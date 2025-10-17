Five Below Makes Its Pacific Northwest Debut, Bringing Extreme Value to the Region With Eight New Stores

PHILADELPHIA, PA, Oct. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE), the trend-right, extreme-value brand for kids today announced it will bring its one-of-a-kind shopping experience to the Pacific Northwest for the very first time this November. The retailer will open eight new stores across Washington and Oregon, inviting local shoppers to discover what customers nationwide have come to know as the ultimate destination for trends, fun, unique finds and go-to favorites, all at unbeatable value.

Pacific Northwest shoppers will experience the thrill of Five Below’s unique retail experience where they will discover everything from candy and snacks, beauty and style, toys and games, tech, home décor and much more. With most items priced $1 to $5, and some extreme-value finds priced beyond $5, Five Below makes it easy to explore amazing new products and say “YES!” to fun without breaking the bank. Plus, with the holiday season fast approaching, customers will enjoy budge-friendly, must-have gifts for from top brands such as Lego®, Disney™ Stitch, Wicked®, Bluey®, SpongeBob™, Pokémon and more – and discover amazing décor to help create festive and transformed spaces.

From bustling malls to neighborhood shopping centers, Five Below’s new store locations in the Pacific Northwest region include:

Sunrise Village – 10408 156th St East, Suite A101, Puyallup, WA

Celebration Center – 31417 Pacific Highway South, Federal Way, WA

Everett Mall – 1402 SE Everett Mall Way, Suite 335, Everett, WA

Evergreen Crossing – 13806 E Indiana Avenue, Spokane Valley, WA

Valley Mall – 17 East Valley Mall Blvd, Suite 1, Union Gap, WA

Vintner Square – 2907 Queensgate Drive, Richland, WA

Alderwood Parkway – 2617 196th St SW, Suite 111, Lynnwood, WA

Cascade Plaza – 8905 SW Cascade Ave, Suite 130, Beaverton, OR

Ready for fun?! Five Below’s new stores in Washington and Oregon will open doors starting Friday, November 7 at 10am. To celebrate this exciting expansion into the region, each store will host a special grand opening celebration on Saturday, November 8, featuring free giveaways, exclusive product deals, games with prizes and exciting surprises the whole family will love. Plus, the first 100 customers visiting each store that day will receive a free $10 gift card.

In addition, as a brand focused on fun and positivity for kids, Five Below is proud to support Boys & Girls Clubs of Snohomish County in the Seattle area. By transforming two Club teen spaces into vibrant, inspiring environments, Five Below is helping open the door to creativity, fun, and brighter futures for Club teens.

With flexible shopping options such as “Buy Online, Pick Up in Store” and a wide assortment of can’t-miss products across every category, Five Below is thrilled to offer Pacific Northwest families the unparallelled shopping experience that fans across the nation have come to know and love.

To learn more about Five Below’s Pacific Northwest expansion, visit fivebelow.com.

About Five Below

Five Below is a leading growth retailer offering trend-right, extreme value, high-quality products loved by the kid and the kid in all of us. We believe life is better when customers are free to "let go & have fun" in an amazing experience filled with unlimited possibilities. With most items priced between $1 and $5 and some extreme value items priced beyond $5, Five Below makes it easy to say YES! to the newest, coolest stuff across awesome Five Below worlds: Candy, Style, Party, Room, Create, Tech, Sports and New & Now. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below today has over 1,850 stores in 44 states. For more information, please visit www.fivebelow.com or follow @fivebelow on TikTok, Instagram and Facebook.

