Private Bancorp of America, Inc. Announces Continued Strong Net Income and Core Deposit Growth for Third Quarter 2025

Third Quarter 2025 Highlights

Net income for the third quarter of 2025 was $9.7 million, compared to $10.4 million in the prior quarter and $9.5 million in the third quarter of 2024. Net income increased 2.6% year over year. Results for the third quarter of 2025 reflect the reversal of $1.3 million of interest income and a $1.0 million increase in reserves for loans placed on nonaccrual during the quarter.

Net income for the third quarter of 2025 represents a return on average assets of 1.51% and a return on average tangible common equity of 15.28%

Diluted earnings per share for the third quarter of 2025 was $1.65, compared to $1.77 in the prior quarter and $1.63 in the third quarter of 2024

Core deposits were $2.19 billion as of September 30, 2025, an increase of $121.1 million or 5.8% from June 30, 2025. Year over year, core deposits increased $318.8 million or 17.0% and brokered deposits decreased $153.6 million or 65.7%. Total deposits were $2.27 billion as of September 30, 2025, an increase of $109.5 million or 5.1% from June 30, 2025, which included a reduction in brokered deposits of $11.6 million.

Total cost of deposits was 2.02% for the third quarter of 2025, a decrease from 2.08% in the prior quarter and 2.62% in the third quarter of 2024, an improvement of 3.0% quarter over quarter and 22.9% year over year. The spot rate for total deposits was 1.91% as of September 30, 2025, compared to 2.04% at June 30, 2025. Total cost of funding sources was 2.08% for the third quarter of 2025, a decrease from 2.14% in the prior quarter and 2.71% in the third quarter of 2024

Loans held-for-investment (“HFI”) totaled $2.08 billion as of September 30, 2025, an increase of $0.5 million or 0.0% from June 30, 2025. Loans HFI increased 3.4% year over year

Investment securities available-for-sale (“AFS”) were $199.9 million as of September 30, 2025, an increase of $11.0 million or 5.84% since June 30, 2025, and an increase of $58.8 million or 41.64% year over year, primarily as a result of new securities purchased.

Net interest margin was 4.65% for the third quarter of 2025, compared to 4.94% in the prior quarter and 4.44% in the third quarter of 2024

Provision for credit losses for the third quarter of 2025 was $1.8 million, compared to $1.3 million for the prior quarter and $0.3 million for the third quarter of 2024. The allowance for loan losses was 1.38% of loans HFI as of September 30, 2025 compared to 1.35% at June 30, 2025

As of September 30, 2025, criticized loans totaled $70.5 million, or 3.39% of total loans, up from $58.2 million, or 2.79% of total loans at June 30, 2025

Tangible book value per share was $44.11 as of September 30, 2025, an increase of $1.91 since June 30, 2025 primarily as a result of strong earnings. Tangible book value per share increased 4.5% quarter-over-quarter and 19.6% year over year.

LA JOLLA, Calif., Oct. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCQX: PBAM), (“Company”) and CalPrivate Bank (“Bank”) announced unaudited financial results for the third fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2025. The Company reported net income of $9.7 million, or $1.65 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2025, compared to $10.4 million, or $1.77 per diluted share, in the prior quarter, and $9.5 million, or $1.63 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2024.

Rick Sowers, President and CEO of the Company and the Bank stated, “Management and the Board continue to be focused on the basics – building and expanding quality Relationships in the communities we serve. This is demonstrated by the improvement in our core deposit franchise and our consistent, strong earnings profile. Although 2025 continues to be a slow year for loan growth due to suppressed demand, what we view as continued unreasonable market pricing, and increased non-bank competition, we are adding new Relationships across our footprint by delivering our Clients customized Solutions that meet their individual needs. Pipelines are strong going into the fourth quarter across our markets, which is encouraging. We believe that focusing on the fundamentals and having a disciplined approach to lending and balance sheet management have served us well and we are not deviating from that strategy.”

Sowers added, “We are excited to open our Montecito Branch this quarter and welcoming Clients into our office in the Upper Village. Led by longtime Santa Barbara banking executive George Leis, we are hitting the ground running and looking forward to gaining market share in this important expansion for CalPrivate Bank.”

The Bank's superior financial performance and industry leading service metrics continue to be recognized by industry publications and our Clients. This recognition reinforces our strategic thinking and our dedication to excellence, innovation, delivering Client-focused banking solutions and enhancing shareholder value:

Top 20 Community Banks in the US for 2025 by American Banker with assets between $2B and $10B in assets and #2 in California

#1 for both Return on Assets (ROA) and Return on Equity (ROE) among banks with less than $5 billion in assets in 2024

#1 SBA 504 Community Bank Lender in the United States

#10 Best U.S. Bank by Bank Director’s RankingBanking ®

Client Net Promoter Score of 81 (World Class)

