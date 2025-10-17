17 October 2025

PayPoint plc

Results of General Meeting

The Board of PayPoint plc ("PayPoint" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that at the general meeting of the Company held earlier today (the "General Meeting") to consider resolutions to approve the Special Dividend, the Share Consolidation and certain related matters, each of the resolutions were duly passed by shareholders.

Resolutions 1 and 2 were passed as ordinary resolutions and resolutions 3, 4 and 5 were passed as special resolutions. Full details of the resolutions are set out in the notice of general meeting which forms part of the circular to shareholders published on 30 September 2025 (the "Circular").

The table below sets out the results of the polls at the General Meeting, including the number of votes for and against the resolutions, and the number of votes withheld:

Resolution Votes for(1) % of votes cast for Votes against % of votes cast against Total votes cast % of ISC voted Votes withheld(2) 1. To approve the Special Dividend and the Share Consolidation 55,000,050 99.94% 33,778 0.06% 55,033,828 79.74 1,094 2. To authorise the directors to allot shares in the Company 54,782,132 99.55% 244,953 0.45% 55,027,085 79.73 7,837 3. To authorise the directors to disapply rights of pre-emption when allotting shares in connection with a pre-emptive offer 54,737,260 99.48% 286,713 0.52% 55,023,973 79.72 10,949 4. To authorise the directors to disapply rights of pre-emption when allotting shares in connection with an acquisition or specified capital investment 53,706,157 97.60% 1,319,717 2.40% 55,025,874 79.72 9,048 5. To authorise the Company to make market purchases of its shares 52,708,547 95.85% 2,282,727 4.15% 54,991,274 79.67 43,648

(1) Includes discretionary votes.

(2) A ‘vote withheld’ is not a vote in law and is therefore not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes ‘for’ or ‘against’ a resolution nor in the ‘total votes cast’.

As at 6.30 p.m. (London time) on 15 October 2025 (being the time at which shareholders who wanted to attend, speak and vote at the General Meeting were required to have their details entered in the PayPoint register of members), the Company had 69,020,204 ordinary shares in issue. The voting rights attached to the ordinary shares are on the basis of one vote per share. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury. Following a buyback and cancellation of 6 Ordinary Shares on 16 October 2025, the issued share capital of the Company at 17 October 2025 is 69,020,198 Ordinary Shares.

As part of the Share Consolidation, the Existing Ordinary Shares as at 6.00 p.m. (London Time) on 17 October (being the record time and date for entitlement to the Special Dividend and to determine the Existing Ordinary Shares subject to the Share Consolidation) will be consolidated such that Shareholders will receive 12 New Ordinary Shares for every 13 Existing Ordinary Shares held. Accordingly, it is expected that 63,710,952 ordinary shares of 0.3611 pence each in the capital of the Company (under the ISIN GB00BVMTNR93) will be admitted to trading and dealings will commence on the London Stock Exchange at 8:00 a.m. (London Time) on 20 October 2025.

In accordance with Listing Rule 6.4.2, the full text of the resolutions passed at the General Meeting has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/ #/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. The results will also be made available for viewing on PayPoint’s website at https://www.paypointbusiness.com/corporate/investor-centre.

Capitalised terms used but not otherwise defined in this announcement have the same meaning given to them in the Circular.