30, 2025  Mar 31, 2025  Dec 31, 2024  Sep 30, 2024 
ROAA 1.51%  1.69%  1.74%  1.80%  1.62%
ROAE 15.16%  17.30%  18.56%  19.28%  18.00%
ROATCE(1) 15.28%  17.44%  18.74%  19.46%  18.18%
Net interest margin 4.65%  4.94%  4.61%  4.67%  4.44%
Net interest spread 4.45%  4.75%  4.41%  4.44%  4.20%
Efficiency ratio(1) 50.49%  49.27%  47.90%  48.34%  49.46%
Noninterest expense / average assets 2.47%  2.53%  2.31%  2.39%  2.29%

(1) Non-GAAP measure. See GAAP to non-GAAP Reconciliation table.


PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
(Unaudited)
 
  
  Selected Quarterly Average Balances 
  (Dollars in thousands) 
  For the three months ended 
  Sep 30, 2025  Jun 30, 2025  Mar 31, 2025  Dec 31, 2024  Sep 30, 2024 
Total assets $2,550,564  $2,487,224  $2,467,778  $2,359,950  $2,328,399 
Earning assets $2,505,145  $2,443,888  $2,439,242  $2,334,999  $2,303,537 
Total loans, including loans held for sale $2,091,309  $2,069,415  $2,078,588  $2,036,178  $1,989,748 
Total deposits $2,250,180  $2,195,344  $2,173,402  $2,071,050  $2,047,197 
Total shareholders' equity $253,829  $242,235  $230,731  $219,963  $208,889 


  Loan Balances by Type 
  (Dollars in thousands) 
  Sep 30, 2025  Jun 30, 2025  Mar 31, 2025  Dec 31, 2024  Sep 30, 2024 
Commercial Real Estate (CRE):               
Investor owned $595,834  $604,073  $577,512  $572,659  $560,481 
Owner occupied  226,919   223,558   228,232   223,442   221,364 
Multifamily  145,496   160,902   163,218   162,330   175,387 
Secured by single family  210,785   197,100   200,650   198,579   190,738 
Land and construction  53,976   51,669   70,293   62,638   68,186 
SBA secured by real estate  402,659   407,148   402,524   401,990   395,646 
Total CRE  1,635,669   1,644,450   1,642,429   1,621,638   1,611,802 
Commercial business:               
Commercial and industrial  415,041   404,489   417,258   441,182   383,874 
SBA non-real estate secured  28,982   30,183   17,004   20,205   15,101 
Total commercial business  444,023   434,672   434,262   461,387   398,975 
Consumer  1,919   1,941   1,962   2,124   1,680 
Total loans held for investment $2,081,611  $2,081,063  $2,078,653  $2,085,149  $2,012,457 


  Deposits by Type 
  (Dollars in thousands) 
  Sep 30, 2025  Jun 30, 2025  Mar 31, 2025  Dec 31, 2024  Sep 30, 2024 
Noninterest-bearing DDA $654,072  $601,473  $599,095  $553,405  $584,292 
Interest-bearing DDA, excluding brokered  268,210   251,701   257,720   251,594   182,268 
Savings & MMA, excluding brokered  1,038,035   990,798   981,491   887,740   920,219 
Time deposits, excluding brokered  231,886   227,129   210,845   201,851   186,583 
Total deposits, excluding brokered  2,192,203   2,071,101   2,049,151   1,894,590   1,873,362 
Total brokered deposits  80,165   91,779   142,958   239,869   233,769 
Total deposits $2,272,368  $2,162,880  $2,192,109  $2,134,459  $2,107,131 


PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
(Unaudited)
 
  
  Rollforward of Allowance for Credit Losses 
  (Dollars in thousands) 
  For the three months ended 
  Sep 30, 2025  Jun 30, 2025  Mar 31, 2025  Dec 31, 2024  Sep 30, 2024 
Allowance for loan losses:               
Beginning balance $28,178  $26,437  $27,267  $26,594  $26,591 
Provision for loan losses  1,666   1,741   460   673   3 
Net (charge-offs) recoveries  (1,059)  -   (1,290)  -   - 
Ending balance  28,785   28,178   26,437   27,267   26,594 
Reserve for unfunded commitments  1,024   899   1,348   1,509   2,165 
Total allowance for credit losses $29,809  $29,077  $27,785  $28,776  $28,759 