Bauer 5 Star Rating

2025 Best 50 OTCQX

“CalPrivate continues to outperform peers and build tangible book value for shareholders at an attractive rate,” said Selwyn Isakow, Chairman of the Board of the Company and the Bank. “While economic and geopolitical uncertainty continue to temper business investment and industry loan demand, management’s disciplined execution of our strategy - to be the finest relationship bank in coastal Southern California - continues to deliver results. Through our Distinctly Different™ service and superior client solutions, core deposit growth from our valued clients remains exceptional, strengthening franchise value and earnings. Our client relationships are defined by the mutual trust we build, the friendships formed, and the shared success that connects us. Behind every committed client relationship is a dedicated team of professionals across operations, compliance, technology, and support, whose quiet excellence and collegial spirit make our service promise possible each day. They are the foundation of our culture and the reason CalPrivate feels so different from any other bank.”

STATEMENT OF INCOME

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2025 totaled $29.3 million, a decrease of $0.8 million or 2.6% from the prior quarter and an increase of $3.6 million or 14.1% from the third quarter of 2024. The decrease from the prior quarter was due to a $0.7 million decrease in interest income, including a $1.3 million reversal of interest income for loans placed on nonaccrual during the quarter.

Net Interest Margin

Net interest margin for the third quarter of 2025 was 4.65%, compared to 4.94% for the prior quarter and 4.44% in the third quarter of 2024. The 29 basis point decrease in net interest margin from the prior quarter was primarily due to a lower average yield on loans, which included a 21 basis point decrease in the net interest margin due to a reversal of interest income for loans placed on nonaccrual during the quarter. The yield on interest-earning assets was 6.53% for the third quarter of 2025 compared to 6.89% for the prior quarter, and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 2.88% for the third quarter of 2025 compared to 2.95% in the prior quarter. The cost of total deposits was 2.02% for the third quarter of 2025 compared to 2.08% in the prior quarter. The cost of core deposits, which excludes brokered deposits, was 1.93% in the third quarter of 2025 compared to 1.94% in the prior quarter and 2.27% for the third quarter of 2024. The spot rate for total deposits was 1.91% as of September 30, 2025, compared to 2.04% at June 30, 2025.

Provision for Credit Losses

Provision expense for credit losses for the third quarter of 2025 was $1.8 million, compared to $1.3 million in the prior quarter and $0.3 million in the third quarter of 2024. The provision expense for loans HFI for the third quarter of 2025 was $1.7 million, primarily reflecting a $1.0 million increase in reserves for loans placed on nonaccrual during the quarter. In addition, there was a $0.1 million provision for unfunded commitments that was primarily driven by growth in total credit line commitment balances compared to the prior quarter. For more details, please refer to the “Asset Quality” section below.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was $2.2 million for the third quarter of 2025, compared to $1.7 million in the prior quarter and $1.4 million in the third quarter of 2024. U.S. Small Business Administration ("SBA") loan sales for the third quarter of 2025 were $17.3 million with a 9.46% average trade premium resulting in a net gain on sale of $1.0 million, compared with $9.5 million with a 10.01% average trade premium resulting in a net gain on sale of $523 thousand in the prior quarter.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $15.9 million for the third quarter of 2025, compared to $15.7 million in the prior quarter and $13.4 million in the third quarter of 2024. The increase in noninterest expense from the prior quarter is primarily due to higher compensation and benefits costs from continued hiring, including continuing to build a team of bankers in Montecito, California. The efficiency ratio was 50.49% for the third quarter of 2025 compared to 49.27% in the prior quarter and 49.46% in the third quarter of 2024. The modest increase in the efficiency ratio from the prior quarter reflects a decline in net interest income, primarily from the $1.3 million reversal of interest on loans placed on nonaccrual during the quarter.

The Company remains committed to making investments in the business, including technology, marketing, and staffing. Inflationary pressures and low unemployment continue to have an impact on rising wages as well as increased costs related to third party service providers, which we proactively monitor and manage.

Provision for Income Tax Expense

Provision for income tax expense was $4.1 million for the third quarter of 2025, compared to $4.4 million for the prior quarter. The effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2025 was 29.7%, compared to 29.7% in the prior quarter and 29.5% in the third quarter of 2024.

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

As of September 30, 2025, total assets were $2.58 billion, an increase of $121.6 million since June 30, 2025. The increase in assets from the prior quarter was primarily due to higher cash and due from banks, which was driven by the $121.1 million increase in core deposits. Investment securities available-for-sale (“AFS”) were $199.9 million as of September 30, 2025, an increase of $11.0 million or 5.8% since June 30, 2025, primarily as a result of new securities purchased. As of September 30, 2025, the net unrealized loss on the AFS investment securities portfolio, which is comprised mostly of US Treasury and Government Agency debt, was $7.8 million (pre-tax) compared to a loss of $9.0 million (pre-tax) as of June 30, 2025. The average duration of the Bank’s AFS portfolio is 3.5 years. The Company has no held-to-maturity securities. Loans HFI totaled $2.08 billion as of September 30, 2025, an increase of $0.5 million since June 30, 2025, primarily reflecting increases in commercial and industrial ("C&I") loan balances largely offset by decreases in commercial real estate ("CRE") loan balances.

