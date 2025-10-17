Coinbase Asset Management & iTrustCapital Partner on Bitcoin Yield Strategy for IRAs

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iTrustCapital , the largest US self-directed digital asset IRA technology and service provider with over $7 billion in crypto assets on platform1, has announced a first-of-its-kind integration with Coinbase Asset Management (CBAM)2 to enable Accredited Investors in the CBAM-managed fund strategies to hold their participations in tax-deferred IRA accounts.

The integration will debut with a CBAM managed Bitcoin (BTC) yield strategy, which seeks to outperform the price of Bitcoin by delivering investors Bitcoin’s beta return plus additional yield.

Why this integration matters

In August, the Trump Administration signed an Executive Order3 to usher in actively managed crypto strategies into 401k’s and retirement accounts broadly. Coinbase Asset Management is wholly-owned by Coinbase Global, Inc, one of the most trusted brands in crypto, renowned for powering investors with a strong focus on regulatory compliance and prudent risk management. In collaboration with Coinbase Asset Management, iTrustCapital combines extensive experience in operating a tax-efficient crypto IRA platform with a proven track record in managing the custodial framework and high-touch service component, supporting the long-term digital asset strategies of nearly 100,000 working professionals across the US. The result is institutional-grade yield products, with world-class security infrastructure, and five-star service that opens new opportunities for Bitcoin investors saving for retirement.

The Bitcoin economy

Anthony Bassili, President of Coinbase Asset Management says, “Bitcoin is today approximately a $2.3 trillion asset and has cemented itself as “digital gold” and a “store of value” amongst retail and institutional investors alike4. Bitcoin’s role as pristine collateral creates opportunity for income generation and higher long-term compounded returns, core to CBAM’s strategy. The tax efficiency of having bitcoin yield opportunities in an IRA allows investors to further prepare for retirement by compounding and sheltering income generated from taxes.”5

The integration, expected to launch in Q4 2025 or early Q1 20266, will begin with iTrustCapital expanding the list of supported assets IRA customers can hold in their retirement accounts, extending from spot crypto to now also include CBAM-managed yield opportunities for eligible Accredited Investor clients. iTrustCapital CEO Kevin Maloney said "We're incredibly excited to partner with Coinbase Asset Management on the BTC yield strategy, which is recognition of the continued growth of digital assets across institutions, our relentless focus on the customer experience, and clear recognition that crypto is now part of the story in saving for retirement.”7

Eligible iTrustCapital8 clients who hold Bitcoin or USD in their IRA will be able to subscribe to the Bitcoin yield opportunity through CBAM. Yield participations for iTrustCapital clients who opt-in and participate in a self-directed manner will be custodied within their supported iTrustCapital IRA account compounding tax-free, further increasing their total bitcoin holdings as they save for retirement.

About iTrustCapital

iTrustCapital is a leading fintech software platform for alternative assets. The company provides 24/7 access to digital assets, cryptocurrencies, and precious metals through self-directed, tax-advantaged IRA, and Non-IRA account options. Leveraging a highly secure closed-loop system and third-party US banks and custodians, iTrustCapital provides greater asset protection and flexibility for a broad range of retail and institutional clients.

About Coinbase Asset Management

Coinbase Asset Management is an SEC-registered investment adviser, regulated by the CFTC, and an NFA member. Melding “TradFi” experience with digital acumen, CBAM build solutions and offer insights to navigate the complex digital asset ecosystem.

1 Based on internal data and assets on platform as of 9/25/2025. Market ranking is based on a review of publicly available information on providers of digital asset IRAs and is subject to change.

2 iTrustCapital has entered into a partnership with Coinbase Asset Management (CBAM). This partnership is a commercial arrangement from which iTrustCapital receives fees for its services.

3 The statements concerning the Trump Administration's Executive Order are for informational purposes only. The impact and implementation of such an order are subject to political and regulatory developments. It is not an indication of any endorsement of iTrustCapital or its products.

4 Investing in digital assets is highly speculative and volatile and is not suitable for all investors. Investors may lose their entire investment. The value of digital assets can fluctuate significantly, and past performance is not a guarantee of future results. The discussion of compounded returns and potential yield is for illustrative purposes only and is not an indication of future performance. Yield and income generation are not guaranteed and are subject to market conditions, and may be subject to additional fees and expenses not mentioned. Tax deferral benefits are not guaranteed and are dependent on individual circumstances and changes to tax laws.

5 The hypothetical performance discussed herein is for illustrative purposes only and does not represent actual performance. It is not an indication of future returns and is based on certain assumptions. There are inherent limitations in hypothetical performance, as it does not reflect the impact of transaction costs, fees, or other expenses, and it does not represent a real investment.

6 The information in this press release is subject to change. The integration with Coinbase Asset Management and the availability of a bitcoin yield fund are expected to launch in Q4 2025, but this timeline is an estimate and is not guaranteed.

7 Kevin Maloney is the CEO of iTrustCapital. His statement represents his personal opinion and is not a guarantee of future results or performance.

8 ITC2.0, Inc. dba iTrustCapital is a fintech software platform for alternative assets. iTrustCapital is not an exchange, funding portal, custodian, trust company, licensed broker, dealer, broker-dealer, investment advisor, investment manager, or adviser in the United States or elsewhere. iTrustCapital is not affiliated with and does not endorse any particular digital asset, precious metal or investment strategy.

This press release is for informational purposes only and is not intended as an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. This press release does not constitute an advertisement for advisory services to any person in any jurisdiction where such an offer or solicitation would be unlawful. It is not an advertisement as defined by the SEC Marketing Rule, but includes information that may be subject to it. It is intended for professional use by media and journalists.