  Asset Quality 
  (Dollars in thousands) 
  Sep 30, 2025  Jun 30, 2025  Mar 31, 2025  Dec 31, 2024  Sep 30, 2024 
Total loans held-for-investment $2,081,611  $2,081,063  $2,078,653  $2,085,149  $2,012,457 
Allowance for loan losses $(28,785) $(28,178) $(26,437) $(27,267) $(26,594)
30-89 day past due loans $7,350  $4,842  $2,399  $1,952  $- 
90+ day past due loans $10,314  $2,850  $13,223  $11,512  $11,512 
Nonaccrual loans $37,660  $7,716  $15,565  $11,512  $11,512 
Other real estate owned (OREO) $8,568  $8,568  $-  $-  $- 
NPAs / Total assets  1.79%  0.66%  0.63%  0.47%  0.48%
NPLs / Total loans held-for-investment  1.81%  0.37%  0.75%  0.55%  0.57%
Net quarterly charge-offs (recoveries) $1,059  $-  $1,290  $-  $- 
Net charge-offs (recoveries) /avg loans (annualized)  0.20%  0.00%  0.25%  0.00%  0.00%
Allowance for loan losses to loans HFI  1.38%  1.35%  1.27%  1.31%  1.32%
Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans  76.43%  365.19%  169.85%  236.86%  231.01%


PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
(Unaudited)

The following tables present a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures for: efficiency ratio, pretax pre-provision net revenue, average tangible common equity, and return on average tangible common equity. We believe the presentation of certain non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to assess our consolidated financial condition and consolidated results of operations and to assist investors in evaluating our financial results relative to our peers. These non-GAAP financial measures complement our GAAP reporting and are presented below to provide investors and others with information that we use to manage the business each period. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should be taken together with the corresponding GAAP measures and should not be considered a substitute of the GAAP measures.

  GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation 
  (Dollars in thousands) 
                
  For the three months ended 
  Sep 30, 2025  Jun 30, 2025  Mar 31, 2025  Dec 31, 2024  Sep 30, 2024 
Efficiency Ratio               
Noninterest expense $15,905  $15,689  $14,055  $14,190  $13,425 
Net interest income  29,332   30,113   27,732   27,407   25,707 
Noninterest income  2,172   1,730   1,613   1,946   1,434 
Total net interest income and noninterest income  31,504   31,843   29,345   29,353   27,141 
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)  50.49%  49.27%  47.90%  48.34%  49.46%
                
Pretax pre-provision net revenue               
Net interest income $29,332  $30,113  $27,732  $27,407  $25,707 
Noninterest income  2,172   1,730   1,613   1,946   1,434 
Total net interest income and noninterest income  31,504   31,843   29,345   29,353   27,141 
Less: Noninterest expense  15,905   15,689   14,055   14,190   13,425 
Pretax pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) $15,599  $16,154  $15,290  $15,163  $13,716 
                
Return and Adjusted Return on Average Assets, Average Equity, Average Tangible Equity               
Net income $9,701  $10,449  $10,562  $10,658  $9,453 
Average assets  2,550,564   2,487,224   2,467,778   2,359,950   2,328,399 
Average shareholders' equity  253,829   242,235   230,731   219,963   208,889 
Less: Average intangible assets  2,025   1,953   2,098   2,028   2,051 
Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)  251,804   240,282   228,633   217,935   206,838 
                
Return on average assets  1.51%  1.69%  1.74%  1.80%  1.62%
Return on average equity  15.16%  17.30%  18.56%  19.28%  18.00%
Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)  15.28%  17.44%  18.74%  19.46%  18.18%
                
Tangible book value per share               
Total equity  257,954   246,939   235,235   223,534   214,213 
Less: Total intangible assets  2,004   1,964   1,993   2,087   2,006 
Total tangible equity  255,950   244,975   233,242   221,447   212,207 
Shares outstanding  5,803,016   5,805,286   5,789,306   5,766,810   5,756,207 
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $44.11  $42.20  $40.29  $38.40  $36.87 


PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
(Unaudited)

The following tables present a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures for: efficiency ratio, adjusted efficiency ratio, pretax pre-provision net revenue, average tangible common equity, adjusted return on average assets, return on average tangible common equity and adjusted return on average tangible common equity. We believe the presentation of certain non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to assess our consolidated financial condition and consolidated results of operations and to assist investors in evaluating our financial results relative to our peers. These non-GAAP financial measures complement our GAAP reporting and are presented below to provide investors and others with information that we use to manage the business each period. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should be taken together with the corresponding GAAP measures and should not be considered a substitute of the GAAP measures.

  GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation 
  (Dollars in thousands) 
       
  Year to Date 
  Sep 30, 2025  Sep 30, 2024 
Efficiency Ratio      
Noninterest expense $45,649  $39,170 
Net interest income  87,177   73,145 
Noninterest income  5,515   4,398 
Total net interest income and noninterest income  92,692   77,543 
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)  49.25%  50.51%
       
Pretax pre-provision net revenue      
Net interest income $87,177  $73,145 
Noninterest income  5,515   4,398 
Total net interest income and noninterest income  92,692   77,543 
Less: Noninterest expense  45,649   39,170 
Pretax pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) $47,043  $38,373 
       
Return and Adjusted Return on Average Assets, Average Equity, Average Tangible Equity      
Net income $30,712  $25,164 
Average assets  2,502,142   2,240,070 
Average shareholders' equity  242,349   199,471 
Less: Average intangible assets  2,025   2,185 
Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)  240,324   197,286 
       
Return on average assets  1.64%  1.50%
Return on average equity  16.94%  16.85%
Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)  17.09%  17.04%