Total deposits were $2.27 billion as of September 30, 2025, an increase of $109.5 million since June 30, 2025. During the quarter, core deposits increased by $121.1 million, which was driven by a $68.5 million increase in interest-bearing core deposits (including balances in the IntraFi ICS and CDARS programs) and a $52.6 million increase in noninterest-bearing core deposits. Noninterest-bearing deposits represent 29.8% of total core deposits. Offsetting the increase to total deposits from core deposits, brokered deposits decreased by $11.6 million since June 30, 2025. Uninsured deposits, net of collateralized and fiduciary deposit accounts, represent 51.0% of total deposits as of September 30, 2025.

As of September 30, 2025, total available liquidity was $2.3 billion or 198.6% of uninsured deposits, net of collateralized and fiduciary deposit accounts. Total available liquidity is comprised of $453 million of on-balance sheet liquidity (cash and investment securities) and $1.8 billion of unused borrowing capacity.

Asset Quality and Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL")

As of September 30, 2025, the allowance for loan losses was $28.8 million or 1.38% of loans HFI, compared to $28.2 million or 1.35% of loans HFI as of June 30, 2025. The increase in the coverage ratio from June 30, 2025 is due primarily to a $1.0 million increase in reserves for loans placed on nonaccrual during the quarter. Nonperforming assets were 1.79% of total assets as of September 30, 2025 compared to 0.66% as of June 30, 2025. The reserve for unfunded commitments was $1.0 million as of September 30, 2025, compared to $0.9 million as of June 30, 2025. The increase in the reserve for unfunded commitments was due to higher unfunded commitment balances. Given the credit quality of the loan portfolio, management believes we are sufficiently reserved.

At September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2025, classified loans were $61.9 million and $27.8 million, respectively. The September 30, 2025 classified balance consisted of 43 loans: 26 real estate secured loans totaling $39.7 million with $0.2 million of specific reserves and a 60.2% weighted-average LTV; and 17 commercial and industrial loans totaling $22.2 million with $3.0 million of specific reserves. As of September 30, 2025, classified loans included $37.7 million of nonaccrual loans, an increase of $29.9 million from June 30, 2025.

Capital Ratios (2)

The Bank’s capital ratios were in excess of the levels established for “well capitalized” institutions and are as follows:

September 30, 2025 (2) June 30, 2025 CalPrivate Bank Tier I leverage ratio 10.80% 10.70% Tier I risk-based capital ratio 12.54% 12.12% Total risk-based capital ratio 13.79% 13.37%

(2) September 30, 2025 capital ratios are preliminary and subject to change.

About Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCQX: PBAM)

PBAM is the holding company for CalPrivate Bank, which operates offices in Coronado, San Diego, La Jolla, Newport Beach, El Segundo, Beverly Hills, and coming soon, Montecito, as well as through efficient digital banking services. CalPrivate Bank is driven by its core values of building client Relationships based on superior funding Solutions, unparalleled Service, and mutual Trust. The Bank caters to high-net-worth individuals, professionals, closely held businesses, and real estate entrepreneurs, delivering a Distinctly Different™ personalized banking experience while leveraging cutting-edge technology to enhance our clients’ evolving needs. CalPrivate Bank is in the top tier of customer service survey ratings in the nation, scoring almost 3x higher than the median domestic bank. The Bank offers comprehensive deposit and treasury services, rapid and creative loan options including various portfolio and government-guaranteed lending programs, cross border banking, and innovative, unique technologies that drive enhanced client performance. CalPrivate Bank has been recognized by Bank Director's RankingBanking® as the 10th best bank in the country and the #1 bank in its asset class for both return on assets (ROA) and return on equity (ROE). CalPrivate Bank was also ranked in the top 5% of banks in the U.S. with assets between $2B and $10B by American Banker. Additionally, CalPrivate Bank is a Bauer Financial 5-star rated bank, an SBA Preferred Lender, and has been honored as Community Bank 504 Lender of the Year by the NADCO Community Impact Awards, exemplifying excellence in the banking industry. These prestigious rankings highlight the Bank’s commitment to delivering exceptional banking services and setting new industry standards.

CalPrivate Bank’s website is www.calprivate.bank .

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures in addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP, including efficiency ratio, pretax pre-provision net revenue, average tangible common equity and return on average tangible common equity. The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company's results of operations and financial condition and to enhance investors’ overall understanding of such results of operations and financial condition, to permit investors to effectively analyze financial trends of our business activities, and to enhance comparability with peers across the financial services sector. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and should be read in conjunction with the Company’s GAAP financial information. A reconciliation of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP financial measures is included in the accompanying financial tables.

Investor Relations Contacts

Rick Sowers

President and Chief Executive Officer

Private Bancorp of America, Inc., and CalPrivate Bank

(424) 303-4894

Cory Stewart

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Private Bancorp of America, Inc., and CalPrivate Bank

(206) 293-3669

Safe Harbor Paragraph

This communication contains expressions of expectations, both implied and explicit, that are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of such term in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, especially given the current turmoil in the banking and financial markets. These factors include the effects of depositors withdrawing funds unexpectedly, counterparties being unable to provide liquidity sources that we believe should be available, loan losses, economic conditions and competition in the geographic and business areas in which Private Bancorp of America, Inc. operates, including competition in lending and deposit acquisition, the unpredictability of fee income from participation in SBA loan programs, the effects of bank failures, liquidations and mergers in our markets and nationally, our ability to successfully integrate and develop business through the addition of new personnel, whether our efforts to expand loan, product and service offerings will prove profitable, system failures and data security, whether we can effectively secure and implement new technology solutions, inflation, fluctuations in interest rates, legislation and governmental regulation. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and we undertake no obligation to update those statements whether as a result of changes in underlying factors, new information, future events or otherwise. These factors could cause actual results to differ materially from what we anticipate or project. You should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statement, which speaks only as of the date on which it was made. Although we believe in good faith the assumptions and bases supporting our forward-looking statements to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that those assumptions and bases will prove accurate.

PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands) Sep 30, 2025 Jun 30, 2025 Sep 30, 2024 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 29,605 $ 26,215 $ 29,555 Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 16,314 14,715 10,160 Interest-bearing deposits at Federal Reserve Bank 215,448 99,689 167,459 Total cash and due from banks 261,367 140,619 207,174 Interest-bearing time deposits with other institutions 4,295 4,270 4,124 Investment debt securities available for sale 199,852 188,821 141,100 Loans held for sale 314 8,826 2,040 Loans, net of deferred fees and costs and unaccreted discounts 2,081,611 2,081,063 2,012,457 Allowance for loan losses (28,785 ) (28,178 ) (26,594 ) Loans held-for-investment, net of allowance 2,052,826 2,052,885 1,985,863 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 10,652 10,652 9,586 Operating lease right of use assets 6,811 7,254 4,344 Premises and equipment, net 2,252 2,213 2,345 Servicing assets, net 2,004 1,964 2,006 Accrued interest receivable 8,031 8,624 7,738 Other assets 28,077 28,752 20,053 Total assets $ 2,576,481 $ 2,454,880 $ 2,386,373 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities Noninterest bearing $ 654,072 $ 601,473 $ 584,292 Interest bearing 1,618,296 1,561,407 1,522,839 Total deposits 2,272,368 2,162,880 2,107,131 FHLB borrowings 11,000 11,000 28,000 Other borrowings 17,974 17,972 17,967 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 17,185 16,089 19,062 Total liabilities 2,318,527 2,207,941 2,172,160 Shareholders' equity Common stock 76,403 76,398 74,688 Additional paid-in capital 4,479 4,009 4,271 Retained earnings 182,546 172,849 141,623 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net (5,474 ) (6,317 ) (6,369 ) Total shareholders' equity 257,954 246,939 214,213 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,576,481 $ 2,454,880 $ 2,386,373





PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) For the three months ended Year to Date Sep 30, 2025 Jun 30, 2025 Sep 30, 2024 Sep 30, 2025 Sep 30, 2024 Interest Income Loans $ 36,771 $ 38,004 $ 36,353 $ 111,340 $ 104,897 Investment securities 2,051 1,800 1,345 5,356 3,414 Deposits in other financial institutions 2,432 2,184 2,320 6,814 6,153 Total interest income 41,254 41,988 40,018 123,510 114,464 Interest Expense Deposits 11,440 11,376 13,468 34,715 38,638 Borrowings 482 499 843 1,618 2,681 Total interest expense 11,922 11,875 14,311 36,333 41,319 Net interest income 29,332 30,113 25,707 87,177 73,145 Provision for credit losses 1,792 1,293 304 3,384 2,673 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 27,540 28,820 25,403 83,793 70,472 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 537 591 504 1,685 1,322 Net gain on sale of loans 1,008 523 587 2,000 1,929 Other noninterest income 627 616 343 1,830 1,147 Total noninterest income 2,172 1,730 1,434 5,515 4,398 Noninterest expense: Compensation and employee benefits 10,882 10,319 9,422 30,949 27,119 Occupancy and equipment 841 840 818 2,525 2,410 Data processing 1,429 1,396 1,238 4,151 3,479 Professional services 742 939 252 2,189 1,164 Other expenses 2,011 2,195 1,695 5,835 4,998 Total noninterest expense 15,905 15,689 13,425 45,649 39,170 Income before provision for income taxes 13,807 14,861 13,412 43,659 35,700 Provision for income taxes 4,106 4,412 3,959 12,947 10,536 Net income $ 9,701 $ 10,449 $ 9,453 $ 30,712 $ 25,164 Net income available to common shareholders $ 9,623 $ 10,361 $ 9,373 $ 30,459 $ 24,970 Earnings per share Basic earnings per share $ 1.67 $ 1.80 $ 1.64 $ 5.30 $ 4.39 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.65 $ 1.77 $ 1.63 $ 5.22 $ 4.33 Average shares outstanding 5,757,192 5,754,872 5,707,723 5,748,975 5,693,972 Diluted average shares outstanding 5,837,837 5,837,537 5,767,401 5,833,902 5,761,087





PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.

Consolidated average balance sheet, interest, yield and rates

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

For the three months ended Sep 30, 2025 Jun 30, 2025 Sep 30, 2024 Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate Interest-Earnings Assets Deposits in other financial institutions $ 210,669 $ 2,432 4.58 % $ 191,701 $ 2,184 4.57 % $ 171,347 $ 2,320 5.39 % Investment securities 203,167 2,051 4.04 % 182,772 1,800 3.94 % 142,442 1,345 3.78 % Loans, including LHFS 2,091,309 36,771 6.98 % 2,069,415 38,004 7.37 % 1,989,748 36,353 7.27 % Total interest-earning assets 2,505,145 41,254 6.53 % 2,443,888 41,988 6.89 % 2,303,537 40,018 6.91 % Noninterest-earning assets 45,419 43,336 24,862 Total Assets $ 2,550,564 $ 2,487,224 $ 2,328,399 Interest-Bearing Liabilities Interest bearing DDA, excluding brokered 262,730 878 1.33 % 242,929 814 1.34 % 150,674 616 1.63 % Savings & MMA, excluding brokered 1,031,209 7,456 2.87 % 1,002,820 7,130 2.85 % 891,697 7,745 3.46 % Time deposits, excluding brokered 233,094 2,185 3.72 % 218,900 2,097 3.84 % 171,746 1,857 4.30 % Total deposits, excluding brokered 1,527,033 10,519 2.73 % 1,464,649 10,041 2.75 % 1,214,117 10,218 3.35 % Total brokered deposits 84,841 921 4.31 % 120,935 1,335 4.43 % 258,614 3,250 5.00 % Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 1,611,874 11,440 2.82 % 1,585,584 11,376 2.88 % 1,472,731 13,468 3.64 % FHLB advances 11,000 120 4.33 % 12,868 139 4.33 % 36,142 437 4.81 % Other borrowings 17,973 362 7.99 % 17,973 360 8.03 % 17,966 406 8.99 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 1,640,847 11,922 2.88 % 1,616,425 11,875 2.95 % 1,526,839 14,311 3.73 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 638,306 609,760 574,466 Total Funding Sources 2,279,153 11,922 2.08 % 2,226,185 11,875 2.14 % 2,101,305 14,311 2.71 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities 17,582 18,804 18,205 Shareholders' equity 253,829 242,235 208,889 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 2,550,564 $ 2,487,224 $ 2,328,399 Net interest income/spread $ 29,332 4.45 % $ 30,113 4.75 % $ 25,707 4.20 % Net interest margin 4.65 % 4.94 % 4.44 %





PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.

Consolidated average balance sheet, interest, yield and rates

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

Year to Date Sep 30, 2025 Sep 30, 2024 Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate Interest-Earnings Assets: Deposits in other financial institutions $ 201,788 $ 6,814 4.51 % $ 153,207 $ 6,153 5.36 % Investment securities 181,395 5,356 3.94 % 128,720 3,414 3.54 % Loans 2,079,818 111,340 7.16 % 1,932,809 104,897 7.25 % Total interest-earning assets 2,463,001 123,510 6.70 % 2,214,736 114,464 6.90 % Noninterest-earning assets 39,141 25,334 Total Assets $ 2,502,142 $ 2,240,070 Interest-Bearing Liabilities Interest bearing DDA, excluding brokered 250,054 2,662 1.42 % 130,365 1,520 1.56 % Savings & MMA, excluding brokered 996,707 21,416 2.87 % 834,650 21,520 3.44 % Time deposits, excluding brokered 216,257 6,238 3.86 % 164,082 5,130 4.18 % Total deposits, excluding brokered 1,463,018 30,316 2.77 % 1,129,097 28,170 3.33 % Total brokered deposits 129,252 4,399 4.55 % 276,863 10,468 5.05 % Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 1,592,270 34,715 2.91 % 1,405,960 38,638 3.67 % FHLB advances 15,949 531 4.45 % 44,452 1,632 4.90 % Other borrowings 17,976 1,087 8.08 % 17,965 1,049 7.80 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 1,626,195 36,333 2.99 % 1,468,377 41,319 3.76 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 614,319 554,700 Total Funding Sources 2,240,514 36,333 2.17 % 2,023,077 41,319 2.73 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities 19,279 17,522 Shareholders' equity 242,349 199,471 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 2,502,142 $ 2,240,070 Net interest income/spread $ 87,177 4.53 % $ 73,145 4.17 % Net interest margin 4.73 % 4.41 %





PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.

Condensed Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Sep 30, 2025 Jun 30, 2025 Mar 31, 2025 Dec 31, 2024 Sep 30, 2024 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 261,367 $ 140,619 $ 218,481 $ 163,876 $ 207,174 Interest-bearing time deposits with other institutions 4,295 4,270 4,213 4,189 4,124 Investment securities 199,852 188,821 156,346 145,238 141,100 Loans held for sale 314 8,826 2,066 3,008 2,040 Total loans held-for-investment 2,081,611 2,081,063 2,078,653 2,085,149 2,012,457 Allowance for loan losses (28,785 ) (28,178 ) (26,437 ) (27,267 ) (26,594 ) Loans held-for-investment, net of allowance 2,052,826 2,052,885 2,052,216 2,057,882 1,985,863 Operating lease right of use assets 6,811 7,254 6,383 6,819 4,344 Premises and equipment, net 2,252 2,213 2,432 2,335 2,345 Other assets and interest receivable 48,764 49,992 40,736 40,664 39,383 Total assets $ 2,576,481 $ 2,454,880 $ 2,482,873 $ 2,424,011 $ 2,386,373 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities Noninterest Bearing $ 654,072 $ 601,473 $ 599,095 $ 553,405 $ 584,292 Interest Bearing 1,618,296 1,561,407 1,593,014 1,581,054 1,522,839 Total Deposits 2,272,368 2,162,880 2,192,109 2,134,459 2,107,131 Borrowings 28,974 28,972 33,970 45,969 45,967 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 17,185 16,089 21,559 20,049 19,062 Total liabilities 2,318,527 2,207,941 2,247,638 2,200,477 2,172,160 Shareholders' equity Common stock 76,403 76,398 76,156 75,377 74,688 Additional paid-in capital 4,479 4,009 3,712 4,393 4,271 Retained earnings 182,546 172,849 162,462 152,252 141,623 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (5,474 ) (6,317 ) (7,095 ) (8,488 ) (6,369 ) Total shareholders' equity 257,954 246,939 235,235 223,534 214,213 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,576,481 $ 2,454,880 $ 2,482,873 $ 2,424,011 $ 2,386,373 Book value per common share $ 44.45 $ 42.54 $ 40.63 $ 38.76 $ 37.21 Tangible book value per common share(1) $ 44.11 $ 42.20 $ 40.29 $ 38.40 $ 36.87 Shares outstanding 5,803,016 5,805,286 5,789,306 5,766,810 5,756,207

(1) Non-GAAP measure. See GAAP to non-GAAP Reconciliation table.





PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.

Condensed Statements of Income

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

For the three months ended Sep 30, 2025 Jun 30, 2025 Mar 31, 2025 Dec 31, 2024 Sep 30, 2024 Interest income $ 41,254 $ 41,988 $ 40,268 $ 40,430 $ 40,018 Interest expense 11,922 11,875 12,536 13,023 14,311 Net interest income 29,332 30,113 27,732 27,407 25,707 Provision for credit losses 1,792 1,293 299 17 304 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 27,540 28,820 27,433 27,390 25,403 Service charges on deposit accounts 537 591 557 558 504 Net gain on sale of loans 1,008 523 469 932 587 Other noninterest income 627 616 587 456 343 Total noninterest income 2,172 1,730 1,613 1,946 1,434 Compensation and employee benefits 10,882 10,319 9,748 9,539 9,422 Occupancy and equipment 841 840 844 847 818 Data processing 1,429 1,396 1,326 1,195 1,238 Professional services 742 939 508 573 252 Other expenses 2,011 2,195 1,629 2,036 1,695 Total noninterest expense 15,905 15,689 14,055 14,190 13,425 Income before provision for income taxes 13,807 14,861 14,991 15,146 13,412 Income taxes 4,106 4,412 4,429 4,488 3,959 Net income $ 9,701 $ 10,449 $ 10,562 $ 10,658 $ 9,453 Net income available to common shareholders $ 9,623 $ 10,361 $ 10,482 $ 10,573 $ 9,373 Earnings per share Basic earnings per share $ 1.67 $ 1.80 $ 1.83 $ 1.85 $ 1.64 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.65 $ 1.77 $ 1.80 $ 1.82 $ 1.63 Average shares outstanding 5,757,192 5,754,872 5,734,688 5,716,291 5,707,723 Diluted average shares outstanding 5,837,837 5,837,537 5,826,229 5,813,197 5,767,401





Performance Ratios Sep 30, 2025 Jun 30, 2025 Mar 31, 2025 Dec 31, 2024 Sep 30, 2024 ROAA 1.51 % 1.69 % 1.74 % 1.80 % 1.62 % ROAE 15.16 % 17.30 % 18.56 % 19.28 % 18.00 % ROATCE(1) 15.28 % 17.44 % 18.74 % 19.46 % 18.18 % Net interest margin 4.65 % 4.94 % 4.61 % 4.67 % 4.44 % Net interest spread 4.45 % 4.75 % 4.41 % 4.44 % 4.20 % Efficiency ratio(1) 50.49 % 49.27 % 47.90 % 48.34 % 49.46 % Noninterest expense / average assets 2.47 % 2.53 % 2.31 % 2.39 % 2.29 %

(1) Non-GAAP measure. See GAAP to non-GAAP Reconciliation table.





PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.

(Unaudited)

Selected Quarterly Average Balances (Dollars in thousands) For the three months ended Sep 30, 2025 Jun 30, 2025 Mar 31, 2025 Dec 31, 2024 Sep 30, 2024 Total assets $ 2,550,564 $ 2,487,224 $ 2,467,778 $ 2,359,950 $ 2,328,399 Earning assets $ 2,505,145 $ 2,443,888 $ 2,439,242 $ 2,334,999 $ 2,303,537 Total loans, including loans held for sale $ 2,091,309 $ 2,069,415 $ 2,078,588 $ 2,036,178 $ 1,989,748 Total deposits $ 2,250,180 $ 2,195,344 $ 2,173,402 $ 2,071,050 $ 2,047,197 Total shareholders' equity $ 253,829 $ 242,235 $ 230,731 $ 219,963 $ 208,889





Loan Balances by Type (Dollars in thousands) Sep 30, 2025 Jun 30, 2025 Mar 31, 2025 Dec 31, 2024 Sep 30, 2024 Commercial Real Estate (CRE): Investor owned $ 595,834 $ 604,073 $ 577,512 $ 572,659 $ 560,481 Owner occupied 226,919 223,558 228,232 223,442 221,364 Multifamily 145,496 160,902 163,218 162,330 175,387 Secured by single family 210,785 197,100 200,650 198,579 190,738 Land and construction 53,976 51,669 70,293 62,638 68,186 SBA secured by real estate 402,659 407,148 402,524 401,990 395,646 Total CRE 1,635,669 1,644,450 1,642,429 1,621,638 1,611,802 Commercial business: Commercial and industrial 415,041 404,489 417,258 441,182 383,874 SBA non-real estate secured 28,982 30,183 17,004 20,205 15,101 Total commercial business 444,023 434,672 434,262 461,387 398,975 Consumer 1,919 1,941 1,962 2,124 1,680 Total loans held for investment $ 2,081,611 $ 2,081,063 $ 2,078,653 $ 2,085,149 $ 2,012,457





Deposits by Type (Dollars in thousands) Sep 30, 2025 Jun 30, 2025 Mar 31, 2025 Dec 31, 2024 Sep 30, 2024 Noninterest-bearing DDA $ 654,072 $ 601,473 $ 599,095 $ 553,405 $ 584,292 Interest-bearing DDA, excluding brokered 268,210 251,701 257,720 251,594 182,268 Savings & MMA, excluding brokered 1,038,035 990,798 981,491 887,740 920,219 Time deposits, excluding brokered 231,886 227,129 210,845 201,851 186,583 Total deposits, excluding brokered 2,192,203 2,071,101 2,049,151 1,894,590 1,873,362 Total brokered deposits 80,165 91,779 142,958 239,869 233,769 Total deposits $ 2,272,368 $ 2,162,880 $ 2,192,109 $ 2,134,459 $ 2,107,131





PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.

(Unaudited)

Rollforward of Allowance for Credit Losses (Dollars in thousands) For the three months ended Sep 30, 2025 Jun 30, 2025 Mar 31, 2025 Dec 31, 2024 Sep 30, 2024 Allowance for loan losses: Beginning balance $ 28,178 $ 26,437 $ 27,267 $ 26,594 $ 26,591 Provision for loan losses 1,666 1,741 460 673 3 Net (charge-offs) recoveries (1,059 ) - (1,290 ) - - Ending balance 28,785 28,178 26,437 27,267 26,594 Reserve for unfunded commitments 1,024 899 1,348 1,509 2,165 Total allowance for credit losses $ 29,809 $ 29,077 $ 27,785 $ 28,776 $ 28,759





Asset Quality (Dollars in thousands) Sep 30, 2025 Jun 30, 2025 Mar 31, 2025 Dec 31, 2024 Sep 30, 2024 Total loans held-for-investment $ 2,081,611 $ 2,081,063 $ 2,078,653 $ 2,085,149 $ 2,012,457 Allowance for loan losses $ (28,785 ) $ (28,178 ) $ (26,437 ) $ (27,267 ) $ (26,594 ) 30-89 day past due loans $ 7,350 $ 4,842 $ 2,399 $ 1,952 $ - 90+ day past due loans $ 10,314 $ 2,850 $ 13,223 $ 11,512 $ 11,512 Nonaccrual loans $ 37,660 $ 7,716 $ 15,565 $ 11,512 $ 11,512 Other real estate owned (OREO) $ 8,568 $ 8,568 $ - $ - $ - NPAs / Total assets 1.79 % 0.66 % 0.63 % 0.47 % 0.48 % NPLs / Total loans held-for-investment 1.81 % 0.37 % 0.75 % 0.55 % 0.57 % Net quarterly charge-offs (recoveries) $ 1,059 $ - $ 1,290 $ - $ - Net charge-offs (recoveries) /avg loans (annualized) 0.20 % 0.00 % 0.25 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Allowance for loan losses to loans HFI 1.38 % 1.35 % 1.27 % 1.31 % 1.32 % Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans 76.43 % 365.19 % 169.85 % 236.86 % 231.01 %





PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.

(Unaudited)

The following tables present a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures for: efficiency ratio, pretax pre-provision net revenue, average tangible common equity, and return on average tangible common equity. We believe the presentation of certain non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to assess our consolidated financial condition and consolidated results of operations and to assist investors in evaluating our financial results relative to our peers. These non-GAAP financial measures complement our GAAP reporting and are presented below to provide investors and others with information that we use to manage the business each period. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should be taken together with the corresponding GAAP measures and should not be considered a substitute of the GAAP measures.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Dollars in thousands) For the three months ended Sep 30, 2025 Jun 30, 2025 Mar 31, 2025 Dec 31, 2024 Sep 30, 2024 Efficiency Ratio Noninterest expense $ 15,905 $ 15,689 $ 14,055 $ 14,190 $ 13,425 Net interest income 29,332 30,113 27,732 27,407 25,707 Noninterest income 2,172 1,730 1,613 1,946 1,434 Total net interest income and noninterest income 31,504 31,843 29,345 29,353 27,141 Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 50.49 % 49.27 % 47.90 % 48.34 % 49.46 % Pretax pre-provision net revenue Net interest income $ 29,332 $ 30,113 $ 27,732 $ 27,407 $ 25,707 Noninterest income 2,172 1,730 1,613 1,946 1,434 Total net interest income and noninterest income 31,504 31,843 29,345 29,353 27,141 Less: Noninterest expense 15,905 15,689 14,055 14,190 13,425 Pretax pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) $ 15,599 $ 16,154 $ 15,290 $ 15,163 $ 13,716 Return and Adjusted Return on Average Assets, Average Equity, Average Tangible Equity Net income $ 9,701 $ 10,449 $ 10,562 $ 10,658 $ 9,453 Average assets 2,550,564 2,487,224 2,467,778 2,359,950 2,328,399 Average shareholders' equity 253,829 242,235 230,731 219,963 208,889 Less: Average intangible assets 2,025 1,953 2,098 2,028 2,051 Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 251,804 240,282 228,633 217,935 206,838 Return on average assets 1.51 % 1.69 % 1.74 % 1.80 % 1.62 % Return on average equity 15.16 % 17.30 % 18.56 % 19.28 % 18.00 % Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 15.28 % 17.44 % 18.74 % 19.46 % 18.18 % Tangible book value per share Total equity 257,954 246,939 235,235 223,534 214,213 Less: Total intangible assets 2,004 1,964 1,993 2,087 2,006 Total tangible equity 255,950 244,975 233,242 221,447 212,207 Shares outstanding 5,803,016 5,805,286 5,789,306 5,766,810 5,756,207 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $ 44.11 $ 42.20 $ 40.29 $ 38.40 $ 36.87





PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.

(Unaudited)

The following tables present a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures for: efficiency ratio, adjusted efficiency ratio, pretax pre-provision net revenue, average tangible common equity, adjusted return on average assets, return on average tangible common equity and adjusted return on average tangible common equity. We believe the presentation of certain non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to assess our consolidated financial condition and consolidated results of operations and to assist investors in evaluating our financial results relative to our peers. These non-GAAP financial measures complement our GAAP reporting and are presented below to provide investors and others with information that we use to manage the business each period. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should be taken together with the corresponding GAAP measures and should not be considered a substitute of the GAAP measures.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Dollars in thousands) Year to Date Sep 30, 2025 Sep 30, 2024 Efficiency Ratio Noninterest expense $ 45,649 $ 39,170 Net interest income 87,177 73,145 Noninterest income 5,515 4,398 Total net interest income and noninterest income 92,692 77,543 Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 49.25 % 50.51 % Pretax pre-provision net revenue Net interest income $ 87,177 $ 73,145 Noninterest income 5,515 4,398 Total net interest income and noninterest income 92,692 77,543 Less: Noninterest expense 45,649 39,170 Pretax pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) $ 47,043 $ 38,373 Return and Adjusted Return on Average Assets, Average Equity, Average Tangible Equity Net income $ 30,712 $ 25,164 Average assets 2,502,142 2,240,070 Average shareholders' equity 242,349 199,471 Less: Average intangible assets 2,025 2,185 Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 240,324 197,286 Return on average assets 1.64 % 1.50 % Return on average equity 16.94 % 16.85 % Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 17.09 % 17.04 %



